2026 Toyota GR Supra Bows Out With MkV Final Edition

2026 Toyota GR Supra Summary Points

Toyota is retiring the fifth-generation GR Supra after a brief six-year production run.

The MkV Final Edition joins the 3.0 and 3.0 Premium in the 2026 Supra’s lineup. All variants are available with a standard eight-speed automatic or an optional six-speed manual.

Turbocharged Inline-Six Powertrain

All 2026 Toyota GR Supras have a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that produces 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft. of torque. The engine connects to a standard eight-speed automatic transmission, but Toyota is offering a six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT) as a no-cost option.

Zero to 60 Times

The eight-speed automatic enables the GR Supra to rush from zero to 60 mph in a scant 3.9 seconds. The six-speed manual takes 4.2 seconds to reach 60 mph.

Even though the automatic is faster, the manual is more fun. Toyota’s iMT offers rev-matching on downshifts and torque optimization on upshifts to heighten the driving experience. Drivers can turn the iMT off in Individual Mode if they so desire.

Fuel Economy

The 2026 GR Supra delivers a manufacturer-estimated 22 in the city, 29 on the highway, and 25 mpg combined with the eight-speed automatic. Toyota’s estimates for the 2026 GR Supra are lower than the EPA ratings for the 2025 model with the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six.

The 2026 Toyota GR Supra has a 13.7-gallon fuel tank, while automatic models have standard start/stop technology to help save gas.

2026 Toyota GR Supra MkV Final Edition with the GT4 Style Pack. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

GR Supra MkV Final Edition

The 2026 Toyota GR Supra MkV Final Edition is the marque’s last hurrah. It features the same 382-horsepower turbo inline-six that buyers can pair with the eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual.

However, the Final Edition includes performance tweaks to the brakes, suspension, and chassis. It has larger Brembo brake discs for improved stopping power, while Toyota engineers adjusted the camber angles on the front and rear wheels for sharper cornering.

“For 2026, the GR Supra MkV Final Edition aims to deliver a more integrated experience not only for circuits but also for the long and winding roads where sports car enthusiasts feel most at home,” Toyota wrote in a press release. “Improved braking performance, an updated suspension, increased body rigidity, optimized tuning, and enhanced aerodynamic performance inspire confidence and turn up the fun.”

Adaptive Variable Sport (AVS) Dampers

The GR Supra MkV Final Edition has upgraded AVS performance dampers to complement its standard double-joint MacPherson front and multi-link independent rear suspension.

The AVS suspension system is equipped with sensors that detect changes in the road’s surface, while solenoid valves control the damping force of the shock absorbers. In Normal mode, drivers will feel a balance between comfort and performance. By contrast, Sport mode provides a more agile steering feel and suppresses roll.

Other suspension and chassis upgrades for the MkV Final Edition include refined differential controls to improve traction, a beefier front stabilizer bar, stronger rubber bushings for the front control arms, fortified underbody bracing, and new rubber mounts for the rear subframe.

GT4 Style Pack

Exclusive to the MkV Final Edition are 19-inch matte black wheels, a gloss-finish carbon fiber ducktail spoiler, and glossy carbon fiber mirror caps. Meanwhile, the interior receives leather-lined Alcantara upholstery, red stitching, and red seatbelts.

The GT4 Style Pack is optional for the MkV Final Edition. Inspired by the GR Supra GT4 EVO racing car, the package includes GT4 side graphics, a matte-finish carbon fiber ducktail spoiler, a matte black rear Supra emblem, and red mirror caps.

Moreover, the GT4 Style Pack comes in Burnout or Undercover matte paint. The standard paint colors include Renaissance Red 2.0, Absolute Zero, Stratosphere, and Nocturnal.

2026 Toyota GR Supra MkV Final Edition interior layout. The Qi wireless smartphone charging tray ahead of the shifter is standard. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Premium Interior Amenities

All 2026 Toyota GR Supras have heated front seats and an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen. The base Supra 3.0 has a 10-speaker audio system and soft-touch Alcantara sport seats. The 3.0 Premium model includes leather-trimmed power-operated seats, a 500-watt JBL premium stereo with 12 speakers, and a heads-up display.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless charging are standard on the 3.0 Premium. The 3.0 Premium and MkV Final Edition also feature Toyota Supra Connect, which includes automatic emergency calling, remote-control lock/ventilation, map updates, real-time traffic information, and more.

Legroom Room & Trunk Space

The 2026 Toyota GR Supra is a cozy two-seat coupe with 42.2 inches of legroom and 38.3 inches of headroom. The small trunk manages to deliver 10.2 cubic inches of storage room.

Safety & Driver Assist Features

All 2026 Toyota GR Supras have stability and traction control, anti-lock braking (ABS), a child restraint system on the passenger seat, tire pressure monitoring, hill start assist, and front, side, curtain, and knee airbags.

Meanwhile, standard driver assist functions include a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with steering assist, automatic high beams, and a rearview camera.

The Driver’s Assist Package, optional on the 3.0 Premium, adds blind-spot monitoring, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control (automatic models), rear cross-traffic alert, and parking sensors with emergency braking.

2026 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Toyota GR Supra Warranty

The 2026 Toyota GR Supra leaves the Magna Steyr plant in Graz, Austria, with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty.

The ToyotaCare maintenance plan is also standard. It includes factory-scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles (whichever comes first) and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years/unlimited mileage. If the factory coverage is not enough for any reason, options are available to extend the warranty on any Toyota vehicle.

2026 Toyota GR Supra Starting MSRP

The 2026 GR Supra will arrive in three trim grades: 3.0 ($58,035), 3.0 Premium ($61,185), and MkV Final Edition ($69,085). The price figures include the $1,135 destination charge. If you have questions about vehicle financing, see our helpful Auto Loans 101 guide.

Supra buyers receive a complimentary one-year National Auto Sport Association membership. Benefits include discounted event admission and one free High Performance Driving Event to make the most of the Supra’s track-bred attributes.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.