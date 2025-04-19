New 2026 Subaru Trailseeker Debuts—An Early Yet In-Depth Look

2026 Subaru Trailseeker Summary Points

The all-new Subaru Trailseeker EV is the brand’s second battery-electric SUV, alongside the Solterra. It debuted during the 2025 New York International Auto Show.

Although more details are forthcoming, the 2026 Trailseeker will be offered in three trim levels, including a Touring model with a panoramic glass roof.

The Trailseeker has inherited the outdoorsy Subaru gene pool with standard all-wheel drive, 8.3 inches of ground clearance, and X-Mode Dual-Mode with Snow and Mud settings.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker EV Powertrain

Underneath the Trailseeker’s SUV countenance are two electric motors (one in the front and one for the rear axle) collectively producing 375 horsepower. Powertrain details are sparse at the moment as Subaru just unveiled the Trailseeker during the 2025 New York International Auto Show (April 18th through the 27th, 2025).

New Propulsion System

The dual electric motors represent a “new propulsion system to a familiar shape,” Subaru said. Like many Subarus before it, the Trailseeker is standard with the brand’s Symmetrical all-wheel drive system, further fortifying the battery-electric SUV’s go-anywhere vibe.

Moreover, the Trailseeker has acceleration sensors in the front and rear. The sensors are designed to improve traction by enabling the all-electric SUV to adapt to “dynamic loads” when braking, cornering, or accelerating.

“Developed by Subaru engineers, the 2026 Trailseeker upgrades every drive with a unique suspension and all-wheel-drive system tuned to deliver straight-line stability and control on various surfaces,” the automaker said in its press release about the Trailseeker’s debut.

Battery, Range & Charging

The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker supports up to 150 kW of DC fast charging with a battery preconditioning system that unlocks faster charging in hot or cold weather. Meanwhile, the standard NACS-compatible charging port means Trailseeker owners can recharge using the Tesla Supercharger network.

Zero to 60 & Max Towing Capacity

Subaru said the all-new Trailseeker can hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and can tow up to 3,500 lbs. when properly equipped.

The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker is equipped with the brand’s X-MODE Dual-Mode System, which includes modes like Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud. Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control are also standard. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Refined Yet Rugged Design

The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker shares a few design traits with its 2026 Solterra stablemate. It has a new “Subaru EV” lighting signature with a six-star illuminated logo, new headlight designs, and a redesigned front bumper.

It debuts newly designed 18-inch and 20-inch wheels, while the rear profile features a distinctive rear gate garnish and a 3D Subaru logo. The Trailseeker’s 8.3 inches of ground clearance suits it for city streets and mild off-roading.

Interior Features

The 2026 Trailseeker has a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other standard features include metallic trim, two 15W wireless smartphone chargers, and dual USB-C fast chargers in the second row.

Cargo Space

We’re awaiting Subaru’s official spec sheet for the 2026 Trailseeker EV. Still, the automaker revealed it’s more than six inches longer and an inch taller than the 2026 Solterra, with the additional room dedicated to the rear for increased cargo space.

Since we don’t yet have the complete spec sheets for the forthcoming 2026 Trailseeker and 2026 Solterra, we can look at the 2025 Solterra for an idea. The 2025 Solterra measures 184.6 inches long and rides on a 112.2-inch wheelbase, enough to offer 23.8 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats (63.5 cubic feet when folded down).

That said, we expect the 2026 Trailseeker to have more than 30 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats upright, owing to its six-inch advantage in length. Optional for the 2026 Trailseeker is a 120V power outlet in the rear cargo area.

Trim Levels

The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker will be available in Premium, Limited, and Touring. Here is a preliminary look at the equipment for each trim level.

Premium Limited Touring Push-Button Start All Premium Features Plus: All Limited Features Plus: StarTex Upholstery Harman Kardon Stereo Panoramic Glass Roof Power Driver’s Seat Panoramic View Monitor Smart Rearview Mirror Power Rear Gate Heated Rear Seats Heated & Ventilated Front Seats All-Weather Package w/ Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Radiant Leg Heater for Driver & Front Passenger Reverse Automatic Braking Foot-Activated Rear Gate Available Leather-Trimmed Upholstery

Safety Features

All trim models of the 2026 Trailseeker are standard with Subaru EyeSight.

The driver assist package includes pre-collision braking, front cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, emergency stop assist, lane change assist, and more.

Subaru Trailseeker Warranty

We expect the new Trailseeker to come with Subaru’s standard electric vehicle warranty. It includes a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty.

Subaru offers three extended warranty plans, each providing up to 10 years or 100,000 miles of coverage against mechanical defects.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker Starting MSRP

In the meantime, our Auto Loans 101 guide will help if you have questions about vehicle financing.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.