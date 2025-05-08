2026 Subaru Solterra Offers Refreshed Styling & More Range

2026 Subaru Solterra Summary Points

The 2026 Subaru Solterra is a five-seat, all-electric SUV that offers 8.3 inches of ground clearance.

Subaru said the 2026 Solterra can achieve up to 285 miles of estimated range with its 74.7 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Part of the Subaru Solterra’s mid-cycle facelift includes more potent front and rear electric motors that produce 233 horsepower. New for 2026 is the Solterra XT with 338 horsepower.

Reconfigured Dual Motor Electric Powertrain

However, Subaru is fielding the Solterra XT for power-hungry EV enthusiasts. The automaker said the XT variant can go from zero to 60 mph in under five seconds, thanks to its 338-horsepower dual-motor powertrain.

Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive

All 2026 Solterras have Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system to deliver more traction, regardless of the driving conditions.

“A new all-wheel drive system integrates independent front and rear motor outputs for improved driving performance on- and off-roads,” Subaru wrote in a press release about the 2026 Solterra. “The front and rear motors are managed with an improved controller, enabling more flexible drive power distribution and drive power control in wet and dry conditions.”

X-Mode Dual-Mode

The 2026 Subaru Solterra’s Symmetrical AWD is standard with X-Mode Dual-Mode that features Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud driving modes. It also includes Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control for improved all-terrain and all-weather driving performance.

Meanwhile, Subaru engineers reworked the suspension and electric power steering to optimize on-road handling and responsiveness. As described by Subaru, the refined all-wheel drive system can better predict the load applied to the front and rear wheels to improve the power distribution while mitigating roll and sway.

Battery, Range & Charging

Debuting in the 2026 Subaru Solterra is a 74.7 kWh lithium-ion battery that unlocks 285 miles of estimated range, about 25 percent better than the old Solterra. For context, the 2025 Solterra is suitable for 222 to 227 miles of range on a full charge.

The battery preconditioning system, which the Solterra gained for the 2024 model year, comes standard in the 2026 Solterra. It helps the battery maintain optimal charging temperatures even in the winter.

The new high-capacity battery can recharge from 10 to 80 percent in under 35 minutes using a 150 kW DC fast charger. The 2026 Solterra gains a NACS charging port to recharge at the Tesla Supercharger network across North America. Meanwhile, the 2026 Solterra has Level 1 or Level 2 charging compatibility for at-home charging.

The 2026 Subaru Solterra is a five-seat, all-electric SUV that offers 8.3 inches of ground clearance. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Reconfigured Styling & Tech Features

Other styling changes include redesigned 18-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, a new rear badge, and new rear gate garnishings. The 2026 Solterra has body-color front fenders on specific trim grades or two-tone paint. New 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels are available.

Inside, the 2026 Subaru Solterra will feature a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system includes wireless smartphone chargers in the front and USB-C charge points for the rear passengers.

Active Safety Features

All 2026 Solterras come standard with Subaru EyeSight. The driver assist package includes pre-collision braking, front cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure alert, emergency stop assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane change assist.

2026 Subaru Solterra interior layout. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2026 Subaru Solterra Starting MSRP

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.