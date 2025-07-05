2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness Has 9.5-Inches of Ground Clearance & Adventure-Ready Gear

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness Summary Points

The Wilderness trim is the most rugged and off-road capable version of the 2026 Outback.

Standard features include electronic dampers, chunky all-terrain tires, 9.5 inches of ground clearance, and a turbocharged Boxer engine.

Turbocharged Boxer Engine

The 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness has a potent yet familiar turbocharged 2.4-liter Boxer four-cylinder engine under the hood. It produces 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft. of torque. The engine routes power to all four wheels using the brand’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission).

The transmission features an eight-speed manual shift mode, paddle shifters, and X-Mode Dual Mode with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud settings for rough terrain.

Meanwhile, the revised Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system offers faster center differential lockup and reduced wheel spin for off-pavement adventures. The system also utilizes steering angle data to enhance stability and improve cornering performance.

Maximum towing capacity is 3,500 lbs. when equipped with the available accessory trailer hitch, which includes a combined seven-pin and four-pin connector, as well as a reconfigured rear bumper.

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Enhanced Capabilities Versus Other Outbacks

The 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness has all the ingredients to make both on- and off-road driving more enjoyable. Standard features include a set of all-terrain Bridgestone Dueler tires, underbody protection, and 9.5 inches of ground clearance.

Adding to the on-road and off-road versatility is a bespoke suspension system with electronically controlled dampers. Along with specialized tuning for better stability on rough terrain, acceleration sensors detect road conditions in real-time and control the damping forces accordingly. “This system functions like a ‘skyhook’ to ensure minimal sway and a higher level of driving stability,” Subaru said. “Off-road, the dampers work with X-Mode to offer more security on uneven grounds without compromising comfort on paved roads.”

When the concrete ends, the Outback Wilderness has a 20 and 22.5-degree approach and departure angle, an improvement over the other models in the 2026 Outback lineup (18 and 21.4 degrees, respectively). Additionally, the ramp breakover angle is 21.2 degrees, compared to 19.4 degrees.

It also looks the part with its 17-inch matte black wheels, unique side cladding, round LED hexagonal fog lamps, and ladder roof rails (800 lbs. static load capacity and 220 lbs. dynamic capacity). Other exterior treatments include a Wilderness-exclusive front grille, anodized copper exterior accents, and an expanded front bumper.

Animal-Free Interior & Tech Features

The 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness has water-resistant and animal-free interior seating surfaces. Subaru said the StarTex upholstery cleans easily, a bonus for families using the Outback Wilderness for everything from daily errands to weekend outings (see our YouTube playlist with Meguiar’s for the best interior detailing tips).

Standard features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Anodized copper interior accents are exclusive to the Outback Wilderness, while Nappa leather upholstery with ventilated front seats, a moonroof, and a 360-degree Surround View Monitor are optional.

Cargo space has expanded by up to two cubic feet compared to the 2025 Outback, now 34.6 cubic feet. Practical additions include utility hooks that can hold up to six lbs. each and are attachable to eight locations in the trunk (four on the left and four on the right). A stowable cargo cover made from 100 percent recycled materials is also standard.

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness interior layout. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Safety Features

All trim variants of the 2026 Subaru Outback have an enhanced version of the automaker’s EyeSight package. It includes frontal pre-collision braking, lane centering, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, front cross-traffic braking, and emergency stop assist, among other features.

Pre-Curve Speed Control, Highway Active Lane Change Assist, Highway Automatic Resume Assist, and driver-supported Highway Hands-Free Assist are available as optional active safety features.

Newly available for the 2026 Outback is Emergency Stop Assist with Safe Lane Selection. The feature activates if the driver becomes unresponsive to warnings while using the advanced adaptive cruise control. If the driver remains unresponsive, the system will change lanes if needed to pull the Outback over to the shoulder. At that point, the doors are unlocked and the hazard lights are turned on while a call is placed to emergency responders.

As for the advanced adaptive cruise control system, it can help slow the Outback down in its lane before a curve in the road when used with the Pre-Curve Speed Control feature.

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness Starting MSRP

