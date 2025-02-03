2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Debuts With New Powertrain, Exclusive Paint Colors & Updated Safety Features

2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Summary Points

Subaru has unveiled a new hybrid version of the Crosstrek SUV, now equipped with the brand’s latest hybrid powertrain that produces 46 more horsepower than the previous-generation Crosstrek Hybrid.

Emergency Stop Assist, a safety feature that works with adaptive cruise control, is standard for the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid.

Some of the specifications and figures below may be preliminary. Final production specifications may change once it gets closer to the on-sale date for the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid later in 2025.

Next-Generation Hybrid Powertrain

The 2023 Crosstrek Hybrid (i.e., the previous generation) had excellent merits with its EPA-rated 90 MPGe and 480 miles of total driving range. With the 2026 model, Subaru is hoping to increase those numbers by offering a new powertrain recipe.

Although crucial information like fuel economy and pricing is forthcoming, the new Crosstrek Hybrid is off to a good start. Buyers will have Subaru’s latest series-parallel hybrid system that features an internal combustion engine, two electric motor generators, a hybrid transaxle, a sealed lithium-ion battery (1.1 kW), and the brand’s famous Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. The gasoline engine is a 2.5-liter Atkinson/Miller-cycle Boxer four-cylinder. As for the two electric motors, one serves as a traction motor that assists forward motion, while the second acts like a starter generator.

Subaru’s Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission), which integrates the two electric motors, includes X-Mode, SI-Drive Performance Management, an EV Drive Mode, and a six-speed manual shift mode.

The combined system output is 194 horsepower, 46 more than the 2023 Crosstrek Hybrid (it’s also 12 more horsepower than a 2025 Crosstrek with the 2.5-liter Boxer engine). Subaru said the powertrain uses the electric traction motor, gas engine, or both, depending on the driving scenario.

Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system for the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid is mechanically coupled to the front and rear wheels. According to the automaker, this provides “reliable and responsive performance.” Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Custom Hybrid Styling

The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid has exclusive 18-inch dark gray wheels and will debut two new hybrid-specific paint colors: Sand Dune Pearl and Citron Yellow Pearl. Meanwhile, the standard equipment and dashboard configuration is similar to the gas-only 2025 Crosstrek.

There’s an available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with navigation and Apple Maps, along with a tablet-style 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen. Connectivity features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming, and over-the-air updates to ensure the latest functionality.

2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Cargo Space

With the rear seats upright, there is 31.8 cubic feet of available cargo space, expanding to 62.7 cubic feet when they are folded down.

The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid will offer 42.9 inches of front legroom and 36.5 inches in the rear. With the panoramic sunroof, headroom is 38.7 inches in the front and 38 inches in the rear.

2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid interior layout. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

The new Crosstrek Hybrid is standard with Subaru’s latest EyeSight driver assist technology. It now has a broader field of view, updated control software, and a new electric brake booster to operate in a greater range of driving conditions. According to Subaru, the latest updates to EyeSight allow the system to identify cyclists and pedestrians at intersections sooner. When necessary, it will alert the driver and apply the brakes.

New for the Crosstrek Hybrid is Emergency Stop Assist. The feature will stop the vehicle, activate the hazard lights, unlock the doors, and call emergency services if the driver becomes unresponsive while using adaptive cruise control.

2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Starting MSRP

The all-new Crosstrek Hybrid will arrive at dealerships in the fall of 2025. The official starting MSRP remains forthcoming. However, we expect the base prices to be more affordable than the previous generation, which began at around $38,000 with destination and delivery. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, see this Auto Loans 101 guide.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.