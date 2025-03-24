2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Debuts With Efficient Electric & Hybrid Powertrains & AI Virtual Assistants

2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Summary Points

The all-new, third-generation Mercedes-Benz CLA is debuting with blazing new technologies, enough for the automaker to call it “the most intelligent Mercedes-Benz ever.”

Highlights include fourth-gen MBUX infotainment with pillar-to-pillar display screens, a new virtual assistant with Chat GPT-4o and Google Gemini integration, and an efficient EV drivetrain derived from the record-breaking Vision EQXX concept.

800V electrical architecture enables DC fast charging of up to 320 kW, replenishing 177 to 201 miles of range in 10 minutes for the CLA 250+.

2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Powertrains

There will be two EV versions of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA upon launch: the CLA 250+ and the CLA 350 4MATIC, both with EQ Technology.

CLA 250+

The CLA 250+ with EQ Technology has a single electric motor on the rear axle, producing 268 horsepower and 247 lb-ft. of torque. It’s a permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM) developed in-house by Mercedes-Benz and derived from the same power unit in the Vision EQXX concept.

Power is fed to the rear wheels using a two-speed transmission on the electric drive unit at the rear axle. The gearbox and silicon carbide inverter are a single component. First gear has an 11:1 ratio for quick acceleration and better efficiency for city driving. Meanwhile, the second gear has a 5:1 ratio for power delivery at higher speeds and better efficiency for highway driving.

The CLA 250+ goes from zero to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, which is reasonably quick for a compact EV.

CLA 350 4MATIC

The CLA 350 4MATIC has a similar 268-horsepower PSM electric motor in the rear axle and a 107-horsepower PSM motor in the front for all-wheel traction, producing a combined 349 horsepower and 380 lb-ft. of torque.

The front electric motor acts as a “boost drive,” engaging only when more power or traction is needed, depending on the drive program and driving scenario. The front PSM motor has a silicon carbide inverter like the rear.

Moreover, the system includes a Disconnect Unit (DCU) that decouples the front motor at slower speeds, reducing parasitic loss by 90 percent on the front axle while increasing the driving range, Mercedez-Benz said.

The CLA 350 4MATIC goes from zero to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, making it the go-to choice for performance.

Battery System

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA has an 85 kWh lithium-ion battery with cells that have anodes that mix silicon oxide with graphite. As described by Mercedes-Benz, the batteries consist of four large cell modules with hardcase cells and feature a flat design.

“Compared to previous battery designs with conventional graphite anodes, the gravimetric energy density has been increased by up to 20 percent,” the automaker said, adding that the battery system is based on a modular architecture and contains less cobalt.

The 2026 CLA is standard with a steel-sprung “comfort” suspension with a three-link front axle, which was newly developed by Mercedes-Benz. Likewise, the newly developed multi-link rear suspension was inspired by a design used for the E-Class and S-Class. Photo: MBUSA.

2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Range & Charging Specs

EPA range numbers for the 2026 CLA EV are forthcoming. However, Mercedes-Benz has shared the WLTP range figures.

The automaker said the CLA 250+ could achieve 694 to 792 kilometers (431 to 492 miles) of range on the WLTP testing cycle. Meanwhile, the CLA 350 4MATIC can deliver a WLTP range of 672 to 771 kilometers (417 to 479 miles).

All CLA EV models have a standard multi-source heat pump that utilizes heat from the electric drive motors, the battery pack, and the ambient air. The 2026 CLA is the first Mercedes-Benz equipped with such a feature.

“By using this ‘free’ heat, the air-to-air heat pump contributes to the exceptional efficiency of the CLA,” Mercedes-Benz said. “It requires only about one-third of the energy that a comparable auxiliary heater would need to deliver the same output.”

DC Fast Charging

The CLA’s 800V electrical architecture enables DC fast charging of up to 320 kW, replenishing 177 to 201 miles of range in 10 minutes for the CLA 250+. By contrast, the CLA 350 4MATIC can gain 170 to 195 miles in 10 minutes using a 320 kW DC fast charger.

The CLA 250+ and CLA 350 4MATIC have a standard 11 kW AC recharger that takes nine hours to recharge.

Meanwhile, the CLA has a bidirectional charging function that will become available through future over-the-air (OTA) updates. It includes Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) or Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities.

Energy Recuperation

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA has an innovative one-box, by-wire braking system that optimizes recuperation by braking to maximize the driving range. The system integrates the brake booster, master cylinder, and ESP control in a single module.

Mercedes-Benz explained that recuperation power up to 200 kW is possible and that, in principle, the 2026 CLA can brake electrically to a standstill, thus recovering kinetic energy. Drivers can choose from four recuperation levels using the selector behind the steering wheel:

D Auto: Intelligent recuperation

D+: No recuperation (coasting)

D: Standard recuperation up to 1 m/s²

D-: Enhanced recuperation up to 3 m/s²

Mercedes-Benz CLA Hybrid

Mercedes-Benz realizes that not all compact luxury buyers are ready to go all-electric, so the all-new CLA will launch with a 48-volt hybrid powertrain in front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) formats.

“All-electric models play a key role in implementing Mercedes-Benz’s sustainable business strategy,” the automaker said. “However, the desires and mobility needs of customers in different regions of the world determine the pace of this transformation.”

The hybrid CLA features an electric motor and inverter that integrates into a compact eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (8F-eDCT). Power is from a 1.3 kWh battery (48-volt with lithium-ion technology) and a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine. Key features of the gasoline engine include an all-aluminum crankcase with Mercedes-Benz NANOSLIDE and a cylinder head with a partially integrated exhaust manifold.

“The electric motor provides intelligent support at all driving speeds and significantly improves acceleration, especially at low engine speeds,” Mercedes-Benz said. “In city driving, when less than 27 horsepower is needed to propel the vehicle, the CLA hybrid can be driven using only electric power.”

Moreover, the 2026 CLA hybrid can recuperate energy across all eight gears of the 8F-eDCT transmission, allowing for up to 25 kW of energy recovery.

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA hybrid features a new four-cylinder from the automaker’s Family of Modular Engines (FAME). The Miller cycle combustion engine, designated “M 252,” has a turbocharger with a segmented turbine and switchable scroll connection. Photo: MBUSA.

Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS)

Mercedes-Benz calls the 2026 CLA “the cleverest Mercedes ever,” a statement typically reserved for the brand’s flagship S-Class. It’s partly because of the in-house developed Mercedes-Benz Operating System or MB.OS. The proprietary chip-to-cloud architecture is making its first production debut as part of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA.

MB.OS serves as the main brain of the 2026 CLA by controlling four main vehicle functions: infotainment, body and comfort features, driving and charging, and advanced driver assistance systems.

“The new AI-enhanced system makes it possible to equip every vehicle with a supercomputer connected to the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud,” the automaker said. “This enables regular over-the-air updates for the most important vehicle functions, including driver assistance systems for the first time, to ensure the CLA is always up-to-date.”

MBUX Superscreen

The Mercedes-Benz CLA has an optional floating MBUX Superscreen. It consists of a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, a 14-inch central infotainment system, and a 14-inch display for the front passenger. Round climate control vents are found at the ends of the large MBUX Superscreen, which extends across the entire width of the interior.

The MBUX Superscreen, powered by chips and real-time graphics from the Unity Game Engine, features a Zero Layer menu layout. The Zero Layer shows essential information and recently used apps on the central display. CLA owners can move and group apps into folders, giving the Zero Layer a functionality similar to a smartphone.

MBUX Virtual Assistant

The MBUX Virtual Assistant with short-term memory and generative AI is debuting in the 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA, enabling the system to interact with drivers and passengers using conversational dialogues. Some of the potential queries can get pretty interesting, as one of the examples Mercedes-Benz used was asking the virtual assistant (activated by saying “Hey Mercedes”) to explain a black hole.

The system utilizes GPT-4o and Microsoft Bing search to “unite the collective knowledge of the internet,” said Mercedes-Benz. Meanwhile, Google Gemini will access information from Google Maps to provide drivers with personalized answers to questions about navigation and points of interest.

“Thanks to Google Gemini, the MBUX Virtual Assistant is also well-versed in navigation-related questions,” Mercedes-Benz said. “The Automotive AI Agent from Google Cloud, developed with Gemini via Vertex AI, is specifically tailored to the automotive industry.”

In addition, the MBUX Virtual Assistant can retain context and switch between ChatGPT and the Google Automotive AI Agent, depending on the queries or the topics in discussion.

2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA interior layout. Photo: MBUSA.

2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Interior Room & Trunk Space

The third-generation Mercedes CLA has an overall length of 185.9 inches, making it approximately 1.6 inches longer than its predecessor. Similarly, the wheelbase has increased by 2.4 inches to 109.8 inches.

The driver and front passenger have a little more legroom (+0.4 inches) versus prior CLA models. Headroom has increased by 0.6 and 1.1 inches, front and rear, respectively. Mercedes-Benz said the headroom increase is due to the higher roofline and standard panoramic roof.

Rear trunk space isn’t as much at 14.3 cubic feet compared to the 16.2 cubic feet of the prior CLA. However, the 2026 CLA has a frunk or front trunk. It’s the first production Mercedes to have a front trunk since the 1930s. The CLA’s frunk, constructed primarily from recycled materials, offers 2.5 cubic feet of cargo space.

Active Distance Assist Distronic

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA has eight cameras, five radar sensors, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and a water-cooled supercomputer to power its standard MB.Drive advanced driver assistance and parking systems, including Active Distance Assist Distronic with steering assist.

2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Starting MSRP

The official MSRP information for the 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA remains forthcoming, although we expect the base price to start at under $60,000 for the CLA 250+.

The CLA EVs will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the fall of 2025. Meanwhile, the CLA hybrid will arrive by early to mid-2026. If you have questions about vehicle financing, see this helpful Auto Loans 101 guide.

