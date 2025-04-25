2026 Lexus ES Previews New Designs & Tech for Lexus

2026 Lexus ES Summary Points

The 2026 ES represents the eighth-generation variant of the luxury sedan that first went on sale alongside the iconic Lexus LS 400 in 1989.

The reimagined ES is the first Lexus production car to exhibit the brand’s “Clean Tech x Elegance” design language. The hammerhead front end bears similar design cues to the Toyota Prius and ninth-generation Camry.

Hybrid & Electric Powertrains

The 2026 ES will come to market strictly with a hybrid or EV powertrain, hence the desire for Lexus engineers to optimize the vehicle’s platform architecture.

The chassis has more rigid front, rear, and floor areas to isolate the cabin from road vibrations while providing “an agile and responsive driving feel that defies the vehicle’s size,” Lexus said in its press release about the 2026 ES.

All variants of the 2026 Lexus ES have a multi-link rear suspension for the first time in its lineage. Meanwhile, the front suspension employs MacPherson struts.

ES 350h

The 2026 Lexus ES 350h is available in front or all-wheel drive. It has a sixth-gen hybrid powertrain with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine and an integrated eAxle that combines the electric power control unit with the transaxle.

“Additionally, the reinforced rigidity of the power unit helps suppress vibrations, contributing to a quieter, more refined cabin experience,” Lexus said.

ES 350e & 500e

The all-electric ES 350e has a front-wheel drivetrain (which most likely signifies a single electric motor), while the ES 500e has all-wheel drive with dual electric motors.

Lexus has yet to divulge specific horsepower, torque, and range figures for the hybrid or electric powertrain. However, it did mention that the ES 350e could achieve a manufacturer-estimated 300 miles of range when equipped with 19-inch wheels.

Moreover, the DIRECT4 all-wheel drive system of the ES 500e continuously adjusts the torque distribution to all four wheels, depending on road conditions and the driver’s intentions. The system can alter the torque ratio from 100:0 to 0:100 (front/rear) for better acceleration, more precise handling, and greater energy efficiency.

As described by Lexus, a large-capacity battery is positioned beneath the floor of the 2026 ES to lower the vehicle’s center of gravity and enhance its on-road stability. The height of the 2026 ES was carefully determined by Lexus engineers with regard to the underfloor battery placement, as maintaining driver and passenger comfort was a priority. Photo: Lexus.

Striking Yet Subdued Design

Lexus made it clear in its press release that elegance and emotion were top priorities when designing the 2026 ES. The automaker focused on what it describes as a flowing silhouette with intelligent packaging and proportions that highlight both the car’s sleek appearance and enjoyable driving experience.

Lexus refers to the core design philosophy behind the 2026 ES as “Clean Tech x Elegance.” Inspired by the LF-ZC BEV concept, the 2026 ES has what Lexus calls a “new-generation spindle body,” which begins at the hammerhead-style front end and extends to the hood and bumper corners.

Meanwhile, the horizontal fenders, streamlined roof, sculpted shoulders, and a “trunkless impression” rear end help create a bolder and more aerodynamic stance. The front has Twin-L Signature inward-facing daytime running lights and outward-facing turn signals. The rear has an illuminated Lexus logo and a horizontal light bar.

More Cabin Room

The eighth-generation Lexus ES is bigger than its predecessor, boasting a 6.5-inch longer body and a three-inch stretched wheelbase. The substantial growth spurt naturally equates to more room, but Lexus gave it a higher seating position for easier ingress and egress while improving all-around visibility.

Executive Package

Lexus will offer the Executive Package for the first time in North America on the 2026 ES. The package, available for the 350e FWD Luxury, includes reclining rear seats (with a passenger-side ottoman), heated and ventilated rear seats, and rear massaging seats.

3D-Printed Bamboo Interior Trim

The door trims in a 2026 Lexus ES feature a 3D-printed bamboo layering design inspired by the “depth and flow of natural bamboo,” the automaker said. Other standard features include Thematic Ambient Illumination, synthetic leather embossing, and a Mark Levinson stereo with three-dimensional surround sound.

Lexus Interface Multimedia

The 2026 Lexus ES has a 14-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, simultaneous Bluetooth connections, a voice assistant, and navigation. The collective feature set falls under the umbrella of the Lexus Interface Multimedia System, which includes a split screen view.

2026 Lexus ES interior layout. Photo: Lexus.

Driver Assist Features

For reference, the previous version of LSS+ includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, road sign assist, and more.

2026 Lexus ES Starting MSRP

The 2026 ES represents a new chapter for Lexus, which recently gave a fitting sendoff to the much-loved RC.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Lexus.