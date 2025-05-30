2026 Kia EV9 Nightfall Edition Offers Dark Styling Elements & More Torque

2026 Kia EV9 Nightfall Edition Summary Points

The all-electric Kia EV9 SUV has gained a Nightfall Edition model for 2026. Kia introduced the Nightfall styling package a few years ago for the Telluride, Seltos, and Sportage.

Available for the twin-motor Kia EV9 Land variant, the Nightfall Edition adds a standard Boost function that increases torque output.

Exclusive to the EV9 Nightfall Edition are 20-inch gloss black wheels and a bespoke Roadrider Brown exterior paint.

Nightfall Edition Styling Enhancements

The Nightfall Edition stands out from its other 2026 EV9 stablemates thanks to a bevy of gloss black exterior treatments: front grille, skid plates, roof rails, lower door side sills, and mirror caps. Black KIA and EV9 emblems also adorn the exterior.

Exclusive to the EV9 Nightfall Edition is a Roadrider Brown paint that “underscores the EV9’s desire to venture off the beaten path,” Kia wrote in its press release about the debut of the 2026 EV9 Nightfall Edition.

Inside, the EV9 Nightfall Edition gains a black headliner and black upholstery with unique patterns and stitching.

2026 Kia EV9 Nightfall Edition Powertrain

In addition to the interior and exterior styling upgrades, the EV9 Nightfall Edition offers an increased torque output.

Available for the dual-motor Kia EV9 Land variant with all-wheel drive, the Nightfall Edition has 379 horsepower but features a standard Boost function that increases torque output from 443 lb-ft. to 516 lb-ft., based on Kia’s estimates.

As a total package, the EV9 Nightfall Edition rushes from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

Battery, Range & Charging

Kia didn’t mention if the torque increase affected the range in its press release about the Nightfall Edition, which debuted at the 2025 New York International Auto Show.

However, Kia did publish its estimated all-electric range increases across the 2026 EV9 lineup, which included the Land variant having a manufacturer-estimated 283 miles of range. That is up slightly from the 2025 EV9 model, which offers an EPA-estimated 280 miles of range per full charge.

With that in mind, the 2026 EV9 Land in a Nightfall Edition guise will likely deliver 280 to 283 miles per full charge from its 99.8 kWh long-range battery pack.

EV9 owners can access the Tesla Supercharger network via a standard North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapter. The EV9 is also compatible with Combined Charging System (CCS) networks, allowing for a 24-minute recharge using a 350 kW DC fast charger.

Max Towing Capacity

Like the range numbers, Kia did not specify whether the EV9 Nightfall Edition’s torque hike would result in higher towing numbers. Thus, we expect it to inherit the towing numbers of the standard 2026 EV9 Land: 1,653 lbs. without trailer brakes, climbing between 3,500 to 5,000 lbs. when properly equipped with trailer brakes and other factory equipment.

Six or Seven-Seat Cabin

The 2026 Kia EV9 Nightfall Edition has a standard six-seat cabin with second-row captain’s chairs. A 60/40 split-folding second-row bench seat is a no-cost option to increase the capacity to seven.

The 2026 EV9 offers 41.4 inches of legroom in the front row and 42.8 inches in the second row. The third row has 30.8 to 32 inches of legroom, depending on whether the second row has a bench or captain’s chairs.

In terms of storage space, the EV9 offers 20.2 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third row, regardless of whether the second row is a bench or captain’s chairs. Folding the second and third rows opens up 43.5 and 81.7 cubic feet of storage space, respectively.

Kia Drive Wise Package

All Kia EV9 models come standard with the Drive Wise package. It includes forward collision avoidance, blind-spot warning, high beam assist, highway driving assist, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, and rear occupant alert, among other features.

Kia Factory Warranty

The 2026 Kia EV9 leaves the factory with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile EV system warranty. The coverage includes a 10-year/100,000-mile EV battery warranty. Extended warranties from Kia come in five coverage levels with varying term lengths.

2026 Kia EV9 Starting MSRP

The 2026 Kia EV9 has a starting MSRP of $56,395 for the Light trim level with a standard range (76.1 kWh) battery. At the top of the lineup is the GT-Line, which has a starting MSRP of $73,395. Those figures include the $1,495 destination charge.

The 2026 EV9 Land, which is available with the Nightfall Edition package, starts at $70,395. Expect to pay an additional premium above that for the Nightfall Edition.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars.

