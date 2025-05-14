2026 Kia EV4 Delivers Bold Styling & 330 Miles of Driving Range

2026 Kia EV4 Summary Points

Kia has unleashed its newest EV4 electric car at the 2025 New York International Auto Show, a compact sedan riding on Kia and Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

“The EV4 makes all-electric ownership accessible for customers seeking a more practical and affordable option on the EV landscape while still desiring an advanced, technology-driven in-car experience,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP of Kia America.

The 2026 Kia EV4 has a standard 58.3 kWh battery to deliver a manufacturer-estimated 235 miles of range. Other variants have an 81.4 kWh battery that Kia said is good for 330 miles of range.

2026 Kia EV4 Electric Powertrain

The base Kia EV4 Light has a front-mounted 150 kW single electric motor and a front-wheel drivetrain (FWD). The EV4 Wind has the same front-mounted electric motor and FWD but has a higher-capacity battery.

Meanwhile, the range-topping EV4 GT-Line also has a long-range and higher-capacity battery, but it will most likely come with dual electric motors. However, we’re still awaiting confirmation from Kia.

Battery, Range & Charging

The 2026 Kia EV4 Light has a 58.3 kWh battery that the automaker said can deliver a manufacturer-estimated 235 miles of range. The EV4 Wind has an 81.4 kWh battery to provide a Kia-estimated 330 miles of range.

GT-Line models will share the same 81.4 kWh battery as the Wind, but the range figures are forthcoming.

All 2026 Kia EV4s have a 400V electrical architecture that allows DC fast charging and NACS charging capabilities. Kia said the battery can be replenished from 10 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes (Light) and around 31 minutes for the Wind and GT-Line.

Smart Regenerative Braking & i-Pedal 3.0

The 2026 Kia EV4 has Smart Regenerative Braking and i-Pedal 3.0 for one-pedal driving. As described by Kia, the features work together to recapture otherwise lost energy while braking.

Kia’s latest i-Pedal system allows drivers to control the speed of the EV4 and bring it to a stop using only the accelerator, even in reverse. It also has a quirky memory function that enables the system to revert to the last-used i-Pedal setting after restarting the EV.

All EV4s have V2L functionality to recharge laptops, tablets, drone batteries, and other small electronic devices.

Kia engineers devised an EV-tuned MacPherson strut front suspension and a multi-link rear suspension for the 2026 EV4. Airflow enhancements include a full underbody cover to help the movement of air beneath the EV4, resulting in a drag coefficient as low as 0.23 Cd. Light and Wind models are standard with 17-inch aero wheels, while the GT-Line has 19-inch rollers. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Mishmash of Styling Elements

Kia didn’t mention it explicitly in its press release, but the 2026 EV4 is most likely the genuinely affordable EV that mass adopters are waiting for. But only if you can live with the styling.

The EV4 is a compact electric sedan with a low nose, fastback roofline, and longish tail, making it look ungainly from some angles. It’s different in the styling department, but that might be a selling point for some buyers.

The lighting elements look sharp, particularly the front vertical headlights and Kia’s signature Star Map lighting elements. Upright vertical taillights complement the two-piece roof spoiler and the rather unusual rear bumper design.

Ultimately, it has the silhouette of the EV6 but with a unique fastback rear end, fortifying the brand’s “Opposites United” design philosophy. This philosophy informs the styling of every new Kia in the modern era and is often a focal point during public appearances by the automaker, which we saw firsthand at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show.

Standard Interior Features

Inside the 2026 Kia EV4 are a host of convenience and connectivity features. It has dual 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment display, plus a five-inch climate control display to boast nearly 30 inches of screen landscape.

Standard features include dual-zone automatic climate control, rear A/C vents, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an AI assistant that uses machine learning for spontaneous interactions and greater levels of voice recognition.

2026 Kia EV4 interior layout. An acoustic windshield to help reduce road noise inside the cabin is standard. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Hands-On Detection

The 2026 Kia EV4 has a Hands-On Detection (HOD) safety feature that senses if the driver is gripping the steering wheel. It works in unison with the standard Highway Driving Assist feature that can automatically match the EV4’s speed to the existing speed limit while maintaining a safe distance from the car ahead (under applicable conditions).

Meanwhile, the available driving aids include forward collision avoidance assist, lane following assist, intelligent speed limit assist, remote parking assist, and driver attention warning.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.