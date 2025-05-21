2026 Infiniti QX60 Receives First-Ever Sport Trim, Plus New Klipsch Audio System

2026 Infiniti QX60 Summary Points

The 2026 Infiniti QX60 arrives with refreshed styling elements and an all-new Sport trim. The QX60 Sport gets bespoke styling treatments and 20-inch gloss black wheels.

Technology highlights include a 3D Around View Monitor with moving object detection, an Invisible Hood View, and 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment.

Autograph models receive a Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system with a 24-channel amplifier, 20 speakers, and Individual Audio Technology.

2026 Infiniti QX60 Powertrain

The Infiniti QX60 dropped its larger V6 engine for the 2025 model year, replaced by a 2.0-liter variable compression turbo (VC-Turbo) four-cylinder that generates 268 horsepower and 286 lb-ft. of torque.

By contrast, the 2024 Infiniti QX60 has a 3.5-liter direct-injected V6 with 295 horsepower and 270 lb-ft. of torque. Although the VC-Turbo has less horsepower, the torque figure represents a 16 lb-ft. increase across a wider engine speed range compared to the 2024 model.

The 2.0-liter VC-Turbo of the 2025 model year returns for the 2026 Infiniti QX60, paired again to a nine-speed automatic with paddle shifters. “It is tuned for quick, smooth shifts and responsive performance, with multiple drive modes allowing the driver to tailor the powertrain’s performance to their preferences,” Infiniti wrote in its press release about the 2026 QX60.

The 2026 QX60 is available with a front-wheel (FWD) or all-wheel drivetrain (AWD).

EPA Fuel Economy

The official EPA fuel economy numbers remain forthcoming. However, for the time being, the 2026 QX60 has a manufacturer-estimated 22 in the city, 28 on the highway, and 24 mpg combined with FWD.

2026 QX60 AWD models are manufacturer-estimated at 22/27 city/highway and 24 mpg combined.

One of the primary differences between the VC-Turbo and the V6 of prior model years is in fuel efficiency, both in the city and on the highway.

Max Towing Capacity

When properly equipped, the 2026 Infiniti QX60 three-row crossover has a max tow rating of up to 6,000 lbs. The QX60 Autograph has a standard tow hitch with a seven-pin connector and trailer sway control software.

Infiniti has gone to great lengths with its engineering and testing to ensure the QX60 is capable of having a trailer behind it.

2026 Infiniti QX60 Autograph. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

Refreshed Design

The Infiniti QX60 is one of the best-looking three-row crossovers out there. The mildly refreshed 2026 QX60 reinforces that fact with its “Artistry in Motion” design themes inspired by the “intersecting shapes of a serene bamboo forest,” Infiniti said.

It has a reconfigured lower bumper grille and segmented daytime running lights (DRLs) similar to the “digital piano key lighting” of the flagship QX80 full-size SUV. Other changes include new lower door finishers, cleaner surfacing on the liftgate and rear fascia, and standard 20-inch wheels with different designs and finishes depending on the trim.

The front Infiniti emblem is illuminated, while all-wheel drive models have a unique “AWD” badge inspired by Japanese hanko stamps.

Available Two-Tone Paint

Debuting for the 2026 Infiniti QX60 is a Deep Emerald paint job that mimics the “rich green hues of nature and the morning dew,” said the automaker. The color palette includes Black Obsidian, Deep Bordeaux, Grand Blue, Graphite Shadow, Harbor Gray, Mineral Black, Moonbow Blue, Radiant White, and Warm Titanium.

Meanwhile, the QX60 Autograph has a standard two-tone paint job that pairs a Black Obsidian upper body and roof with the preferred paint color or a new combination of Graphite Shadow and Mineral Black.

Refined Interior

The 2026 Infiniti QX60 has a standard seven-seat interior with a bench seat in the second row. Sport and Autograph trim levels have a six-seater cabin with standard captain’s chairs.

Pure and Luxe models have TailorFit upholstery, which is softer and offers better durability than a traditional leather interior. The TailorFit seating surfaces are derived from 65 percent recycled materials. The QX60 Autograph has kimono-inspired ripple-stitching over perforated semi-aniline upholstery. Autograph models also have open-pore wood trim with laser-etched metal inlays.

All 2026 Infiniti QX60s have a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google built-in. The features include standard Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The newest addition is a standard 600-watt Klipsch premium stereo with 16 speakers (QX60 Luxe and Sport). It includes four one-inch titanium dome tweeters, a 12-channel amplifier, and an eight-inch TriPower subwoofer.

The QX60 Autograph receives a Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system with a 24-channel amplifier, 20 speakers, and Individual Audio Technology. The latter enables the driver to hear only specific audio feeds from the navigation, music player, or phone calls without disrupting the other passengers.

2026 Infiniti QX60 Autograph (left) and Sport (right). With Google Assistant, drivers can make natural-language requests like, “Hey Google, turn on my heated seat,” or “Hey Google, navigate to my office.”

Interior Room & Cargo Capacity

The 2026 Infiniti QX60 remains a roomy six or seven-passenger crossover SUV. It offers 42.1 inches of legroom in the front and 37.7 inches in the second row. The third row delivers an adequate 28 inches of legroom.

Meanwhile, headroom in the first row is 41 inches, 37.5 inches in the second row, and 35.7 inches in the third row.

Total cargo space remains unchanged from the 2025 model. The 2026 QX60 still offers 14.5 cubic feet of storage room behind the upright third-row seats. Folding the third row opens up 41.6 cubic feet of cargo space. That area expands to 75.4 cubic feet when both the second and third rows are folded.

New Infiniti QX60 Sport

All-new for 2026 is the Infiniti QX60 Sport, the first-ever for the automaker’s popular crossover. The Sport model comes exclusively with an all-wheel drivetrain and second-row captain’s chairs.

Standard features include a custom front grille, a bespoke lower front bumper protector, dark exterior trim, gloss black 20-inch wheels, and an S badge on the tailgate. Additional Sport-exclusive details include Dusk Blue upholstery with blue and black seating and a black headliner.

The available paint colors for the QX60 Sport are Mineral Black, Grand Blue, Graphite Shadow, and Radiant White. The latter two—Graphite Shadow and Radiant White—are available with a two-tone design theme accented by a Black Obsidian roof.

2026 Infiniti QX60 Sport. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

New Safety & Camera Technologies

ProPilot Assist is standard in the QX60 Luxe, Sport, and Autograph. The Autograph is optional with ProPilot Assist 2.1, which allows mindful drivers to take their hands off the wheel while on certain highways or freeways. Moreover, it can handle acceleration, steering, and braking on compatible roads with an attentive driver.

New for the Infiniti QX60 Luxe and higher is a 3D Around View Monitor with moving object detection. It makes parking easier with eight fixed views around the vehicle, giving occupants a better view of their surroundings.

The Autograph Technology Package adds a “spin” feature for a more comprehensive view. Owners use their fingers on the infotainment screen to “swipe” around the QX60.

Additional camera technologies include a Front Wide View camera (that displays a wide-angle view of the front and sides of the QX60) and an Invisible Hood View system that projects an image of what’s underneath the vehicle as you drive. Standard driver assist technologies include forward emergency braking, rear automatic braking, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and more.

The Autograph Technology Package adds a “spin” feature for a more comprehensive view. Owners use their fingers on the infotainment screen to “swipe” around the QX60. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

2026 Infiniti QX60 Starting MSRP

If you have questions about financing before heading to the dealership, our Auto Loans 101 Guide can help. Here is a more extensive overview of Infiniti’s Elite Protection Program and whether or not you need the additional coverage.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Infiniti Motor Company.