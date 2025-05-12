2026 Hyundai Palisade Debuts With Hybrid Powertrain & New Interior Features

2026 Hyundai Palisade Summary Points

Hyundai debuted the all-new 2026 Palisade during the 2025 New York International Auto Show. The three-row SUV has more cargo space than the 2025 model, plus new comfort and safety technologies.

Now in its second generation, the 2026 Hyundai Palisade will offer a standard V6 with an optional hybrid powertrain. An off-road-focused XRT PRO model is also available.

The interior panoramic curved display comprises dual 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

2026 Hyundai Palisade Powertrain

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade will arrive in showrooms with two new powertrain options. The first is a standard 3.5-liter V6 with a Hyundai-estimated 287 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque. It connects to an eight-speed automatic with a standard two-wheel drivetrain, although Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel drivetrain is optional.

The 2026 Palisade Hybrid is the first in its lineage to gain a hybrid powerplant. Palisade Hybrid models have a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine and two electric motors integrated into a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The four-cylinder gas engine produces 258 horsepower, while the electric motors churn out 90 more horsepower. The combined output is a Hyundai-estimated 329 horsepower and 339 lb-ft. of torque.

Fuel Economy

The official EPA fuel economy ratings are forthcoming. However, the South Korean automaker stated in its press release that it expects the Palisade Hybrid Blue SEL Premium to return over 30 mpg on the highway and 619 miles of total driving range.

Helping the cause is an innovative Stay Mode for the Palisade Hybrid. The system monitors and optimizes the battery so the occupants can continue using the HVAC and infotainment systems while the vehicle is parked.

Max Towing Capacity

Hyundai said the 2026 Palisade has a max tow rating of 5,000 lbs, while the Palisade Hybrid has a max tow capacity of 4,000 lbs. when properly equipped. The towing numbers are preliminary estimates from Hyundai and will most likely carry over to the production variants. Palisade XRT Pro, Limited, and Calligraphy have a concealed OEM tow hitch.

Multi-Mode HTRAC AWD With Tow Mode

Buyers who opt for an all-wheel drive 2026 Palisade will receive Hyundai’s multi-mode HTRAC system. It includes an electronic clutch to deliver active torque control between the front and rear axles for improved traction and grip.

“This system has a wider range of torque distribution variability than many competitors’ models and has been tuned for a broad array of conditions, including straight-line acceleration, medium- and high-speed cornering, and hill starts,” Hyundai wrote in its press release about the 2026 Palisade. “There are also driver-selectable HTRAC Normal, Sport, and Smart modes.”

Hyundai’s HTRAC system also includes a Tow Mode. It optimizes the powertrain so it can hold lower gears for a longer duration while towing.

2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy. The 2026 Palisade is available with Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel drivetrain. The latter has a Tow Mode, which holds lower gears for longer to reduce shift frequency while towing. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

Bold Redesign

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade is a bigger vehicle than its predecessor. It’s 2.5 inches longer and has a 2.7-inch stretched wheelbase. At the same time, the 1.6-inch shorter front overhang has fortified the 2026 Palisade’s boxier yet aerodynamically optimized profile.

It has tasteful vertical LED running lights and a horizontal light signature that is part of the broader grille design. Worth mentioning is the contrasting D-pillar that integrates neatly with the vertical taillights and roof rails. The 2026 Palisade lineup is available with up to 21-inch alloy wheels.

Despite its larger SUV countenance, Hyundai said the second-generation Palisade achieves a 0.31 Cd (drag coefficient) in the wind tunnel, which the automaker added is among the lowest in the hotly contested three-row crossover segment. The aerodynamic profile of the 2026 Hyundai Palisade will help with fuel efficiency.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Palisade rides on a more rigid foundation with advanced high-strength steel in key areas for increased strength without adding weight. The Palisade’s underbody and side structures have multiple load paths for better energy absorption and dispersion in a crash.

Premium Cabin Layout

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade has an eight-passenger interior with bench seats in the second row. Available second-row captain’s chairs reduce the seating capacity to seven but offer a more premium environment. The captain’s chairs include “one-touch tilt-and-slide” functionality to make getting into the third row easier.

Hyundai said the soft-touch materials and cabin redesign as a whole were inspired by luxury home furnishings, including the Nappa leather upholstery and interior trim elements with different textures, patterns, and colorways.

The panoramic curved display comprises dual 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. Standard features include navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air updates, a 15-watt wireless charging pad in the center console, and 100-watt USB-C charging ports across all three rows.

The optional equipment includes relaxation seats (with upper leg supports) in the front and second row, power-folding third-row seats, and heated and ventilated power second-row seats. Available second- and third-row seat functions can also be controlled from the driver’s seat or cargo area to increase versatility.

Limited and Calligraphy models are available with a UV-C sterilization compartment within the center console that can remove up to 99.9 percent of all germs on the surface of an object.

2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy interior layout. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade has 10 standard airbags, including full-length side-curtain airbags that cover all three rows.

Every 2026 Palisade has Hyundai’s SmartSense package. It includes forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision warning, safe exit assist, forward attention warning, navigation-based smart cruise control, lane following assist, and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, among others.

2026 Hyundai Palisade Starting MSRP

The official specs, trim variants, and MSRP information of the 2026 Hyundai Palisade are forthcoming. However, we expect the base prices to start between $49,000 and $58,000, depending on the trim level. The first deliveries will arrive in the early fall of 2025.

If you have questions about vehicle financing, see our Auto Loans 101 guide. Options are available to extend the factory warranty on any Hyundai vehicle, including the Palisade.

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor America.