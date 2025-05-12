New XRT PRO Off-Road Debuts for 2026 Hyundai Palisade

2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT PRO Summary Points

The 2026 Palisade is the first Hyundai production vehicle to debut with the XRT PRO. It is “explicitly designed for U.S. customers,” Hyundai said.

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT PRO combines rugged styling with adventure-ready hardware and software upgrades. It replaces the previous XRT trim level.

Trail-ready upgrades include 8.4 inches of ground clearance, a rear electronic limited-slip differential, and all-terrain tires.

Standard V6 Powertrain

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade will have two powertrain options: a 3.5-liter V6 with a manufacturer-estimated 287 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque or a hybrid option.

Palisade Hybrids have a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine and two electric motors integrated into the six-speed automatic transmission. The combined output is a Hyundai-estimated 329 horsepower and 339 lb-ft. of torque.

The trail-ready 2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT PRO is available exclusively with the 3.5-liter V6, a newly developed engine from the South Korean automaker. It connects to an eight-speed automatic transmission with a multi-plate torque converter.

HTRAC All-Wheel Drive With Tow Mode

True to its off-road nature, the 2026 Palisade XRT PRO is standard with Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel drivetrain and a rear electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD).

While HTRAC is available across the 2026 Palisade lineup, the eLSD is exclusive to the XRT PRO. When it detects slippage, the eLSD helps maintain grip by distributing torque to the rear wheel with the most traction.

Hyundai is targeting a max tow rating of 5,000 lbs. for the 2026 Palisade XRT PRO when properly equipped. The HTRAC all-wheel drivetrain has a Tow Mode that holds lower gears for a longer span of time to reduce shift frequency while towing.

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT PRO has a new terrain mode controller with Mud, Sand, and Snow settings. Downhill brake control is also standard. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

Rugged & Functional Styling

The 2026 Palisade XRT PRO has received a few bespoke changes to enhance its rugged looks and off-road capabilities. It has a custom front bumper with red recovery hooks to improve its approach (20.5°), departure (22.4°), and breakover (18.3°) angles.

Meanwhile, it boasts 8.4 inches of ground clearance (an inch more than a regular Palisade), thanks partly to custom dark-finish 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in meaty 255/60R18 all-terrain rubber. The exterior changes include dark accents for the grille and window surrounds and unique rear badging.

Interior Features

Inside the new XRT PRO is a panoramic curved display with dual 12.3-inch screens for the instrument display and infotainment. Leatherette upholstery comes standard, while the front seats have heating and ventilation.

Other standard features include a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, interior ambient lighting, a 115-volt power outlet, a Bose 14-speaker premium stereo, and real-time displays for the compass, elevation, and pitch and roll.

2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT PRO. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

Standard Safety Features

All 2026 Hyundai Palisade models have 10 standard airbags and the SmartSense package. The latter includes driver assist features like navigation-based smart cruise control, forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision warning, and lane following assist, among others.

XRT PRO models have a blind spot view monitor, a surround-view monitor with a forward ground view, and downhill brake control.

Starting MSRP

Hyundai is not yet ready to announce the starting MSRP for the 2026 Palisade XRT PRO, but it did say it will arrive at dealerships in the summer of 2025, a bit ahead of the standard Palisade’s early fall on-sale date.

Moreover, the automaker stated that the 2026 Palisade will arrive in Limited, XRT PRO, and Calligraphy trim grades, putting the off-road model in the middle of the pack. We expect the starting MSRP to begin in the $52,000 range for the XRT PRO.

If you have questions about vehicle financing, see our Auto Loans 101 guide. Options are available to extend the factory warranty on any Hyundai vehicle, including the Palisade.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor America.