2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Debuts With Aerodynamic Styling, Comfortable Interior & New Powertrains

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Summary Points

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 debuts with an aerodynamic body, a roomy three-row cabin that can seat up to seven, and family-friendly equipment.

The all-new Ioniq 9 will arrive at dealerships in Long Range and Performance variants with single or dual electric motors.

All Hyundai Ioniq 9 EVs have a 110.3 kWh NCM lithium-ion battery pack that can deliver up to 335 miles of driving range.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 EV Powertrain

Hyundai will launch two versions of the 2026 Ioniq 9. The Long Range is available with a single electric motor and rear-wheel drive (RWD) or two electric motors and all-wheel drive (AWD). Meanwhile, the Performance variant has two electric motors and standard AWD.

Ioniq 9 Long Range

The Ioniq 9 Long Range RWD has a rear-mounted 160 kW electric motor that churns out about 215 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque.

The Long Range AWD variant has a 70 kW front and 160 kW rear electric motor, collectively producing up to 308 horsepower.

Ioniq 9 Performance

The sport-oriented Ioniq 9 Performance has a 160 kW electric motor at the front and rear axle and standard AWD.

The official horsepower and torque figures remain forthcoming, but the Ioniq 9 Performance could have up to 422 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque, as revealed by Hyundai Motor North America’s Vice President of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Olabisi Boyle, at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Hyundai said the Ioniq 9 Performance AWD will rush from zero to 62 mph in 5.2 seconds, while the Long Range AWD model takes 6.7 seconds. On the other hand, the Ioniq 9 Long Range RWD takes 9.4 seconds to clear 60 mph from a standstill.

Battery, Range & Charging

All 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 EVs have a 110.3 kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) lithium-ion battery pack. Hyundai said the Long Range RWD variant could deliver up to 335 miles of driving range when equipped with 19-inch wheels (Hyundai listed this as the “EPA’s projected max driving range” in its press release on the 2026 Ioniq 9).

The Ioniq 9’s 400V/800V multi-charging electrical architecture enables DC fast charging up to 350 kW to replenish the batteries—10 to 80 percent—in 24 minutes. Drivers can glance at the steering wheel, which shows the charging status via green dots.

Moreover, the Ioniq 9 has a standard NACS (North American Charging System) charging port and a CCS adapter to offer more versatile recharging options. The Ioniq 9 has vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities to power appliances and other electrical devices using the EV battery. The V2L outlet is located in the cargo bay.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Calligraphy (left) and Limited. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

Max Towing Capacity

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9’s max towing capacity of 5,000 lbs. (when properly equipped) is identical to the current model Kia EV9. The Hyundai has standard towing technologies like a self-leveling rear suspension and Trailer Mode.

The latter automatically detects the trailer’s weight, adjusts the predicted range, and maintains a 50:50 front-to-rear torque distribution for increased towing performance.

AI-Powered Auto Terrain Mode

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 has a front MacPherson and rear multi-link suspension, a system that, according to the automaker, was tailor-made for an all-electric SUV like the Ioniq 9.

Drivers can activate the Terrain Traction Control System to deal with uneven pavement and rougher roads. Hyundai’s Auto Terrain Mode for the 2026 Ioniq 9 utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to recognize the road surface and select the most suitable driving mode.

Meanwhile, the Chassis Domain Control Unit enables torque vectoring and lateral wind stability control for better overall handling, especially on open roads where crosswinds can be jarring.

E-GMP Long-Wheelbase Platform

Underneath the new Ioniq 9’s aero-sculpted body is Hyundai’s modular E-GMP platform, the same architecture that supports the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. However, the Ioniq 9 benefits from a stretched 123.2-inch wheelbase, the most of any production Hyundai, including the all-new, fifth-generation Santa Fe.

The added space equates to more room for six or seven passengers. In terms of cargo space, the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 will offer up to 21.8 cubic feet of storage room behind the third row. Folding the third rows reveals up to 46.7 cubic feet of cargo space.

Furthermore, the Ioniq 9 has a frunk (front trunk) with a max storage volume of 3.1 cubic feet (RWD) and 1.8 cubic feet (AWD).

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Calligraphy. Photos: Hyundai Motor America.

“Aerosthetic” Design Language

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 seeks to redefine the conventional SUV shape. The “Aerosthetic” design idiom blends futuristic design elements with an aero-optimized body.

Key features include dual-motion active air flaps, a 3D-shaped underbody cover, and the absence of a roof antenna to increase overall aerodynamic efficiency. Hyundai said the antennas are “hidden” as part of its “aero-optimizing solutions” for the 2026 Ioniq 9.

Hyundai stated a drag coefficient of 0.259 Cd for the 2026 Ioniq 9 when fitted with the optional digital side mirrors. For context, the Tesla Model Y (0.23 Cd) is more aerodynamically efficient, but the Ioniq 9 is a larger vehicle with a three-row cabin.

The slippery body combines with the signature Parametric Pixel lights and small cube projection headlights with intelligent front lighting. The boat-tail rear end has full LED combination pixel lights.

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 will come in 16 exterior colors, including custom hues like Cosmic Blue Pearl, Lonosphere Green Pearl, Celadon Gray Metallic, Sunset Brown Pearl, and Celadon Gray Matte.

In-Cabin Technologies

The panoramic curved display is the centerpiece of the Ioniq 9’s minimalist dashboard. It consists of a 12-inch digital driver’s display and a 12-inch touchscreen, while Hyundai was kind enough to offer separate physical buttons and knobs for the climate controls.

The system includes an AI-powered Hyundai Assistant, AI-enabled voice recognition, Bluelink Connected Car Services, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

The standard audio system has eight speakers, but the optional Bose premium stereo has 14 speakers, 5.1-channel surround, wireless updates, and an e-Active Sound Design feature that plays virtual driving sounds through the speakers.

The Ioniq 9 has fully reclinable relaxation seats for the first and second rows and swiveling seats for the second-row captain’s chairs. Other standard features include 100W USB-C charging ports in all three rows and a UV-C sterilizer for phones, wallets, and other gadgets.

Sliding Center Console & Features on Demand

The sliding center console, or what Hyundai calls the “Universal Island 2.0” center console, is one of the more unique attributes of the 2026 Ioniq 9. It can slide up to 7.5 inches so passengers can have easier access to the second row upon entry or to the console itself when seated.

It also enables a walk-through seating arrangement in the front row while offering 5.6 liters of storage room in the upper tray and 12 liters in the lower sliding tray.

Moreover, the Ioniq 9 introduces Features on Demand (FoD), a service that enables users to purchase digital upgrades to personalize their vehicles. For instance, the available FoD products include customizable display themes and dynamic lighting patterns when opening or closing the doors.

Standard Safety Features

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 has a reinforced body structure to effectively distribute crash energy away from occupants and protect the battery, 10 airbags, and seatbelt pre-tensioners (with load limiters) in the third row.

Meanwhile, every Ioniq 9 comes with forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, safe exit warning, safe exit assist, rear occupant alert, driver attention warning, blind-spot view monitor, and more.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Starting MSRP

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the first half of 2025. The official MSRP information remains forthcoming, but we expect the base prices to be similar to the 2025 Kia EV9, which starts between $55,000 and $75,000, depending on the model.

If you have questions about vehicle financing, see our helpful Auto Loans 101 video guide. Options are available to extend the factory warranty on any Hyundai vehicle, including the forthcoming Ioniq 9.

