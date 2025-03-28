2026 GMC Sierra EV Power Outputs, New Trim Levels & MSRP

2026 GMC Sierra EV Summary Points

The Sierra EV receives the more affordable Elevation and AT4 trim models for 2026, joining the top-of-the-line Denali that first debuted in 2024.

Elevation models will arrive with a Standard or Extended Range battery, while the AT4 has an Extended or Max Range battery.

The article below includes a look at power outputs by battery, towing and payload capacities, interior dimensions, and features by trim level.

2026 GMC Sierra EV Powertrains

All 2026 Sierra EVs have a dual motor setup (one in the front, one in the rear) with a performance-oriented torque vectoring e4WD system. However, the power and torque figures depend on the trim model and battery.

Sierra EV Denali

The Denali produces 645 horsepower and 785 lb-ft. of torque when equipped with the Extended Range battery. Equipping the Max Range battery unlocks 760 horsepower, although the torque figure remains the same at 785 lb-ft.

New for 2026 is the Denali Standard Range, although GMC has yet to disclose horsepower and torque figures with the base battery.

Sierra EV AT4

AT4 models have 625 horsepower and 775 lb-ft. of torque with the Extended Range battery. The AT4 Max Range has 725 horsepower and 775 lb-ft. of torque.

Sierra EV Elevation

The Elevation has 645 horsepower and 765 lb-ft. of torque with the Extended Range battery. The horsepower and torque figures of the Standard Range battery remain forthcoming.

“The combination of Elevation, AT4, and Denali represent the most popular expressions of Sierra, accounting for more than two out of three of all Sierra light-duty sales,” said Jaclyn McQuaid, Global Vice President of GMC & Buick. “With these additional trims and customer options, the Sierra EV is positioned right in the heart of the premium truck market.”

Range & Charging Specs

Also forthcoming are the EPA range numbers for the 2026 GMC Sierra EV. For context, the 2025 Sierra EV Denali Extended Range achieves a manufacturer-estimated range of 390 miles. The Max Range battery can deliver a GM-estimated 460 miles.

The 2026 Sierra EV Denali is compatible with up to 350 kW of DC fast charging to replenish 100 miles of range in around 10 minutes. We’re expecting the Elevation and AT4 to inherit similar charging capabilities.

Max Towing & Payload Capacity

GMC said the Sierra EV Elevation and Denali could tow up to 12,500 lbs. when properly equipped. The max payload is 2,250 lbs.

The more rugged Sierra EV AT4 has a maximum towing capacity of 12,300 lbs. and a maximum payload of 1,950 lbs.

“The Sierra EV is a real truck that does real truck things, matched with EV performance and advanced tech,” McQuaid added. “The result is a compelling all-electric lineup for those customers looking for cutting-edge technology, capability, and refinement.”

2026 GMC Sierra EV AT4 in Summit White. Photo: GMC.

Exterior Dimensions & Interior Space

The 2026 GMC Sierra EV is available only as a four-door crew cab with a five-foot, eight-inch bed. The truck bed delivers a max box volume of 57.5 cubic feet. Aftermarket tonneau covers, including folding and retractable options, are available to protect any items you have in the bed.

Wheelbase Length & Passenger Room

The 2026 GMC Sierra EV is 233.42 inches long and rides on a 146-inch wheelbase.

The five-person interior offers 44.8 inches of legroom in the front and 44.3 inches in the second row. Headroom in the front is 43.9 inches, while rear passengers have 38.7 inches.

Ground Clearance

The outdoorsy Sierra EV AT4 offers 10.04 inches of ground clearance, about two inches more than the Elevation or Denali. The raised suspension unlocks an approach angle of 32.4 degrees, a 25.1-degree departure angle, and a breakover angle of 19.2 degrees.

Multi-Pro Midgate & eTrunk

GM’s MultiPro Midgate is standard for the Elevation and Denali and optional on the AT4. It’s a feature that extends the bed length to nearly 11 feet when combined with the MultiPro Tailgate. In essence, it turns the normally short bed of a crew cab into a long box to carry taller items like kitchen appliances, furniture, timber planks, or kayaks.

The MultiPro Midgate can be configured using the 60/40-split second-row folding seats and the stowable rear glass panel (here is a quick guide from GMC on how to use the feature).

All Sierra EVs have a power-opening eTrunk or front trunk that offers an additional 11 cubic feet of cargo room.

2026 GMC Sierra EV Elevation interior layout. Photo: GMC.

Trim Levels & Starting MSRP

The 2026 GMC Sierra EV is available in Elevation, AT4, and Denali trim grades.

Below is a breakdown of each model and the starting MSRPs in a corresponding chart. The price figures include the $2,095 destination charge. If you have questions about vehicle financing, our Auto Loans 101 guide will help.

Sierra EV Elevation

The Elevation is standard with 18-inch machine-face wheels, a 16.8-inch infotainment touchscreen, After Dark interior upholstery, an eTrunk, and the MultiPro Tailgate (MultiPro MidGate is optional).

Available features include 800V DC fast-charging, a 7.2 kW off-boarding power system, and Super Cruise.

Sierra EV AT4

The AT4 has a two-inch suspension lift, 35-inch all-terrain tires, a red illuminated GMC front badge, four-wheel steering (with CrabWalk), and a Forest Storm interior. Super Cruise is standard for the AT4.

Every Sierra EV AT4 has a trim-exclusive Terrain Mode to provide “maximum maneuverability, torque, and precise off-road control,” GMC said in its press release announcing the 2026 Sierra EV. The system integrates one-pedal driving and automatic braking.

The optional kits include the MultiPro Midgate, 800V DC fast-charging, and a 10.2 kW off-board power system (with 240V and 120V outlets in the truck bed).

Sierra EV Denali

Denali models have heated and ventilated seats, two available interior color themes, and Super Cruise. Optional features include a panoramic fixed glass roof, air ride adaptive suspension, and four-wheel steering.

The 2026 GMC Sierra EV is available in nine paint colors, including Summit White, Glacier White Tri-Coat Metallic, Coastal Dune, Deep Bronze Metallic, Magnus Matte, Onyx Black, Deep Ocean Metallic, Darm Ember Metallic, and Thunderstorm Gray Metallic.

2026 GMC Sierra EV Starting MSRP

Trim & Battery Starting MSRP Elevation / Standard Range $64,495 Elevation / Extended Range $72,695 AT4 / Extended Range $81,395 Denali / Standard Range $71,795 Denali / Extended Range $79,995 Denali Max Range $100,695

GMC Sierra EV Safety Features

GMC has not announced the complete set of driver-assist technologies for the 2026 Sierra EV. However, we expect them to be similar (if not identical) to the 2025 model.

2025 Driver Assist Features

The 2025 Sierra EV has enhanced automatic emergency braking, blind zone steering assist with trailering, forward collision alert, front pedestrian and bicyclist braking, rear cross-traffic braking, reverse automatic braking, traffic sign recognition, and driver attention assist, to name a few.

Super Cruise

GM’s Super Cruise is standard for the 2026 Sierra EV AT4 and Denali (optional for Elevation).

With an attentive driver and under the proper conditions, Super Cruise can permit the hands-free operation of the Sierra EV on more than 400,000 miles of compatible roadways in the United States and Canada. According to GM, the network of compatible roads is expected to increase to 750,000 miles in 2025.

GMC Sierra EV Warranty

The 2026 GMC Sierra EV has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and an additional eight-year/100,000-mile battery and electric components warranty. If needed, options are available to extend that coverage.

