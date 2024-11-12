2026 Cadillac Vistiq Overview: Powertrain Specs, Luxurious Interior, Charging Times, Cargo Space & MSRP

2026 Cadillac Vistiq Summary Points

The 2026 Vistiq is a three-row SUV from Cadillac that, in terms of size and price, will land between the Escalade IQ and Lyriq.

Standard features include a dual motor all-wheel drive system, an AKG Studio audio system with Dolby Atmos, and Super Cruise.

Engaging the Velocity Max feature unlocks a zero to 60 time of 3.7 seconds, although press materials from Cadillac seem to indicate Velocity Max is recommended for closed course use only.

Vistiq production is scheduled to begin in early 2025 at General Motors’ Spring Hill plant in Tennessee.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq Performance

Cadillac hopes to entice buyers with a combination of luxury, comfort, and performance. With regard to the 2026 Vistiq, those three things are interconnected.

Key powertrain features include a dual motor all-wheel drive system (front permanent magnet, rear induction) and a 102-kilowatt-hour battery pack for a combined system output of 615 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. of torque.

Standard is a multi-link front and a five-link rear suspension with semi-active CDC dampers (i.e., Chassis Damping Control). Cadillac’s Air Ride Adaptive suspension is optional. Max towing capacity, when properly equipped, is 5,000 lbs.

“From the start, it was our team’s goal to deliver a three-row SUV that provides exhilarating performance and intuitive technology, wrapped in the brand’s iconic design language,” said Jeff MacDonald, North American chief engineer, Cadillac Vistiq.

Every 2026 Vistiq is standard with electric power steering, although an available Active Rear Steer system was designed to make the all-electric SUV feel more agile and maneuverable. “Bold yet refined, the Vistiq provides a comfortable ride while handling like a much smaller vehicle, delivering a sense of isolated precision,” MacDonald added.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq in Opulent Blue Metallic. Standard road noise cancellation provides a quieter cabin, while optional 21-inch, 22-inch, and 23-inch wheels add personalized styling.

Estimated Range & Charging Times

GM’s estimated range on a full charge for the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq is 300 miles. The chart below shows a breakdown of charging times.

Charging Option Time & Miles 240V (7.7 kW AC) Up to 20.5 miles of range per hour of charge. 240 V1 (11.5 kW AC) Up to 28.5 miles of range per hour of charge. 240 V2 (Available 19.2-kW) Up to 46.7 miles of range per hour of charge. DC Fast Charge Up to 79 miles of range in about 10 minutes of charging.

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq is equipped with Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) bi-directional charging. When paired with the available GM Energy V2H Bundle, it allows for transferring electric power from the Vistiq and a properly equipped home during a blackout.

Dimensions & Cargo Space

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq has a 121.8-inch wheelbase, an overall length of 205.5 inches, an overall width (with mirrors) of 86.7 inches, and an overall height of 71 inches. Curb weight is 6,326 lbs.

Total front legroom is 43.1 inches, with the second and third rows offering 40.1 and 30.6 inches, respectively.

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq offers 15.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, expanding to 43 cubic feet when folded. Dropping the second and third rows provides up to 80.2 cubic feet of storage space.

Interior Treatments & Tech Features

Cadillac designers went to great lengths to maximize the comfort and convenience aspects of the interior. For example, third-row occupants have padded armrests, cupholders, a place for their phones, and USB charging ports. Storage areas include both underfloor and pass-through regions.

Eco-inspired materials adorn the cabin, which includes lumen open-pore wood for the Luxury and Premium Luxury, Black Ash Cluster wood decors for the Platinum, and an available patterned accent fabric woven from yarn made from 100 percent recycled materials (Premium Luxury).

Drivers and passengers can enjoy the 23-speaker AKG Studio audio system with Dolby Atmos, a sound format technology that renders individual sound sources through separate channels to create an immersive 3D experience.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq interior layout in Sky Cool Gray. The 33-inch interface and display have a 9K resolution. Photo: Cadillac.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq Safety Features

Standard active safety features include blind zone steering assist, side bicyclist alert, forward collision alert, and OnStar Automatic Crash Response. An available night vision system, enabled by an infrared sensor, helps the driver identify pedestrians or animals in low-light conditions.

Super Cruise

Super Cruise is available for the 2026 Vistiq through an OnStar services plan.

With an attentive driver and under the proper conditions, Super Cruise can permit the hands-free operation of the Vistiq on more than 400,000 miles of compatible roadways in the United States and Canada. According to Cadillac, the network of compatible roads is expected to increase to 750,000 miles in 2025.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq Starting MSRP

The 2026 Vistiq is available in Luxury, Sport, and Premium Luxury. In the summer of 2025, a Platinum trim level will be available, which Cadillac said will offer additional interior and exterior color options for greater personalization. Production is scheduled for early 2025 at GM Spring Hill Manufacturing in Tennessee.

“Vistiq continues the Cadillac EV identity, including our signature vertical lamps front and rear, the illuminated pinstripe grille, a 33-inch diagonal high-resolution LED screen, and available 23-inch wheels, rendered in a proportionally stately and functional three-row SUV,” said Bryan Nesbitt, Executive Director, Global Cadillac Design.

The starting MSRP for the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq is $78,790 (including the destination charge). If you have questions about vehicle financing, our Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

“Vistiq helps fulfill our showroom vision to offer the most artful integration of innovation with zero-emission propulsion,” Nesbitt added.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq Infographic

