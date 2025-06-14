2026 Cadillac Optiq-V Offers Luxury, Quick Dual Motor Powertrain, & NACS Port

2026 Cadillac Optiq-V Summary Points

The 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V is the high-performance variant of the American automaker’s small luxury SUV. It’s the first GM vehicle to feature a North American Charging Standard (NACS) port.

The 2026 Optiq-V has dual electric motors, all-wheel drive (AWD), and 519 horsepower (Cadillac-estimated).

Cadillac is offering the Optiq-V with two interior colors, monochrome V-series badging, and a 19-speaker AKG stereo.

2026 Cadillac Optiq-V Electric Powertrain

The all-new Optiq-V is the second Cadillac EV to wear the ultra-performance V badge. Although a step down in price compared to its Lyriq-V stablemate, the Optiq-V remains just as luxurious and powerful while still spoiling the driver with a posh cabin.

“Optiq-V is a significant addition to the V-Series portfolio, bringing in new customers to the brand and emphasizing Cadillac’s global impact,” said Cadillac global vice president John Roth. “V-Series continues to help forge Cadillac’s performance legacy by providing customers an exhilarating driving experience.”

A significant part of that exhilaration is a dual-motor electric powertrain (one for the front axle, another for the rear axle) that delivers up to 519 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. of torque with Velocity Max mode engaged (both figures are GM-estimated). With Launch Control and Velocity Max, the 2026 Optiq-V rushes from zero to 60 mph in a Cadillac-estimated 3.5 seconds.

For comparison, the 2026 Lyriq-V produces a GM-estimated 615 horsepower from two electric motors, which enables it to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in a Cadillac-estimated 3.3 seconds.

Despite its robust powertrain, GM does not recommend towing with the 2026 Lyriq-V.

Battery, Range & Charging

The 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V features an 85 kWh lithium-ion NCMA cathode battery, delivering a manufacturer-estimated 275 miles of range.

Moreover, the 2026 Optiq-V is the first production vehicle by General Motors to come standard with a NACS charging port, giving owners access to the Tesla Supercharger Network across North America. The 2026 Optiq-V can replenish 70 miles of range per 10 minutes of DC fast charging, based on GM testing.

“Integrating the native NACS port into our vehicle architecture is an important step forward, reflecting our leadership in engineering and our commitment to providing our customers with more charging options,” said Optiq-V chief engineer John Cockburn.

Performance-Enhancing Features

The athletic nature of the 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V is enhanced by an array of technologies that deliver performance attributes worthy of its V-Series badge.

For example, the V-Mode setting enables drivers to save and select their preferred calibrations with the steering-wheel-mounted “V button.” Drivers can also access V-Mode through the Drive Mode app within the 33-inch infotainment LED display.

Competitive Mode unleashes the digital animal within the Optiq-V by “enabling a suite of traction management features specifically engineered to increase vehicle agility,” Cadillac said.

2026 Cadillac Optiq-V painted in Deep Ocean Tintcoat. The sporty V-Series model features a dual-motor electric powertrain with all-wheel drive. Photo: Cadillac.

V-Series Design Treatments

The standard Cadillac Optiq is not a bad-looking crossover (it’s actually one of the better-looking crossovers we’ve seen in a while), but the V badge adds more distinctive touches. The 2026 Optiq-V features a bespoke front fascia with a gloss-black front splitter, body-color lower trim, a rear liftgate diffuser, and a V-pattern mesh in the lower grille.

Red or royal blue Brembo brake calipers are available, both with the V-Series logo. Other standard features include a black-painted panoramic fixed glass roof and 21-inch satin graphite alloy wheels garbed in all-season or summer performance tires.

Cadillac is offering a carbon fiber package for the 2026 Optiq-V. It includes a carbon rear mid-wing, a front splitter, and a custom rear diffuser. Unique to the Optiq-V are two new paint colors: Deep Ocean Tintcoat and Magnus Metal Frost.

Cadillac Optiq-V Interior Highlights

Front and center is a 33-inch infotainment screen and digital driver’s display with Google built-in, featuring Google Maps and Google Assistant. Optiq-V clients can choose from a Noir with Santorini Blue or a Noir and Sky Cool Gray cabin theme, while ambient lighting and carbon fiber trim come standard.

Additionally, the interior features a patterned accent fabric made from yarn derived from 100 percent recycled materials. An AKG Studio Audio stereo with Dolby Atmos and 19 speakers is also standard.

Interior Room & Cargo Capacity

The 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V is a five-seat, two-row electric crossover SUV. It offers a passenger volume of 54 cubic feet in the front and 47 cubic feet in the second row. Legroom in front is 41.6 inches, while rear passengers have 37.8 inches of legroom.

Total cargo space is 26 cubic feet behind the second row, expanding up to 57 cubic feet when it’s folded. Front headroom is 39.6 inches, while headroom in the second row is 38.7 inches.

The 2026 Optiq-V offers two interior color arrays: Noir with Santorini Blue accents and Noir and Sky Cool Gray with Santorini Blue accents. An optional interior palette features a Santorini Blue seatback panel and Santorini Blue seatbelts. Photos: Cadillac.

Super Cruise

The 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V comes standard with Super Cruise and three years of OnStar connected services. With an attentive driver and under the proper conditions, Super Cruise can permit the hands-free operation of the Optiq-V on more than 400,000 miles of compatible highways across the United States and Canada.

Furthermore, the 2026 Optiq-V comes equipped with a number of active safety features as standard. The list includes blind zone steering assist, enhanced automatic parking, adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, and more.

2026 Cadillac Optiq-V Starting MSRP

The all-new Cadillac Optiq-V starts at approximately $68,795 (including destination) and will be sold at dealerships in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Israel, and the Middle East.

Photos & Source: Cadillac.