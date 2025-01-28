2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V Starts At $79,990 & Offers Faster Zero-to-60 Time Than a CT5-V Blackwing

2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V Summary Points

Cadillac introduced its first all-electric V-Series model, the 2026 Lyriq-V. It takes only 3.3 seconds to rush to 60 mph while delivering a manufacturer-estimated 285 miles of range.

“Lyriq-V brings luxury, technology, and performance together to push its capabilities to the limit,” said Lyriq-V chief engineer Dave Stutzman.

The 2026 Lyriq-V has a custom steering wheel with sculpted hand grips, aluminum paddles for the Regen on Demand feature, and Brembo front brakes.

Hyper Electric Powertrain

The 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V is looking to build a reputation and a name for itself among its fellow V-Series brethren. It’s the first V-Series car to have an all-electric powertrain and can top the 2025 CT5-V Blackwing and its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 in a zero to 60 mph sprint. The Lyriq-V has a permanent magnet electric motor on the front and rear axle, producing a GM-estimated 615 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. of torque from its all-wheel drive setup.

The 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V is the 120-plus-year-old carmaker’s quickest-ever production vehicle. If the 2025 CT5-V Blackwing’s zero to 60 time of 3.5 seconds can take your breath away (literally), the Lyriq-V is a bit faster at 3.3 seconds with Velocity Max engaged.

For comparison, the 2025 CT5-V Blackwing and its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 have more horsepower and torque (668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft. of torque) than the 2026 Lyriq-V. However, the Lyriq-V has a quicker zero-to-60 time.

2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V in Magnus Metal Frost. The stylish exterior color is limited. Photo: Cadillac.

Battery, Range & Charging Specs (Cadillac Estimates)

The electric motors draw power from a 102 kWh lithium-ion NCMA cathode (blended graphite anode) battery pack to deliver a Cadillac-estimated 285 miles of range.

The Lyriq-V’s electrical architecture accepts DC fast-charging to replenish the batteries from low to 80 percent in about 41 minutes, or around 75 miles of range per 10 minutes of recharging. However, a 240V Level 2 charger can deliver up to 44 miles of range per hour of charging.

Towing Capacity

Despite its track-ready merits, the 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V is an SUV to the core. It has a max towing capacity of 3,500 lbs. (when properly equipped), the same as a standard Lyriq dual-motor AWD.

Interior Room & Cargo Space

The 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V is a roomy five-seat SUV, offering up to 44.3 inches of front legroom and 39.6 inches in the second row. The front headroom is 38.6 inches, and the rear headroom is 37.7 inches. Passenger volume is 105.1 cubic feet.

Meanwhile, it offers 28 cubic feet of trunk space with an upright second row. Folding the rear seats unveils up to 60.8 cubic feet of cargo room.

2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V interior layout. Photo: Cadillac.

Unique Exterior & Interior Style

We applauded Cadillac for keeping the Lyriq’s concept styling cues intact in the production model, and the changes the automaker made to the Lyriq-V have given it an unexpected sinister vibe—like an iron fist in a velvet glove.

“V-Series captures the spirit of Cadillac, embodying our relentless pursuit of engineering excellence through our racing and production vehicles,” said John Roth, vice president of Global Cadillac. “Lyriq-V takes this commitment a step further in the EV era, pushing our performance pedigree of V-Series to new heights with a powerful, personalized, and high-tech driving experience that fits perfectly into our customers’ lives.”

The Black Crystal Shield front grille includes signature choreographed lighting elements, while the bespoke chin spoiler, side rockers, and V-pattern mesh lower front grille imbibe a custom look. Unique to Lyriq-V are 22-inch wheels (wrapped in summer or all-season tires), a standard black roof, and a limited-edition Magnus Metal Frost paint job.

The Lyriq-V has a custom steering wheel with sculpted hand grips, a V-Mode button, and aluminum paddles for the Regen on Demand feature. However, it shares some of the Lyriq’s premium features like a panoramic glass roof, a 33-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a 23-speaker AKG Studio Audio System with Dolby Atmos.

The standard equipment includes power seat bolsters for the seatbacks and cushions on the front seats, an illuminated sill plate, intricate paper wood trimmings, and an available dual-plane augmented reality heads-up display (HUD).

2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V with the driver utilizing Super Cruise and the dual-plane augmented reality heads-up display. With an attentive driver and under the proper conditions, Super Cruise can permit the hands-free operation of the Lyriq-V. Photo: Cadillac.

V-Series Performance Add-Ons

Cadillac has given the Lyriq-V a slew of “performance-supporting and enhancing technologies.” It has a V-Mode button on the bespoke steering wheel, allowing drivers to save and access performance-focused settings. It includes an all-new Competitive Mode with traction management features to improve handling, acceleration, and driving feel.

Moreover, the Lyriq-V has launch control, standard Brembo front brakes (with red calipers), custom-synchronized interior and exterior driving sounds, and Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology (with three years of OnStar). Exclusive to the Lyriq-V is a lowered multi-link suspension with Continuous Damping Control and a quicker steering ratio.

2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V Starting MSRP

The all-new Cadillac Lyriq-V has a $79,990 starting MSRP (including the destination charge). If you have questions about vehicle financing, see this helpful video from our YouTube channel. Cadillac extended warranty plans often have three coverage levels.

Photos & Source: Cadillac.