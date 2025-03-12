2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL Delivers New Tech Features & Executive Seating

2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL Summary Points

The 2026 Escalade IQL is a larger and longer version of the Escalade IQ all-electric three-row SUV.

Over four inches longer and two inches taller than the Escalade IQ, enough to offer more headroom and legroom in the third row.

Key features of the 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL include 126 color ambient lighting, a tinted and UV-treated panoramic fixed glass roof, and four-wheel steering.

“With the Escalade IQL, Cadillac now offers a full lineup of internal combustion and all-electric Escalade options for our customers, no matter the propulsion,” said Cadillac Global Vice President John Roth.

2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL Powertrain

Underneath the all-new Escalade IQL is an 800V electrical architecture, a 24-module GM battery (producing 205 kWh), and two electric motors for all-wheel drive performance (one each for the front and rear axles).

In Normal mode, the system delivers a Cadillac-estimated 680 horsepower and 615 lb-ft. of torque. However, with Velocity Max mode engaged, those numbers increase to a Cadillac-estimated 750 horsepower and 785 lb-ft. of torque. The zero to 60 mph time with Velocity Max is 4.7 seconds.

Max Towing Capacity

The 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL can pull up to a manufacturer-estimated 7,500 lbs. when properly equipped (that figure is 500 lbs. shy of the Escalade IQ’s 8,000 lbs. max towing capacity).

Drivers can activate the standard Tow/Haul mode, which will adjust the steering and suspension settings to assist with towing. Aftermarket options, including 360-degree camera systems, are available to assist with towing.

Drive Modes

Joining Velocity Max and Tow/Haul are a handful of other driver-selectable modes that change the behavior of the 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL accordingly. They include:

Tour: Everyday driving. Tuning and calibration are set for comfort and smoothness.

Snow/Ice: Prevents or minimizes wheel slip during bad weather.

Sport: As the name suggests, this changes the parameters of the Escalade IQL to provide a more dynamic driving experience.

Easy-Entry: Lowers the Escalade IQL for easier entry and exit.

Low-Ride Mode: Drops further yet than Easy-Entry mode for low-speed driving.

Estimated Range & Charging Times

Cadillac claims the Escalade IQL can return an estimated 460 miles of range per full charge from its 24-module, 205 kWh battery pack. Recharging at a 350 kW DC fast-charging station can replenish 116 miles of range in around 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Escalade IQL has a standard Level 2 AC recharger that adds between 22 and 36 miles of range in one hour. All Escalade IQLs have vehicle-to-home (V2H) bidirectional charging capabilities when paired with the GM Energy V2H Bundle, enabling users to power their homes or appliances.

Every 2026 Escalade IQL comes with a 20-foot, 7.7 kW dual-level charging cord.

2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL. Photo: Cadillac.

Interior Dimensions & Cargo Space

The 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL, like the standard Escalade IQ, is a roomy three-row SUV that accommodates up to seven passengers. Both share a 136.2-inch wheelbase, but the Escalade IQL is 228.5 inches long versus the standard Escalade IQ, which is 224.3 inches long.

The difference in length means more room for third-row passengers, who have 36.7 inches of legroom in the Escalade IQL versus 32.3 inches in the standard Escalade IQ. Third-row passengers will also have an extra inch of headroom (38.2 inches in the IQL versus the standard Escalade at 37.2 inches).

Second-row passengers have 41.4 inches of legroom, while the driver and front passenger will have 45.2 inches of legroom.

The added length also benefits cargo space, with the Escalade IQL having 24.2 cubic feet of storage room behind the third row. Activating the electric folding third row reveals up to 75.4 cubic feet of room.

If you need more, folding the second row provides 125.2 cubic feet of cargo space. Moreover, the Escalade IQL has a front trunk or “eTrunk” that offers up to 12.2 cubic feet of room.

Executive Second Row Package

The 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL is available with the Executive Second Row package, which provides rear occupants with more tech and convenience features.

The package includes dual power-adjustable captain’s chairs (with massaging, heating, and ventilation), headrest speakers, folding tray tables, dual 12.6-inch infotainment screens, two wireless smartphone chargers, and a command center that allows passengers to control the climate, among other features.

“Brimming with the luxurious features and design found on the Escalade IQ, the Escalade IQL is another showcase of Cadillac’s artful integration of innovation,” said Craig Sass, Head of Cadillac Design.

Other interior features include a curved, pillar-to-pillar 55-inch display screen with Google built-in, navigation, voice control, a 21-speaker AKG Studio stereo, Dolby Atmos, an available 5G Wi-Fi hotspot, and HD streaming with browser compatibility. The browser compatibility allows rear passengers to log into a streaming service and watch content on the 12.6-inch infotainment screens in the Executive Second Row package.

2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL interior cutaway. Photo: Cadillac.

Isolated Precision

The 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL has an independent front and rear suspension with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 and Air Ride adaptive dampers. Every 2026 Escalade IQL is standard with 24-inch wheels and 35-inch tires to complete the deluxe vibe.

Moreover, Cadillac engineers embedded the brand’s Isolated Precision ride and handling philosophy to deliver a smooth and quiet drive.

“Building on Cadillac’s theory of isolated precision, Escalade IQL offers an engaging driving experience with a strong connection to the road for those customers looking for a bit more space,” said Al Oppenheiser, Chief Engineer of the Cadillac Escalade IQL.

Safety & Driver Assist Features

The 2026 Escalade IQL is standard with a number of driving assistance technologies, including:

Heads-up Display (HUD)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Traffic Sign Recognition

Blind Zone Steering Assist

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Emergency braking features include intersection automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian and bicyclist braking, rear cross-traffic braking, and reverse automatic braking. Driver alert features include:

Safety Alert Seat

Side Bicyclist Alert

Rear Seat Reminder

Rear Pedestrian Alert

Forward Collision Alert

Similarly, the 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL will have a number of “vision assistance” systems, including HD surround view, hitch view, and a rear camera mirror with a washer.

Super Cruise & Teen Driver

GM’s Super Cruise and Teen Driver systems are standard for the 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL.

With an attentive driver and under the proper conditions, Super Cruise can permit the hands-free operation of the Escalade IQL on more than 400,000 miles of compatible roadways in the United States and Canada. According to Cadillac, the network of compatible roads is expected to increase to 750,000 miles in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Teen Driver feature can provide peace of mind for parents of first-time drivers.

With a Teen Driver-designated key fob, the radio or paired streaming device will stay muted until the front occupants fasten their safety belts. The gap settings for adaptive cruise control and alert timings for the forward collision system cannot be changed. Likewise, the Super Cruise feature is unavailable with a Teen Driver key fob.

Parents can also view an in-vehicle report card to help encourage healthy driving habits.

2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL Starting MSRP

The 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL has a $132,695 starting MSRP (including the $2,290 destination charge) and will go on sale in Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury, and Premium Sport trim grades.

If you have questions about vehicle financing, our Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction. Cadillac extended warranty plans often have three coverage levels.

Production will start in mid-2025 at the General Motor’s Factory ZERO manufacturing facility in Detroit. The first deliveries should arrive in the summer of 2025.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Cadillac.