2026 BMW iX Offers More Affordable xDrive45 & New Efficiency Tech

The 2026 BMW iX will arrive at dealerships in three configurations: xDrive45, xDrive60, and M70 xDrive.

New for the 2026 model year is the base xDrive45 variant that starts below $77,000 while having 402 horsepower and a BMW-estimated 312 miles of range.

The updated BMW iX is the first EV from the German brand to have silicon carbide semiconductors and inverters, helping optimize the power density and efficiency of the electrical system.

2025 BMW iX Electric Powertrain

For 2026, the BMW iX will arrive in three configurations: xDrive45, xDrive60, and M70 xDrive. All have two electric motors with different combined horsepower and torque outputs.

On the spec sheet for the 2026 BMW iX, listed under Engine Type is “Fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology,” described by the automaker accordingly: “current=excited synchronous machines, electric motor, power electronics, and transmission each integrated in a common housing, generator function for recuperation.”

iX xDrive45

New for 2026 is the entry-level xDrive45. It has 402 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque combined, enough to push it from zero to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds with a 124 mph top speed.

Front Motor Output: 255 horsepower, 269 lb-ft. of torque.

255 horsepower, 269 lb-ft. of torque. Rear Motor Output: 268 horsepower, 295 lb-ft. of torque.

iX xDrive60

The midgrade xDrive60 has 20 more horsepower than the previous xDrive50, now producing a combined 536 horsepower and 564 lb-ft. of torque. It accelerates from zero to 60 mph in a scant 4.4 seconds and has a 124 mph top speed.

Front Motor Output: 255 horsepower, 269 lb-ft. of torque.

255 horsepower, 269 lb-ft. of torque. Rear Motor Output: 308 horsepower, 295 lb-ft. of torque.

iX M70 xDrive

The range-topping M70 xDrive is the powerhouse of the group with its dual motor setup. It produces 570 horsepower and 749 lb-ft. of torque.

Meanwhile, engaging My Mode Sport unleashes 650 horsepower (40 more horses than the prior M60 xDrive) and up to 811 lb-ft. of torque with launch control. The M70 xDrive goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, numbers that will strike fear in gas-powered sports cars. It has a 155 mph top speed (when equipped with performance tires).

Front Motor Output: 255 horsepower, 269 lb-ft. of torque.

255 horsepower, 269 lb-ft. of torque. Rear Motor Output: 483 horsepower, 495 lb-ft. of torque.

Max Towing Capacity

All variants of the 2026 BMW iX have a max towing capacity of 3,500 lbs. when equipped with an optional tow hitch.

The 2026 BMW iX suspension setup includes a double-wishbone front axle, a five-link rear axle, a stroke-dependent damper system, and a variable ratio electric steering system with Servotronic function. Suspension, damping, and chassis control systems were recalibrated for the power and weight balance requirements specific to the 2026 iX. Meanwhile, a hydraulic rear axle support bearing ensures a balance between sport and comfort for the driver. Photo: Fabian Kirchbauer Photography, BMW of North America, LLC.

SiC Inverters & Increased Efficiency

The 2026 BMW iX is the first BMW EV to utilize silicon carbide semiconductor components (or SiC inverters for short).

BMW said the move to SiC inverters ensures a “significantly more efficient energy conversion in the drivetrain,” adding that semiconductors made of silicon carbide are also more powerful and more temperature-resistant than those made of conventional silicon.

“This new inverter technology for the power electronics optimizes the power density of the drive system. This ensures high efficiency in the transfer of energy from the high-voltage battery to the electric motor,” BMW explained, noting that the silicon carbide module of the inverter optimizes the performance of the electric motors to increase the range of the 2026 iX.

BMW engineers spent additional time making modifications to the wheel bearings and tires to increase the overall range of the 2026 iX. Their efforts resulted in specific weight- and friction-optimized wheel bearings and low-rolling-resistance tires, all of which are standard for the 2026 iX.

“Like the drive units, the high-voltage batteries used in the new BMW iX are based on the latest development of the fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology,” the automaker added. “The innovations also include a new battery management system that optimizes efficiency.”

Adaptive Energy Recuperation & Heat Pump

Like other EVs, the 2026 BMW iX has low, medium, or high braking energy recovery. However, the new iX has an adaptive mode that can increase the recuperation energy based on the driving conditions at hand.

All BMW iX models have a standard heat pump that further increases driving efficiency. The functionality applies to the heating and cooling circuits of the interior, electric drive system, and high-voltage battery (for example, otherwise wasted heat from the electric motors is redirected to the interior and the battery).

The heat pump works with a central electric auxiliary heater to provide more heat to the interior and batteries when necessary.

Moreover, the iX has a new storage heating function to precondition the battery before recharging in cold weather. The system includes an anticipatory thermal management system that works with the navigation system to ensure optimal battery temperatures before, during, and after recharging. Owners can also pre-condition the battery using the My BMW app before a trip.

Photo: Fabian Kirchbauer Photography, BMW of North America, LLC.

Battery, Range & Charging

xDrive45

The iX xDrive45 has a 100.1 kWh lithium-ion battery to deliver a manufacturer-estimated 312 miles of range. When the charge is low, it can replenish to 80 percent in 34 minutes using a 175 kW DC fast charger. The standard 11 kW AC recharger can fully charge the battery in under 10 hours.

xDrive60

The xDrive60 has a 113.4 kWh lithium-ion battery that returns a BMW-estimated 340 miles of range. It’s compatible with up to 195 kW of DC fast-charging to recharge from 10 to 80 percent in about 35 minutes. The 11 kW AC charger takes 10 hours and 45 minutes to recharge from zero to 100 percent.

M70 xDrive

The high-performance iX M70 xDrive has a 112.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack to return a BMW-estimated 302 miles of range. It’s compatible with up to 195 kW of DC fast-charging to recharge to 80 percent in about 35 minutes. It has a standard 11 kW AC recharger that takes about 11 hours to reach 100 percent.

Plug & Charge Multi Contract

The 2026 BMW iX is standard with the new Plug & Charge Multi Contract feature. It makes recharging at compatible stations possible without apps or cards.

When the driver plugs the BMW iX into a charging point, the necessary data (contract details and energy costs) travels via a built-in communication interface in the charging cable. Users can store up to five Plug & Charge power contracts from different providers.

Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

Interior Features & Creature Comforts

Available for the first time in the BMW iX are the brand’s M Multi-Function seats with lumbar support, backrest width adjustment, enhanced contouring, and optional seat ventilation. The new seats are part of the M Sport Package, standard for the M70 xDrive and optional for the xDrive45 and xDrive60.

The M Sport Package also adds more M-branded gear like a leather steering wheel, a two-tone instrument panel, dark silver trim, an anthracite headliner, and M pedals. Meanwhile, the available Climate Comfort Package (standard on the M70 xDrive) adds heated surfaces for the instrument and door panels, glove box, center armrest, and rear seats.

The xDrive60 and M70 xDrive have a standard panoramic eclipsing roof with push-button electro-chromatic shading. The 30-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system includes front seat-mounted speakers and is standard on the M70 xDrive (optional for xDrive45 and xDrive60).

BMW Curved Display

Front and center of the 2026 iX’s cockpit is the BMW Curved Display. It comprises a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, powered by the BMW Operating System 8.5 with an intelligent personal assistant. Standard features include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Standard on the M70 xDrive is the BMW Live Cockpit Professional. The package includes a heads-up display with an augmented-reality view and cloud-based BMW Maps navigation. Moreover, users can access YouTube or play games with the AirConsole platform to “pass the time while the battery is recharging,” BMW said.

Passenger Room & Cargo Capacity

The BMW iX is a roomy five-seat electric crossover SUV with no optional third row. It offers 41.5 and 39.6 inches of headroom in the front and second row, respectively. Legroom in the front is 40.2 inches, while rear passengers have 38.9 inches.

Meanwhile, the trunk space is 35.5 cubic feet behind the upright rear seats. Folding the rear seats reveals up to 77.9 cubic feet of storage room.

2026 BMW iX interior layout. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

Driving Assistant Plus & Highway Assistant

Every 2026 BMW iX is standard with Driving Assistant Plus. The package includes active blind spot detection, forward collision mitigation, lane-keeping assist, speed limit assistance, distance control, and active speed limit assist.

BMW’s Highway Assistant is an optional feature that enables hands-free driving on certain highways at speeds up to 85 mph. It includes active lane change with eye activation.

BMW iX Warranty

The 2026 BMW iX leaves the Dingolfing, Germany, manufacturing plant with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty. The battery and EV components carry an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty.

The cost of a BMW extended maintenance plan varies by model and term length, but we found estimates of around $2,700 for two years of additional coverage.

2026 BMW iX Starting MSRP

The 2026 BMW iX xDrive45 starts at $76,325, while the xDrive60 starts at $89,675. The top-of-the-line M70 xDrive has a $112,675 starting MSRP (those figures include the $1,175 destination fee). If you have questions about vehicle financing, our Auto Loans 101 guide will help.

