2025 VW Tiguan Combines Bold Styling & More Power With a Cool “Atmosphere”

2025 VW Tiguan Summary Points

German auto giant Volkswagen has lifted the curtains on the 2025 Tiguan, the third-generation variant of the popular crossover. Key features include new exterior sheet metal, a more refined cabin, and updated technologies.

The all-new VW Tiguan rides on the brand’s MQB evo platform and is 170 lbs. lighter than the prior model.

New interior Atmospheres feature uses five preset ambient lighting and audio settings to enhance the in-cabin mood.

2025 VW Tiguan Powertrain & Fuel Economy

Under the hood of the 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan is a 2.0-liter turbocharged EA888 four-cylinder gasoline engine with 17 more horsepower than the 2024 Tiguan.

The 2025 Tiguan’s new 2.0-liter produces a healthy 201 horsepower, providing it a newfound athleticism against its top competitors like the Mazda CX-50, Hyundai Tucson, and Honda CR-V.

We’re still awaiting the official EPA fuel economy numbers for the 2025 Tiguan.

However, with the new and invigorated powertrain and lighter material construction, we expect an improvement over the 2024 Tiguan’s EPA rating of 23/30 city/highway and 26 combined (that’s the front-wheel drive rating).

2025 VW Tiguan R-Line in Ascot Grey. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

MQB evo Platform

The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan has migrated from the MQB A to the MQB evo platform shared with the new Audi A3 and Mk8 Golf. It has a marginally longer wheelbase and shorter rear overhangs.

As noted above, VW said the 2025 Tiguan is 170 lbs. lighter than before, which should contribute to better acceleration and improved fuel economy. The weight savings are courtesy of aluminum suspension components and high-strength, hot-formed steel throughout the 2025 Tiguan’s architecture.

Bolder Exterior Style

The 2025 model year marks the Tiguan’s third generation, and it’s clearly moved away from its predecessors’ arguably bland styling cues. Like its Audi Q5 corporate sibling, the new Tiguan’s styling elements are more eye-catching than the previous model.

The nose is positioned higher on the façade, making room for more pronounced air curtains on the front bumper. It has slimmer headlights, an available LED lightbar, and an illuminated VW logo to create a distinguished lighting signature.

The styling changes include new 17-inch to 20-inch wheel designs and new paint colors, including Sandstone Uni, Monterey Blue Pearl, and Avocado Green Pearl.

The 2025 VW Tiguan has been redesigned on the automaker’s MQB evo platform with new sheet metal and a slight wheelbase increase. The rear roofline is extended by a spoiler that helps to optimize aerodynamics, along with side flow elements in the D-post and air curtains in the front bumper. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

The Interior “Atmosphere”

Volkswagen has lavished the 2025 Tiguan’s cabin with a cleaner dashboard and more upscale materials. Highlights include the gear lever being relocated to the steering column to free up space, a double-stitched center console, Savona leather upholstery, or embossed cloth seats.

The 2025 Tiguan has a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch infotainment screen with a rotary dial in the center console lifted from the ID.Buzz electric minivan. With the rotary dial (gallery below), drivers can switch between the different drive modes, adjust the radio volume, or activate the “Atmospheres” function.

The new Atmospheres feature uses five preset ambient lighting and audio settings to enhance the in-cabin mood.

Refined Features But No Third Row

Standard features include Climatronic Touch automatic climate control, seat Climatronic for the front chairs, and wireless charging. Optional features include a 10 or 30-color ambient lighting system, a 15-inch touchscreen, 12-speaker Harman Kardon stereo, and a heads-up display (HUD).

2025 VW Tiguan buyers will also have the option for quilted leather seating with massage and ventilation, heated rear seats, a three-zone Climatronic HVAC system, an easy open/close tailgate, and a heated steering wheel.

The only potential downfall is if you had your heart set on a Tiguan with a third row. If so, the 2025 model won’t have an option for a third row. According to VW, the 2025 Tiguan will be sold only as a two-row SUV in North America, which will accommodate up to five occupants.

IQ.Drive Driver Assistance

VW’s IQ.Drive is standard for the 2025 VW Tiguan. The package includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, active blind spot monitoring, rear traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and Travel Assist (this video from Volkswagen explains how Travel Assist works).

The 2025 VW Tiguan will have 10 airbags, including those for the driver’s knee, the center of the vehicle, and rear side airbags.

2025 VW Tiguan Starting MSRP

The all-new VW Tiguan will arrive at dealerships in the summer of 2025. The official MSRP remains forthcoming, but we expect things to land between $30,000 and $40,000, depending on the trim level.

2025 VW Tiguan Rotary Dial Gallery

Photos & Source: Volkswagen of America, Inc