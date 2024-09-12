2025 VW Taos Debuts With Updated Styling, More Powerful Turbo Engine & Revamped Cabin

2025 VW Taos Summary Points

German legacy automaker Volkswagen has revealed the 2025 Taos, the smallest crossover SUV in the brand’s lineup.

The new VW Taos gains mindful styling updates, a new eight-inch infotainment screen, and standard LED projector headlights.

The most significant change is a reconfigured 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder that now produces 174 horsepower. All-wheel drive (AWD) is also available.

2025 VW Taos: What’s New?

Potential 2025 VW Taos buyers could look forward to a slew of updates. The 2025 Taos remains part of the first-gen model that debuted in 2022, but it now sports projector LED headlights, a redesigned front bumper, a new grille (available with a distinctive light bar), an illuminated rear Volkswagen badge, and available AFS Connected taillamps.

The reconfigured front and rear fascias bode well with the new Taos’ refreshed wheel designs. The base Taos S front-wheel drive (FWD) has 17-inch wheels, while the SE FWD and range-topping SEL have 18 and 19-inch rollers. Meanwhile, the SE Black has 18-inch (FWD) or 19-inch (4Motion AWD) wheels to complement its standard black roof and dark exterior trim.

Meanwhile, the VW Taos has a fresh palette of paint colors for the 2025 model year. New colors include Monument Gray, Monterey Blue Pearl, and Bright Moss Green.

2025 VW Taos in Bright Moss Green. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

More Potent Turbo Engine

Volkswagen took the right step in enhancing the power output of the 2025 Taos. In a world where a Mazda CX-30 has a standard 191-horsepower naturally aspirated engine (CX-30 Turbo variants have 250 horsepower), the prior Taos and its 158-horsepower engine wouldn’t cut it.

VW engineers tinkered with the 1.5-liter EA211 turbocharged four-banger and gave it new piston rings, fuel injectors, a higher-capacity intercooler, a modified gasoline particulate filter, and a reconfigured turbo housing. The changes enable the 2025 Taos to produce 174 horsepower, 16 more horses than before.

The engine connects to an eight-speed automatic that drives the front or all four wheels (the eight-speed automatic now replaces the seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic on 4Motion models).

Interior Treatments & Cargo Space

VW has imbibed the cabin with a fresh and more modern vibe. All variants get an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen floating centerstage via a redesigned dashboard.

Furthermore, Taos SE trim grades and higher receive touch controls for the standard Climatronic air-conditioning. New acoustic-dampening materials are strategically placed around the interior to keep the decibels at bay.

The base VW Taos S has two-tone black and gray upholstery, while the top-of-the-line Taos SEL has black and gray or dark blue leather seats. The mid-tier Taos SE and SE Black receive CloudTex cloth seats in two-tone and all-black, respectively.

The changes bode well with the spacious cabin, despite the smaller nature of the 2025 VW Taos. It remains adequate for five adults, offers up to 37.9 inches of legroom in the second row, and has 27.9 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seats. Folding the second row reveals 65.9 cubic feet of cargo space.

2025 VW Taos interior layout. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

VW IQ.Drive Advanced Driving Assistance

Every 2025 Taos is standard with VW’s IQ.Drive suite. The package includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision braking, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian monitoring, active blind spot monitoring, rear traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, and emergency assist.

VW’s Travel Assist, a semi-automated driving feature, is also part of the IQ.Drive suite. As described by VW, Travel Assist blends the functions of adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist to help the Taos maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.

VW Factory Warranty

The 2025 Taos will have a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty with powertrain coverage for the same duration. Volkswagen’s factory warranty includes three years (or 36,000 miles) of 24/7 roadside assistance and two years (or 20,000 miles) of scheduled maintenance. Options are available to extend the warranty on any Volkswagen, including the Taos.

2025 VW Taos Starting MSRP

The first deliveries of the 2025 VW Taos will arrive at dealerships near the end of 2024. The official starting MSRP remains forthcoming, but we expect the base prices to start at $27,000 for the base Taos S and around $34,000 for the Taos SEL. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 video guide will help.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Volkswagen of America, Inc.