2025 VW Jetta: Styling Updates, Available Manual Transmission & More Safety Features

2025 VW Jetta Summary Points

Still riding on seventh-generation underpinnings, the Volkswagen Jetta and sporty Jetta GLI will enter the 2025 model year with updated façades and interior designs.

The 2025 Jetta GLI retains its 228-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or six-speed manual gearbox.

All 2025 VW Jettas receive an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen and Climatronic Touch automatic climate control.

2025 VW Jetta: What’s New?

The four-door sedan segment has been basking in the shadows since crossovers and SUVs of all sizes began sprouting up on dealership lots. However, German automaker Volkswagen saw it fit to update its bestselling car in North America to keep it fresh among its Civic, Elantra, and Corolla peers.

The 2025 Jetta is not a radical departure from the outgoing vehicle. It still rides on a seventh-gen MQB architecture that entered the market in 2019, but there are enough changes to merit a second look. There are new upper and lower front grille designs, slim-type LED headlights, a new rear lightbar, and an available front light bar for Jetta Sport variants and higher.

The Jetta SE has new 17-inch alloy wheels, while the Jetta SEL and GLI have updated 18-inch wheel designs. Furthermore, Volkswagen will offer black-wheel packages for the Jetta SE and GLI. The 2025 Jetta will arrive at dealerships in two new paint colors: Monument Gray and Monterey Blue Pearl.

2025 Volkswagen Jetta Powertrain

There are no changes under the hood for the 2025 VW Jetta. It has retained the 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, eight-speed automatic, and exclusive front-wheel drivetrain of the 2024 Jetta.

With 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft. of torque, the 1.5-liter blown four-pot is more about efficiency than sporty performance. The official fuel economy numbers are forthcoming, but we expect the 2025 Jetta to mimic the 2024 model’s EPA rating of 30/41 city/highway and 34 combined.

Jetta GLI

The high-performance Jetta GLI is your gateway to three-pedal driving. It has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger with 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque, and it’s available with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed manual.

Moreover, the new Jetta GLI standardizes performance-enhancing hardware like an electronic limited-slip differential with an XDS electric differential lock, DCC adaptive dampers, larger brakes, and a sportier exhaust system.

Inside, the 2025 Jetta GLI features Magnum matte décor and red, gray, or black perforated Vienna leather upholstery with contrast red stitching.

Technology & Equipment Upgrades

The refreshed Volkswagen Jetta has a new three-bar upper dashboard design with a standard eight-inch touchscreen display and automatic climate control. The base Jetta S includes black or gray cloth seats and silver interior trim, while the Jetta Sport has embossed “molekular” black cloth seats that debuted in the GLI 40th Edition.

Furthermore, VW Jetta SE variants now have perforated two-tone Microcloud leatherette upholstery, while the Jetta SEL features black interior trim with perforated Vienna leather seats.

VW IQ.Drive & Travel Assist

Every 2025 VW Jetta is standard with the brand’s IQ.Drive system to enable Travel Assist, a semi-automated driving assistance feature. IQ.Drive utilizes front and rear radar, a front camera, and several ultrasound sensors to collect data from the surrounding area for the Travel Assist feature.

The IQ.Drive system also enables other active safety features, such as lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and rear traffic alert.

2025 VW Jetta Starting MSRP

Volkswagen has yet to reveal the official MSRP figures for the 2025 Jetta, but it did promise a lower starting price than the 2024 model, starting at around $21,995 before destination charges.

The first customer deliveries of the new VW Jetta and Jetta GLI will arrive in the third quarter of 2024. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 video guide will help.

