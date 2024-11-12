2025 Volvo EX90: Potent Electric Powertrain, Nvidia Drive Platform, Lidar-Enhanced Safety & Starting MSRP

2025 Volvo EX90 Summary Points

The 2025 Volvo EX90 is the all-electric version of the brand’s bestselling XC90. And like the XC90, the all-electric EX90 is a three-row family SUV with six or seven seats.

Powering the all-new Volvo EX90 are two electric motors, a standard all-wheel drive system, and a 111 kWh battery that delivers up to 310 miles of estimated range.

The EX90 is the first production Volvo to feature a core AI computing system built on the Nvidia Drive platform. It works with in-house software and the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform to govern all critical functions of the EV.

Volvo EX90 Powertrain Options

The 2025 Volvo EX90 is available in two flavors: Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance.

The EX90 Twin Motor has two electric motors, an all-wheel drivetrain, and a 111 kWh battery. The two motors collectively produce 402 horsepower and 568 lb-ft. of torque.

Meanwhile, the EX90 Twin Motor Performance features a similar twin motor setup and 111 kWh battery pack, but it produces more overall power (510 horsepower and 671 lb-ft. of torque).

Range & Charging

Volvo is targeting up to 310 miles of range (300 miles with the optional 21 and 22-inch wheels) per full charge.

When the battery runs dry, the Volvo EX90 is compatible with up to 250 kW of DC fast-charging to replenish from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes. The standard 11 kW Type 2 AC fast-charger could recharge the batteries from zero to 100 percent in around 10 hours.

The EX90 is also the first Volvo to feature bi-directional charging.

2025 Volvo EX90 in Vapour Grey. Photo: Volvo Car Corporation.

Nvidia Drive AI Computer

The 2025 EX90 is the first Volvo production vehicle to feature a core computing system. The in-car AI computer is built on the Nvidia Drive platform. It works with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Cockpit Platform and software developed by Volvo engineers to run essential functions inside the EX90, like the safety features, infotainment options, and battery management system.

Volvo promises a more responsive, enjoyable, and convenient in-vehicle experience, central to which is the 14.5-inch touchscreen display. The infotainment system features Google built-in, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth with audio streaming, SiriusXM 360, wireless Apple CarPlay, and over-the-air updates.

“The Volvo EX90 embodies our future as a fully electric carmaker, with cars that continuously get better over time thanks to core computing and software updates,” said Jim Rowan, Volvo Cars CEO. “It’s a testament to our global engineering capabilities and reaffirms our position as a leader in the ongoing technology shift in the car industry.”

Interior Features & Cargo Space

Inside the Volvo EX90, front-row occupants have eight-way power adjustable seating with lumbar support and an optional massage function. Second-row passengers have individual reclining seats. Six USB ports are spread evenly across the cabin (two in the front, two in the middle row, and two in the third row).

The rear seats can fold down when needed to carry longer items and cargo. Behind the third row of the seven-seat EX90 is 10.9 cubic feet of cargo space, expanding to 23.1 cubic feet when the third row is folded.

In addition, the front load compartment provides an extra 1.2 cubic feet of storage space. Volvo includes a caution triangle and tire repair kit in the front trunk, both great additions to any winter emergency kit.

2025 Volvo EX90 Starting MSRP

The Volvo EX90 comes in Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance. Both have Plus and Ultra trim variants in seven or six-seat configurations. Ultra trim levels are available with a Bowers & Wilkins audio system featuring Dolby Atmos and headrest-integrated speakers.

Below is a breakdown of each trim level and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,295 destination fee. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, our Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

EX90 Twin Motor Plus

Starting MSRP: $77,990 (seven-seater) and $78,490 (six-seater).

The standard features include a laminated fixed panoramic moonroof, Thor’s Hammer LED headlights with auto high beams and cornering lights, LED taillights, 20-inch wheels, and six USB ports (including two in the third row).

Four-zone automatic climate control, heated front and rear seats, and premium Nordico upholstery are standard.

EX90 Twin Motor Ultra

Starting MSRP: $82,340 (seven-seater) and $82,840 (six-seater).

The EX90 Twin Motor Ultra has all the features from the Plus trim above, in addition to soft close doors, 21-inch alloy wheels, massaging front seats, laminated side windows, puddle lights, and an air suspension.

EX90 Twin Motor Performance Plus

Starting MSRP: $82,990 (seven-seater) and $83,490 (six-seater).

The 2025 Volvo EX90 Twin Motor Performance Plus features content similar to that of the Twin Motor Plus trim. It has eight-way power front seats with lumbar and memory settings, a heated steering wheel, a power-folding third row, and a 14-speaker Bose Performance stereo.

EX90 Twin Motor Performance Ultra

Starting MSRP: $87,340 (seven-seater) and $87,840 (six-seater).

The range-topping EX90 Twin Motor Performance Ultra features an air suspension, 21-inch alloy wheels, soft-close doors, laminated side windows, massaging front seats, and puddle lights.

Photo: Volvo Car Corporation.

Next-Gen Safety Technologies

The 2025 Volvo EX90 has sensors, radars, cameras, and a Luminar lidar system to power its advanced driver assistance systems.

The 2025 EX90 has adaptive cruise control, blind-spot information (with steer assist and cross-traffic alert with auto braking), intersection automatic braking, lane departure warning, road sign information, collision warning, and oncoming lane mitigation.

Other notable safety features include run-off road mitigation and a whiplash injury protection system for the front passengers.

2025 Volvo EX90 Warranty

The 2025 Volvo EX90 leaves the Charleston, South Carolina manufacturing facility with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty.

Volvo guarantees the battery maintains a 70 percent capacity during the warranty period. If needed, options are available to extend the warranty on any Volvo vehicle.

