2025 Toyota Tundra Overview: Hybrid Powertrain, Towing & Payload Capacity, Interior Tech & Cool TRD Rally Package

2025 Toyota Tundra Summary Points

Toyota’s full-size Tundra pickup truck has a new TRD Rally Package for the popular SR5 model. It includes rugged 18-inch alloy wheels, all-terrain tires, an electronic locking rear differential, and TRD racing decals.

Standard in the Tundra Platinum, 1794 Edition, and Capstone are leather-wrapped front power and massaging seats that drivers can engage whether parked or on the go.

The 2025 Toyota Tundra is available in a four-door Double Cab or CrewMax body style with four available bed lengths.

Toyota Tundra Powertrain

The 2025 Toyota Tundra remains part of the third-generation model that debuted in 2022. Two powertrain options are available: i-FORCE and i-FORCE MAX, the latter being classified by Toyota as a hybrid. The 2025 Toyota Tundra is available in 4×2 and 4×4 configurations.

Regardless of the drivetrain, both engines utilize a 10-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission with a sequential shift mode, uphill and downhill shift logic, and a Tow/Haul mode.

Tundra i-FORCE

The standard engine is a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter i-FORCE gasoline V6 with 389 horsepower (5,200 rpm) and 479 lb-ft. of torque (2,400 rpm).

In a 4×2 configuration, the standard i-FORCE engine has an automatic limited slip differential. In a 4×4 configuration, drivers can use Toyota’s part-time 4WD system to shift from 4×2 to 4×4 as needed. 2025 Tundra trucks with the part-time 4WD system have an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case (high/low range).

Tundra i-FORCE MAX Hybrid

The i-FORCE MAX hybrid combines the 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 with a motor generator and a clutch inside the bell housing between the engine and 10-speed gearbox. The motor generator, also listed as an electric motor (i.e., Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor) on the 2025 Tundra’s spec sheet, produces 48 horsepower and 185 lb-ft. of torque.

As described by Toyota in the past, the Tundra’s motor generator supplies additional power through the transmission. Meanwhile, engine start-up, EV driving, electric assist, and energy regeneration happen via the hybrid components. That said, the 2025 Tundra’s hybrid system provides additional power when necessary but can also offer better efficiency with its EV mode at lower speeds (once above 18 mph, the gasoline engine kicks in).

The motor generator draws power from a 1.87 kWh nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery pack, helping the 2025 Toyota Tundra i-FORCE MAX produce a total of 437 horsepower (5,200 rpm) and 583 lb-ft. of torque (2,400 rpm ). The 288V sealed battery is located under the rear seat.

i-FORCE MAX 4×2 models utilize an automatic limited slip differential, while 4×4 models feature Toyota’s part-time 4WD system with an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case (high/low range).

2025 Toyota Tundra with the SX Package in Magnetic Gray Metallic.

Fuel Economy

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the 2025 Toyota Tundra will vary based on the drivetrain and trim level.

In a best-case scenario, the 4×2 Limited, Platinum, and 1794 with the i-FORCE MAX powertrain can achieve 20 in the city, 24 on the highway, and 22 combined. With regard to a 4×4 i-FORCE MAX powertrain, certain trim levels of the 2025 Tundra can achieve 19 in the city, 22 on the highway, and 20 combined.

Bed Length & Cab Styles

The 2025 Toyota Tundra is available in a four-door Double Cab or CrewMax body style.

Double Cab Tundras have the option for a 6.5-foot or an 8.1-foot bed, while the CrewMax has the option for a 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed. Essentially, the “long” bed for the Double Cab would be the 8.1-foot box, while the 6.5-foot bed for the CrewMax would be considered the long box.

The 2025 Tundra offers seating for five with up to 41.2 inches of front legroom in both Double Cab and CrewMax configurations. If you need more rear legroom for taller passengers, the CrewMax will offer 41.6 inches versus the Double Cab at 33.3 inches.

2025 Toyota Tundra Platinum. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Max Payload & Towing Capacity

The 2025 Toyota Tundra’s maximum payload and towing capacity will depend on the powertrain, bed length, and trim model.

However, the max payload is from 1,575 lbs. to 1,940 lbs. for the i-FORCE and 1,485 lbs. to 1,680 lbs. for the i-FORCE MAX. Meanwhile, the 2025 Tundra’s maximum towing capacity is between 11,170 lbs. and 12,000 lbs.

Toyota constructed the bed from a lightweight yet rigid sheet-molded compound (SMC) with aluminum cross members. Toyota adds the SMC bed is more resistant to dents, dings, or rust. All Tundras have a power release tailgate and an available power close tailgate.

Available towing technologies include a panoramic view monitor (with a “top-down view” of the Tundra), a wireless trailer camera system, and power extending and folding tow mirrors. The towing mirrors have a taller profile and a revised curvature to help increase visibility while pulling a trailer. LED trailering lights on the mirrors can be switched on from inside the cab, providing light rearward toward the trailer when working at night. The mirrors are also heated with integrated turn signals and blind spot notifications.

For Tundra owners who are interested, aftermarket options, including 360-degree camera systems, are available to assist with towing.

TRD Rally Package

New for 2025 is the TRD Rally Package. It’s available for the Tundra SR5 and pays homage to Toyota’s Baja racing heritage. It includes red, orange, and yellow graphics, 18-inch TRD off-road wheels, all-terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, skid plates, an electronic locking rear differential, multi-terrain select, and crawl control.

Moreover, the interior bears the iconic red, orange, and yellow accents on the seats and dashboard. The TRD Rally Package is available in Magnetic Gray, Celestial Silver, Midnight Black Metallic, and Ice Cap body colors.

2025 Toyota Tundra TRD Rally Package.

TRD Off-Road Package

Based on the 2025 Toyota Tundra’s spec sheet, 4×4 models of the SR5, Limited, Platinum, and 1794 Edition have an optional TRD Off-Road Package. Features include 20-inch wheels (18-inch wheels for the SR5), TRD off-road suspension, skid plates, mudguards, a TRD grille, multi-terrain select, an electronic rear differential, and a TRD-branded leather gear selector.

True to form with Toyota and its TRD namesake, Tundra TRD Pro models and those equipped with the TRD Off-Road package will see a host of upgrades for when the concrete ends.

For example, multi-terrain select lets drivers control things like wheel spin depending on where they are, while crawl control functions as a low-speed, off-road cruise control (drivers handle the steering while the Tundra maintains one of five selectable speeds). The downhill assist control feature also helps limit the Tundra’s speed while descending a taller slope.

Pressing a button on the console activates front, rear, and side camera views on the center display. These views are part of the standard multi-terrain monitor, which shows the Tundra’s immediate surroundings.

Tundra trucks with the TRD Off-Road Package feature Bilstein monotube shocks, although TRD Pro Tundras have FOX internal bypass shock absorbers (2.5-inch diameter) that give the truck a 1.1-inch front lift. Other TRD Pro goodies include a front stabilizer bar, aluminum front skid plate, additional underbody protection, all-terrain Falken tires, and red-painted suspension components.

Reinforced Chassis & Suspension

The 2025 Toyota Tundra has a high-strength steel and aluminum architecture with a front cross-member. As described by Toyota, the high-strength steel of the chassis increases rigidity, while the usage of aluminum cuts weight. The front cross member is used for the steering. Limited and other higher trim levels receive hydraulic mounts for the cab and frame for a comfier ride.

The 2025 Toyota Tundra employs a double-wishbone front and a multi-link rear suspension. Rear air suspension (with automatic and manual leveling) and an adaptive variable suspension remain optional. The latter adjusts damping force based on the current road conditions.

In-Cabin Technologies

The Toyota Audio Multimedia system is standard across the board for the 2025 Tundra. Designed by Toyota’s Texas-based Connected Technologies team, it’s described by the automaker as a “Human Machine Interface that delivers advanced interaction through sight, touch, and voice activation.” Overall, the Toyota Audio Multimedia system for 2025 has five times greater processing power than the previous generation to offer more responsive touch functionality, including pinch and zoom, like on a phone or tablet.

The virtual intelligent assistant is available through a Drive Connect subscription (a one-year trial is included for most 2025 Tundra models at the time of purchase). With the intelligent assistant, owners can use specific voice commands to operate certain features inside the cab.

Likewise, a Drive Connect subscription lets owners access a cloud-based navigation system that provides over-the-air updates for mapping and integrates Google data for up-to-date search capability. The navigation system supports voice activation when searching for directions or when seeking out other points of interest.

The Tundra SR and SR5 have an eight-inch center touchscreen with a six or nine-speaker stereo. The Platinum, 1794 Edition, TRD Pro, and Capstone receive a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12-speaker JBL audio system. The Tundra Limited has a 14-inch touchscreen with a six or nine-speaker stereo.

2025 Toyota Tundra Capstone interior layout. The Toyota Audio Multimedia system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Massaging seats are new for 2025 and standard in the 1794, Platinum, and Capstone. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Toyota Safety Sense 2.5

All 2025 Tundras are standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 (TSS 2.5). The advanced driver assistance package includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, and automatic high beams. Optional is a blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, although a rear seat reminder is standard.

Toyota Tundra Warranty

The 2025 Toyota Tundra leaves the San Antonio, Texas, manufacturing facility with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Meanwhile, Tundra i-FORCE MAX models get an additional eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty. Toyota Care is standard for every new Tundra. It includes factory maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years or 25,000 miles (whichever comes first).

If the factory coverage is not enough for your needs, options are available to extend the warranty on any Toyota vehicle, including the Tundra.

2025 Toyota Tundra Starting MSRP

The 2025 Tundra is available in SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition, TRD Pro, and Capstone. Starting MSRP ranges from as low as $40,090 for the entry-level SR to as high as $80,725 for the Capstone. The destination charge for the 2025 Toyota Tundra is $1,945. If you have questions about vehicle financing, see our helpful Auto Loans 101 guide.

