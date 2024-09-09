2025 Toyota Sequoia: New 1794 Trim, Robust Hybrid Powertrain, Towing Tech & Starting MSRP

2025 Toyota Sequoia Summary Points

Toyota is expanding its 2025 Sequoia lineup with an all-new 1794 trim grade. It features Texas-inspired treatments like genuine American wood trim and bespoke leather upholstery.

New for the 2025 Sequoia TRD Pro is an exclusive Mudbath paint that mimics the color of milky hot chocolate.

Massaging front seats are now standard in the Sequoia 1794, Platinum, and Capstone.

2025 Toyota Sequoia: What’s New?

The 2025 Toyota Sequoia debuts a new 1794 trim grade that slots below the luxury-themed Capstone. It pays tribute to a ranch in San Antonio built in 1794 where the Texas plant of Toyota stands today.

The standard features for the Sequoia 1794 include a walnut interior trim, 20-inch alloy wheels, second-row captain’s chairs, leather upholstery, heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats, a panoramic roof, and Toyota’s Tow Tech package.

Available colors across the 2025 Sequoia lineup include Wind Chill Pearl, Ice Cap, Lunar Rock, Celestial Silver, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Blueprint, Terra, and Supersonic Red. Meanwhile, the TRD Pro receives a trim-exclusive Mudbath paint color.

Other changes include standard massaging front seats for the Sequoia Platinum, 1794, and top-of-the-line Capstone.

2025 Toyota Sequoia Powertrain

All 2025 Toyota Sequoias have an i-Force Max hybrid powertrain featuring a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6, an electric motor-generator sandwiched between the standard 10-speed automatic and V6 gas engine, and a 1.87 kWh nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery pack.

The i-Force Max collectively produces 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft. of torque (the electric motor-generator provides 48 horsepower and 184 lb-ft. of torque, according to the 2025 Sequoia’s spec sheet).

SR5 and Limited are available with a 2WD or part-time 4WD system (Platinum, 1794, TRD Pro, and Capstone have it as standard). The part-time system features an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case (high/low range) and an automatic limited-slip differential. Drivers control the part-time 4WD system via a center console selector.

2025 Toyota Sequoia 1794. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Interior Room & Cargo Space

The 2025 Toyota Sequoia remains part of the third-gen iteration that debuted in 2023. The rugged yet purposeful body style sits atop the brand’s TNGA-F architecture, which it shares with the 2024 Land Cruiser and Tundra full-size pickup. The chassis features a fully boxed ladder frame, giving the Sequoia genuine sport-utility capabilities.

The roomy interior features second-row bench seats or captain’s chairs to accommodate seven or eight. The cabin offers up to 39.2 inches of legroom in the second row, while the sliding third-row seats deliver up to 33.7 inches of legroom, enough for adults (or growing teenagers!) to relax on longer drives.

The sliding and power-folding third row of the 2025 Sequoia expands the cargo volume, too. It allows between 11.5 and 22.3 cubic feet of storage space, depending on where the third row is positioned. If you need more space, folding the third and second rows unveils 49 and 86.9 cubic feet of storage room, respectively.

When folded, the third row can also complement the different storage positions of Toyota’s Adjustable Cargo Shelf System. You can set the removable shelf in various positions to secure your cargo or gear based on what you are hauling.

Max Towing Capacity & Towing Tech

The 2025 Toyota Sequoia has a 9,520 lbs. max towing capacity when properly equipped.

Toyota’s Tow Tech Package comes standard for the TRD Pro, Platinum, 1794, and Capstone. It includes a trailer backup guide, a straight-path assist system, and an optional wireless trailer camera that displays what’s happening around your trailer on the available digital rearview mirror or via the standard 14-inch infotainment touchscreen. The wireless trailer camera system is a factory-installed option, although aftermarket options are also available.

Other towing-related equipment includes a panoramic view monitor (displays a top-down view of the Sequoia and the area around it) and optional power-folding, extending, and retracting wing mirrors.

2025 Toyota Sequoia Limited. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

2025 Toyota Sequoia Starting MSRP

The 2025 Toyota Sequoia has six trim grades: SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794, TRD Pro, and Capstone. Below is a breakdown of each model and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,945 destination charge.

If you have questions about new vehicle financing, our Auto Loans 101 video guide will help.

SR5

Starting MSRP: $64,120 (4×2) and $67,120 (4×4).

The standard features include LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED foglights, 18-inch wheels, fabric seats, an eight-way power driver’s seat, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch touchscreen, and a panoramic view monitor.

Meanwhile, the SR5 Premium Package adds a hands-free liftgate, Softex-trimmed upholstery, a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, power third-row seats, and 120-volt outlets in the cabin and cargo bay.

The Sequoia SR5 is also available with the TRD Sport Package. It adds 20-inch matte black TRD wheels, Bilstein monotube dampers, TRD-tuned coil springs, aluminum pedals, and a red TRD push-start button.

Limited

Starting MSRP: $70,520 (4×2) and $73,520 (4×4).

The Limited is available with second-row bench seats or captain’s chairs. Standard equipment includes a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and ventilated front seats with memory settings, a heated steering wheel, second and third-row manual sunshades, and a power liftgate.

Optional for the Limited 4×4 is the TRD Off-Road Package. It adds more rugged, trail-rated hardware like a selectable locking rear differential, Bilstein shock absorbers, TRD coil springs, multi-terrain select driving modes, crawl control, and a multi-terrain monitor.

The TRD Off-Road Package is also available for the 4×4 variants of the Sequoia SR5, Platinum, and 1794.

Sequoia Platinum

Starting MSRP: $81,265 (4×4).

The standard equipment includes front heated, massaging, and ventilated seats, second-row captain’s chairs, a 14-speaker JBL stereo, a panoramic moonroof, wireless smartphone charging, and a heads-up display.

Other standard equipment includes high-grade LED headlamps and taillights, sequential LED turn signals, and rain-sensing wipers.

Sequoia TRD Pro

Starting MSRP: $81,990 (4×4).

The TRD Pro has second-row captain’s chairs, a heated steering wheel, TRD-tuned internal bypass shock absorbers, a heritage front grille with a TRD light bar and marker lights, custom 18-inch TRD alloy wheels, dual TRD Pro exhaust tips, and an aluminum front skid plate.

Other goodies include a selectable locking rear differential, multi-terrain select driving modes, crawl control, and downhill assist control.

Sequoia 1794

Starting MSRP: $82,080 (4×4).

The new-for-2025 1794 comes standard with Texas-inspired luxury features like American walnut wood trim, 1794 floor mats, and “1794 Edition” branding on the dashboard. It also has leather-trimmed power front seats with heating and ventilation, second-row captain’s chairs, a panoramic moonroof, and a 14-speaker JBL audio system.

Exterior features include chrome accents, 20-inch wheels, and bespoke 1794 badging.

Sequoia Capstone

Starting MSRP: $85,610 (4×4).

The range-topping Capstone has acoustic front glass, 22-inch dark chrome alloy wheels, chrome exterior accents, power running boards, semi-aniline perforated leather upholstery, open-pore wood paneling, LED mood lighting, and more.

2025 Toyota Sequoia Capstone. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

2025 Toyota Sequoia Safety Features

Every 2025 Sequoia is standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5. The package includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, road sign assist, rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking assist, and a rear seat reminder.

Toyota Factory Warranty

All 2025 Toyota Sequoias leave the San Antonio, Texas, factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Included is a five-year corrosion and perforation warranty with no mileage limitations.

Moreover, the Sequoia’s hybrid powertrain has an eight-year/100,00-mile warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty. Toyota Care is standard and includes two years or 25,000 miles of factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance.

If the factory coverage is not enough, options are available to extend the warranty on any Toyota vehicle, including the Sequoia.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.