2025 Toyota Crown Signia: Hybrid System Specs, Quiet Cabin, Safety Features & Starting MSRP

2025 Toyota Crown Signia Summary Points

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia is the five-seat crossover SUV variant of the Japanese automaker’s Crown sedan.

Power comes from a Super Ultra Low Emission Vehicle (SULEV) classified hybrid powertrain that produces 240 horsepower while returning an EPA-estimated 38 mpg in the combined cycle.

The new Toyota Crown Signia starts at $44,985 (including the $1,395 destination charge) and is available in XLE and Limited trim grades.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia: What’s New?

The 2025 Crown Signia has a five-seat cabin with ample cargo room behind the fold-flat second-row seats. Buyers can access up to 68 cubic feet of room with the rear seats folded, enough to accommodate items spanning six-and-a-half feet (1.9 meters) to rival the VW Atlas Cross Sport.

Five paint colors are available for the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia: Black, Storm Cloud, Bronze Age, Oxygen White, and Finish Line Red.

“The Toyota Crown Signia takes all of the exceptional attributes of the Toyota Crown name and shapes them into a functional, sophisticated package that customers will adore,” said David Christ, Toyota Motor North America Group Vice President.

Toyota engineers focused on reducing vibrations felt by the driver and passengers, equipping the Crown Signia’s suspension with swing valve shock absorbers, a soft suspension bushing, and a dynamic damper on the front suspension.

As described by Toyota, the front polyurethane-coated coil springs help provide a smooth ride, while high-damping structural adhesives on the body and reinforced seat mounting points reduce any “shake” that might be generated by the road.

“It’s the first-ever entry into the crossover SUV category for Toyota’s longest-running nameplate and showcases how we continue to elevate our designs, deliver premium quality, and take hybrid efficiency in versatile new directions,” Christ said.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia in Finish Line Red. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Super Ultra Low Emission Vehicle Powertrain

All Crown Signias utilize the Toyota Hybrid System, which combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson cycle gas engine, a 230.4V bi-polar NiMH battery pack under the rear seats, a hybrid front transaxle with two electric motor generators (MG1 and MG2), and a dedicated rear electric motor to deliver an on-demand all-wheel drivetrain (AWD).

MG1 & MG2 Electric Motor Generators

The gas engine drives the MG1 electric motor, which generates power to recharge the hybrid battery. Meanwhile, the MG2 electric motor could drive the front wheels independently or in tandem with the gas engine while acting as a generator to recover kinetic energy when coasting or braking.

Moreover, the MG2 motor enables the Crown Signia to operate in all-electric, zero-emissions mode at “low speeds for short distances,” said Toyota. The system sends a healthy 243 horsepower to the pavement via an electronic CVT gearbox with driver-selectable Normal, Eco, and Sport modes.

Fuel Economy & Max Towing Capacity

The hybrid system enables the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia to return an EPA-estimated 39 in the city, 37 on the highway, and 38 combined. The max towing capacity for the 2025 Crown Signia is 2,700 lbs. when properly equipped.

Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

On-Demand Electronic All-Wheel Drive

The Toyota Crown Signia’s AWD system features a third electric motor that works silently behind the curtains. It improves traction by proactively powering the rear wheels when cornering or when the system detects the front wheels are slipping.

It also helps lower fuel consumption by torque vectoring, preemptively sending 80 percent of the available torque to the rear wheels to mitigate front wheel slip and 100 percent to the front wheels during highway driving.

More than just about powering the rear wheels, the third electric motor could also recharge the hybrid battery when coasting or braking. Improved handling is part of the equation, thanks to Active Cornering Assist, which utilizes electronic braking and stability control to mitigate understeer.

Enhanced TNGA-K Architecture

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia rides on an enhanced TNGA-K platform shared with the Grand Highlander, Sienna, and Crown sedan.

Suspended by MacPherson struts in the front and a multi-link suspension in the back, the chassis features laser spot welds, adhesives, and generous sound-deadening insulation to minimize noise, vibration, and harshness.

Toyota went the extra mile to silence the Crown Signia’s cabin by filling spaces around the door frames, window openings, and wiring harnesses. Every Crown Signia is standard with front acoustic glass, while generous insulation and body sealing materials throughout the cabin enhance the driving experience.

Despite its luxury intent, Toyota engineers infused some athleticism into the Crown Signa’s DNA. The steering box mounts directly to the suspension cross member for a more direct, linear feel. The underbody panels feature aero-stabilizing fins with a “stepped” texture to help reduce lift at higher speeds.

Moreover, it has a car-like stance with a 112.2-inch wheelbase and a 74-inch width, but the 6.7-inch ground clearance enables a 25.8-inch hip point and a slightly elevated seating position for easier ingress and egress.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia Starting MSRP

The 2025 Crown Signia is available in XLE and Limited trim grades. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the corresponding MSRP. The price figures include the $1,395 destination charge.

If you have questions about new vehicle financing, our Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

Crown Signia XLE

Starting MSRP: $44,985.

The standard features include leather-trimmed upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel, a height-adjustable hands-free power liftgate, auto up/down power windows, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats.

Other standard interior features include a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and digital instrument cluster with selectable gauges, a six-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control, a vertical wireless Qi charger, a backup camera, and five USB-C charging ports (three in front and two in the back).

Standard exterior features include 19-inch wheels, LED projector headlights with automatic high beams, LED taillamps, and heated wing mirrors with LED turn signals.

Crown Signia Limited

Starting MSRP: $49,385.

The features list includes 21-inch wheels, auto-leveling LED headlamps, a panoramic fixed glass roof, a digital rearview mirror, interior ambient lighting, rain-sensing windshield wipers, an 11-speaker JBL premium stereo, and a digital key.

Meanwhile, the Advanced Technology Package ($1,865) is available for the Limited. It includes a panoramic view monitor, power-folding outer mirrors with puddle lights and a reverse tilt-down feature, lane change assist, traffic jam assist, front cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking assist.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia Safety Features

All 2025 Toyota Crown Signias have eight airbags, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, electronic brake force distribution, and brake assist technology.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0) is standard and adds a collection of advanced driving aids, including pre-collision braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, automatic high beams, and proactive driving assist.

In addition, the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia has a collection of connected service capabilities and trials, including drive connect with cloud navigation, service connect, safety connect, remote connect, and Wi-Fi connect.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia Limited in the Storm Cloud exterior color. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Toyota Factory Warranty

All new Toyota Crown Signias leave the Tsutsumi plant in Aichi, Japan, with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a five-year perforation and corrosion warranty with no mileage limits.

Since the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia has a hybrid powertrain, it has an additional eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty.

Every Crown Insignia has complimentary factory-scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles (whichever comes first) and two years of roadside assistance with no mileage limitations. If the factory coverage is not enough for any reason, options are available to extend the factory warranty on any Toyota vehicle.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.