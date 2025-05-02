2025 Toyota Camry Comprehensive Overview

2025 Toyota Camry Summary Points

The 2025 Camry is the ninth-generation variant of Toyota’s popular sedan. It inherits the futuristic hammerhead styling cues of the Prius and Crown crossover.

All 2025 Camry variants have a fifth-generation hybrid powertrain with front-wheel drive (FWD) or optional all-wheel drive (AWD).

Standard tech and connectivity features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual Bluetooth pairing, and wireless charging.

2025 Toyota Camry THS 5 Powertrain

The 2025 Camry has gone full hybrid, gaining the fifth-gen Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5), which pairs a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine with lighter, more compact, and more potent electric motor generators. Powering the electric motors is a 251.6V lithium-ion battery pack.

“Toyota engineers tuned the new THS 5 system to provide a more natural acceleration feel that is synchronized with the increase in engine speed,” the automaker wrote in a press release about the 2025 Camry. “This was achieved by increasing the amount of power from the lithium-Ion traction battery through the electric motor generator to suppress high increases in engine revolutions during acceleration.”

FWD variants receive two electric motors to produce a combined system output of 225 horsepower, the most standard horsepower in the Camry’s lineage. By contrast, AWD models have an additional electric motor generator on the rear axle. The third electric motor helps boost the collective power output to 232 horsepower.

“The system provides precise on-demand front-rear torque distribution in accordance with driving conditions to support start-off acceleration, handling, and stability in everyday driving situations,” Toyota said, adding that torque distribution to the rear wheels is controlled should drivers encounter a slippery road.

The standard gearbox is an electronic continuous variable transmission (eCVT) that selects gear ratios based on throttle input to save fuel, Toyota said.

EPA Fuel Economy

The LE FWD is the most fuel-efficient model in the 2025 Toyota Camry lineup, achieving an EPA-rated 53/50 city/highway and 51 mpg combined. The AWD model returns 51 in the city, 49 on the highway, and 50 mpg combined.

Meanwhile, the Camry SE, XLE, and XSE can deliver up to 47 mpg (FWD) and 46 mpg (AWD) in the combined cycle. The range-topping XSE AWD returns an EPA-rated 44 in the city, 43 on the highway, and 44 combined.

All 2025 Toyota Camrys have a 13-gallon fuel tank.

The 2025 Toyota Camry has a MacPherson strut front suspension and a multi-link rear suspension. SE and XSE have a sport-tuned suspension with new front and rear shock absorbers and a larger diameter front stabilizer bar. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Interior Comfort Features & Color Arrays

Toyota said buyers can expect a modern and open-style cockpit with refined materials and more comfortable seats. Engineers at Toyota changed the seat cushion’s shape and density while increasing the cushion’s length. Furthermore, the headrests were also softened and moved rearward to enhance ergonomics and ride comfort.

LE & SE

LE models have an ocean wave interior with a woven fabric embossed pattern across the interior trim and seats, while SE models have SofTex-trimmed seats with white accents in either Boulder or Black.

The SE is standard with aluminum pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a leather-wrapped shifter.

XLE & XSE

XLE Camrys have a leather and Dinamica microfiber-trim combo in either Light Gray or Black. XSE models receive a leather-trimmed interior with “shooting blade” perforations on the door trim and seats. Both are standard with heated front seats, although an optional Premium Package will add ventilated seats.

XSE buyers have two interior color arrays to pick from: Black with blue-lined perforations or Cockpit Red. Like the SE, the XSE is also standard with aluminum pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a leather-wrapped shifter.

Tech & Connectivity Features

Standard tech and connectivity features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual Bluetooth pairing, wireless charging, five USB ports (three in the front, two in the back), and a 10-year trial of Toyota Safety Connect.

The base LE and SE feature a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen. Meanwhile, the XLE and XSE have a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. The aforementioned Premium Package for the XLE and XSE will add a 10-inch heads-up display and a nine-speaker JBL audio system.

Interior Room & Trunk Space

The 2025 Toyota Camry is a four-door sedan with space for five adult passengers. It has a passenger volume of 99.9 cubic feet and offers 42.1 inches of legroom in the front and 38 inches in the rear.

Headroom is 38.3 and 37.6 inches front/rear, dropping slightly in the front to 37.5 inches for models with a moonroof (rear headroom is unaffected by the moonroof). Trunk space is 15.1 cubic feet when the rear seats are upright.

2025 Camry XSE interior layout in Cockpit Red. The XLE and XSE have front-side acoustic laminated glass to help reduce wind noise. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Modern & Athletic Design With New Colors

If you raved about the new Prius and Crown’s hammerhead-inspired fascia, you’ll love the 2025 Toyota Camry. It has LED lighting fixtures in the front and rear, while the sleek roofline adds a grand touring vibe.

The base Camry LE has 16-inch wheels, while the XLE has 18-inch black and machine-finish alloy wheels. The SE and XSE have a sportier look with mesh-style front grilles, front-side air ducts, canards, a rear spoiler and diffuser, and twin tailpipes. Black 18-inch alloy wheels are standard for the SE. The range-topping XSE has 19-inch smoke-gray alloy wheels.

The 2025 Camry will feature two new paint colors: Ocean Gem and Heavy Metal. At the same time, the XSE is also available in a two-tone paint scheme with a black roof.

Other paint options include Camry-familiar colors like Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Celestial Silver Metallic, Supersonic Red, Midnight Black Metallic, Reservoir Blue, and Underground.

Safety Ratings & Features

The 2025 Toyota Camry received a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA. Toyota also earned a Top Safety Pick+ designation from the IIHS for the 2025 Camry.

Every 2025 Camry is standard with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 3.0. The driver assist package includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, automatic high beams, and proactive driving assist.

Other standard driving aids include blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and safe exit assist. The optional Premium Plus package for the XLE and XSE adds front and rear parking assist, a panoramic view monitor, lane changing assist, traffic jam assist, and front cross-traffic alert.

2025 Toyota Camry XSE AWD. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Factory Warranty

The 2025 Camry leaves the Toyota Kentucky manufacturing plant with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. It also has an eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid system warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile hybrid battery warranty.

If the factory coverage is not enough for any reason, options are available to extend the warranty on any Toyota vehicle.

2025 Toyota Camry Starting MSRP

The chart below shows the starting MSRP for the 2025 Camry by trim level, including the destination charge of $1,135. If you have questions about financing before heading to the dealership, our Auto Loans 101 Guide can help.

Trim Level FWD AWD LE $29,835 $31,360 SE $32,135 $33,660 XLE $34,835 $36,360 XSE $36,035 $37,560

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.