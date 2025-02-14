5 Fun Things to Know When Buying a 2025 Toyota 4Runner

2025 Toyota 4Runner Summary Points

The 2025 model year denotes the all-new sixth generation of the 4Runner SUV, which Toyota debuted in April 2024.

4Runner shares a fortified TNGA-F platform with its ladder-frame stablemates like the Tundra, Tacoma, and Land Cruiser. Benefits include better ride and handling versus prior generations of the 4Runner.

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is available in nine trim models with a standard turbo four-cylinder and an available iFORCE MAX hybrid powertrain.

#5: Trim Levels For Everyone!

All-new for 2025, the Toyota 4Runner is available in SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Sport Premium, TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter.

SR5 & TRD Sport

The base SR5 has LED headlights and foglights, a power rear liftgate window, a smart key, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, and 12 cup holders. TRD Sport receives upgrades like 20-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, and wireless smartphone charging.

TRD Sport Premium & TRD Off-Road

Toyota’s 14-inch multimedia touchscreen is standard for the TRD Sport Premium. Other goodies include SofTex power seats, a JBL stereo with a Flex portable speaker, a hands-free liftgate, and a heated steering wheel.

Meanwhile, the TRD Off-Road has a similar spec sheet as the TRD Sport but adds underbody protection, 18-inch wheels, 33-inch all-terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, and Toyota’s Multi-Terrain Select system with crawl control.

Limited & Platinum

The Limited and Platinum add touches of luxury with an array of standard and optional features, including a power moonroof, leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, power running boards, a heads-up display, and rain-sensing wipers.

2025 Toyota 4Runner family. From left to right by trim level: Trailhunter, TRD Pro, Limited. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

#4: Fun Off-Road Technology

All 4Runner models are adventure-ready from the factory, although Toyota enhanced the ride and handling of each depending on the trim level. For example, the TRD Sport has a sport-tuned suspension, while the TRD Off-Road has Bilstein monotube remote reservoir shocks and an end-stop control valve to deliver increased damping forces.

TRD Pro

The most hardcore 4Runner is the TRD Pro. It has FOX QS3 internal bypass shocks with 2.5-inch aluminum housings, rear remote reservoirs, and Quick Switch 3 (QS3) technology. The FOX shocks allow the TRD Pro to have better off-road performance at higher speeds. Meanwhile, QS3 technology lets drivers manually adjust the compression damping on each shock.

Moreover, the TRD Pro has a button-activated stabilizer disconnect mechanism (shared with the Trailhunter) for better suspension articulation. Other off-road features include a model-specific intake and exhaust system, 33-inch Toyo tires, an integrated 20-inch LED light bar, and LED fog lights from Rigid Industries.

Toyota redesigned the Tacoma for the 2024 model year and included an all-new Trailhunter trim level. Given Tacoma’s popularity and off-road reputation, it makes sense that the 2025 Toyota 4Runner would receive its own Trailhunter trim level.

Trailhunter

The Trailhunter has equipment upgrades for Overlanding—some of which are shared with the TRD Pro—like the LED fog lights from Rigid Industries. Exclusive to the Trailhunter are ARB Old Man Emu 2.5-inch forged monotube shocks with rear external piggyback remote reservoirs.

Trailhunter 4Runners have 33-inch Toyo Open Country tires that lift it an additional two inches in the front and one and a half inches in the rear. Other standard features include a high-mount air intake, steel skid plates, rock rails, and a 2400W AC inverter with outlets in the cabin and rear cargo area.

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter in the Everest exterior color. An ARB roof rack is standard. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

#3: i-FORCE MAX Hybrid Powertrain

During the 2025 Detroit Auto Show, the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain of the 2025 Tundra was one of the highlights of the Toyota exhibit. While the 2025 4Runner is standard with a 2.4-liter gasoline turbo i-FORCE four-cylinder with 278 horsepower, the more muscular i-FORCE MAX is optional.

Total System Output

The i-FORCE MAX is the combination of the 2.4-liter turbo gas engine with a 48-horsepower electric motor integrated into the eight-speed transmission. The electric motor is fueled by the 1.87 kWh nickel-metal hydride battery. It makes for the most powerful 4Runner in Toyota’s history, with a total system output of 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft. of torque.

Towing Capacity

When properly equipped with the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, the 2025 Toyota 4Runner can tow up to 6,000 lbs. Aftermarket options, including 360-degree camera systems, are available to assist with towing.

2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited in the Heritage Blue exterior color. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

#2: Flexible Drivetrain Configurations

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner has three drivetrain configurations: 2WD (rear-wheel drive), part-time 4WD (shift from 4×2 to 4×4 as needed), and full-time 4WD.

Every 2WD model will have an automatic limited-slip differential. 2025 4Runners with a full-time 4WD system receive an electronic two-speed transfer case with high/low range gearing, an automatic limited-slip differential, and active traction control.

2025 Toyota 4Runner Configurator

We could build an SR5 and TRD Sport Premium on Toyota’s U.S. retail website with either rear-wheel drive or the part-time 4WD system. By contrast, the TRD Off-Road and TRD Off-Road Premium are only available with the part-time 4WD system.

Limited models are available in rear-wheel drive or full-time 4WD with an optional i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain. TRD Pro and Trailhunter are standard with a part-time 4WD system. Platinum models are standard with the full-time 4WD system.

The TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter have an electronic locking rear differential that will split the power 50/50 between the front and rear axles. Limited and Platinum Toyota 4Runners with the full-time 4WD system have an electronic center locking differential.

While there is more “tweaking” we could have done with the configurator, with nine different trim levels available, buyers can customize a Toyota 4Runner to fit their needs, budget, and driving habits.

Multi-Terrain Select

Toyota’s Multi-Terrain Select can operate in both 4WD-High and 4WD-Low to control wheel spin and increase traction on non-paved surfaces like mud, snow, and sand. New to the 4Runner is a crawl control function (off-road cruise control) and downhill assist control.

2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited interior layout. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

#1: Abundant Safety Features

All 2025 4Runners are standard with Toyota’s Safety Sense 3.0 package. The collection of active safety features includes automatic high beams, pre-collision with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, and road sign assistance.

Proactive Driving Assist

Proactive Driving Assist is new for the 2025 4Runner. As described by Toyota, Proactive Driving Assist uses the camera and radar—when operating conditions are met—to provide gentle braking and/or steering to support distance control between the 4Runner and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist. It can also provide gentle braking into curves.

Although it may sound similar, the Proactive Driving Assist feature differs from the pre-collision and pedestrian detection systems. Proactive Driving Assist operates under different circumstances and will not deploy the brakes in the same manner as the pre-collision system.

Airbags & LATCH

Nine airbags are standard across the cabin, including driver and front passenger seat-mounted side airbags, driver and front passenger knee airbags, and front and rear side curtain airbags. The LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) is standard.

Toyota Factory Warranty

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner will leave the Tahara, Japan, manufacturing plant with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a five-year corrosion warranty with no mileage limits.

4Runners with the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain receive an additional eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty. Every new 4Runner will have ToyotaCare, which includes two years or 25,000 miles of complimentary routine maintenance and two years (unlimited mileage) of emergency roadside assistance.

Toyota extended warranties can provide up to 10 years or 125,000 miles of coverage. Based on our research, the average cost of a Toyota extended warranty is affordable, given its long-term value.

2025 Toyota 4Runner Starting MSRP

The 2025 4Runner starts at $42,220 for the entry-level SR5 and up to $68,350 for the range-topping TRD Pro and Trailhunter. Premium and Limited models start at $54,060 and 56,850, respectively. Those pricing figures include the $1,450 destination charge. Our helpful Auto Loans 101 guide covers the basics of vehicle financing.

