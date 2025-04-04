2025 Subaru WRX Overview (Powertrain, New Trim Level & MSRP)

2025 Subaru WRX Summary Points

The tS is new for 2025 and features hardware and interior upgrades similar to the outgoing WRX TR.

Under the hood of every 2025 WRX is a 271-horsepower 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer engine with standard all-wheel drive and an automatic or manual gearbox.

The latest generation of Subaru Starlink Safety and Security is standard across the lineup. It includes emergency services and convenience tech like automatic collision notification and stolen vehicle recovery.

Boxer Powertrain

Powering the 2025 Subaru WRX is a turbocharged (twin-scroll) 2.4-liter Boxer four-cylinder with 271 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque. It sends power to all four wheels using the brand’s Symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain.

Key features of the DOHC Boxer four-cylinder include an aluminum cylinder block and heads, chain-driven camshafts, and an electronic throttle control system.

Transmission Options

The Premium, Limited, and the new-for-2025 WRX tS have a standard six-speed manual transmission with optimized gear ratios and incline start assist.

Meanwhile, the WRX GT has a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) called the Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT). The gearbox offers adaptive shift control, rev-matching downshifts, and reverse automatic emergency braking. The SPT automatic is optional for the Premium and Limited.

WRX tS

The 2025 Subaru WRX tS is the most hardcore of the group. The tS, or “tuned by STI,” comes exclusively with the six-speed manual and has performance-focused upgrades. It’s the closest thing to a fire-breathing WRX STI, but only if it had more power under the hood!

Hardware upgrades include STI-tuned electronic dampers (with Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings), six-piston front and two-piston rear Brembo brakes (with gold calipers), and 19-inch satin gray wheels garbed in 245/35/R19 Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires.

The tS has similar equipment to the WRX TR, which debuted for the 2024 model year. Subaru didn’t say if the tS is a direct replacement for the TR, but it did mention that the base WRX is history for 2025.

Fuel Economy

2025 WRX models with the six-speed manual return an EPA-estimated 19 in the city, 26 on the highway, and 22 combined. Models with the SPT automatic are one mpg lower across the board (18/25 city/highway and 21 combined).

The 2025 Subaru WRX has a 16.6-gallon fuel tank. Subaru recommends Premium fuel.

2025 Subaru WRX tS. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2025 Subaru WRX Starting MSRP

The 2025 WRX has four trim variants: Premium, Limited, tS, and GT. Below is a breakdown of each model and the starting MSRPs, with “M/T” and “A/T” shorthand for manual and automatic transmission.

The price figures include the $1,170 destination charge. If you have questions about financing a 2025 Subaru WRX, our Auto Loans 101 guide will help.

WRX Premium

Starting MSRP: $36,920 (M/T) and $38,270 (A/T).

Premium is the new base model for the 2025 WRX. The standard equipment includes 18-inch dark gray alloy wheels (wrapped in summer performance tires), LED fog lights, a body-color trunk lid spoiler, keyless entry with push-button start, aluminum alloy pedal covers, heated front seats and wing mirrors, and windshield wiper de-icer.

Standard connectivity features include an 11.6-inch Starlink infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM All-Access Radio with 360L (four-month trial), HD radio, and Bluetooth.

The WRX Premium has an optional $1,865 package. It includes a power moonroof and an 11-speaker Harman Kardon stereo.

Meanwhile, Premium models with the automatic transmission add steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, a Harman Kardon audio system, a power moonroof, auto vehicle hold, and an SI-Drive Engine Performance Management system.

WRX Limited

Starting MSRP: $41,300 (M/T) and $42,850 (A/T).

Building on the Premium model, the WRX Limited comes standard with voice-activated TomTom navigation with complimentary map updates for three years, a Harman Kardon stereo, and steering-responsive LED headlamps.

Other standard upgrades include an Ultrasuede and leather cabin, a 10-way power driver’s seat, power moonroof, and body-color wing mirrors with integrated turn signals.

WRX tS

Starting MSRP: $46,875 (M/T).

The new-for-2025 WRX tS has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Recaro Performance Design front seats rendered in black Ultrasuede with blue accents, and embossed “WRX tS” branding on the front headrests and floor mats.

Moreover, the WRX tS has selectable drive modes that work with the STI-tuned electronic dampers. It includes adjustable settings for the power steering, throttle response, and EyeSight driver assist technologies.

WRX GT

Starting MSRP: $46,875 (A/T).

The top-of-the-line WRX GT has the same base price as the tS. But unlike the manual-only tS, the GT is only available with the SPT automatic transmission. The standard equipment includes Recaro front seats (with an eight-way power driver’s seat) and an Ultrasuede dashboard with red stitching.

Additional goodies include 18-inch matte gray alloy wheels and a sport-tuned suspension with Subaru’s Electronic Adjustable Ride Control technology.

Interior Space & Cargo Capacity

The 2025 Subaru WRX has a five-seat cabin with 43.1 inches of front legroom and 36.5 inches of rear legroom. The total passenger volume is 98.9 cubic feet (97.5 cubic feet on models with a moonroof). Meanwhile, trunk space is 12.5 cubic feet.

WRX models with a moonroof will see a slight decrease in front headroom at 38.8 inches versus 39.8 inches for those without a moonroof. Rear headroom is unchanged with or without the moonroof at 36.7 inches.

Safety Ratings & Features

The Subaru WRX received a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA and was an IIHS Top Safety Pick.

Subaru’s EyeSight package is standard for every 2025 WRX. It includes adaptive cruise control with lane centering, automatic emergency braking, lane departure prevention, and pre-collision brake assist.

Subaru WRX Warranty

All Subaru WRX models leave the Gunma, Japan, manufacturing plant with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Subaru offers three extended warranty plans, each providing up to 10 years or 100,000 miles of coverage against mechanical defects.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.