2025 Subaru Impreza Five-Door Hatchback Delivers Affordable Thrills, But Go For The RS Variant!

2025 Subaru Impreza Summary Points

Fresh from its sixth-generation debut last year, the 2025 Subaru Impreza returns in a hatchback-only body style with naturally aspirated four-cylinder Boxer engines and symmetrical all-wheel drive.

The sporty Impreza RS retains its 182 horsepower 2.5-liter Boxer four and has premium features like updated LED headlamps, 18-inch wheels, and wireless smartphone charging.

Automatic emergency steering is included on models with blind-spot detection, lane-keep assist, and rear-cross traffic alert. The feature assists with steering control within the lane of travel to help avoid forward crashes at speeds under 50 mph.

2025 Subaru Impreza Powertrain

The all-new Subaru Impreza has two powertrain options. The Impreza Base and Sport variants have a 2.0-liter direct-injected Boxer four-cylinder that generates 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft. of torque.

The crème of the crop is the range-topping Impreza RS. It has a burlier 2.5-liter naturally aspirated Boxer four-cylinder with 182 horsepower and 178 lb-ft. of torque. Along with the unique styling, the RS is our favorite 2025 Impreza. Although we do love the 2025 BRZ, the Impreza RS is a little more practical but still sporty and athletic.

All Imprezas have symmetrical all-wheel drive and Subaru’s Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission). However, the Impreza Sport and RS have an upgraded Lineartronic CVT gearbox with an eight-speed manual mode and paddle shifters.

2025 Subaru Impreza RS. Photos: Subaru of America, Inc.

Fuel Economy

The 2025 Impreza with the 2.0-liter Boxer engine has an EPA rating of 27 in the city, 34 on the highway, and 30 mpg combined. Meanwhile, the Impreza RS remains a fuel-sipper despite its more powerful Boxer engine. It returns an EPA-rated 26/33 city/highway and 29 combined. All Imprezas have a 16.6-gallon fuel tank.

Interior Space & Cargo Room

The 2025 Subaru Impreza is a five-door hatchback with 42.9 and 36.5 inches of legroom in the front and rear, respectively. Headroom for front occupants is 39.8 inches, while the rear offers 38 inches of headroom for passengers. 2025 Imprezas with a moonroof will see a slight drop in front headroom to 38.7 inches.

The total passenger volume is 100.5 cubic feet, dropping to a total of 99 cubic feet for models with a moonroof.

Trunk space with upright rear seats is adequate at 20.4 cubic feet. Folding the 60/40-split rear seats provides up to 56 cubic feet of storage room.

Photos: Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru Global Platform & Suspension

Underpinning the Impreza is the automaker’s reinforced “Subaru Global Platform.” Key features include a full inner-frame construction and more structural adhesives, offering a 10 percent higher torsional rigidity than the fifth-gen Impreza. As described by Subaru, its Global Platform offers improvements to the 2025 Impreza, like a smoother ride and a quiet interior.

The four-wheel independent suspension supports the lightweight yet robust frame, with MacPherson struts in the front and a double wishbone in the rear. Lower L-arms, coil springs, dampers, a stabilizer bar, and hydraulic engine mounts round out the front suspension, while the rear includes coil springs, dampers, and a stabilizer bar.

Impreza Sport models, as the name implies, have a sport-tuned suspension.

2025 Subaru Impreza Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2025 Impreza is available in Base, Sport, and RS trim variants. Below is a breakdown of each model and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,170 destination charge. If you have questions about financing, see this helpful video from our YouTube channel.

Impreza Base

Starting MSRP: $24,665.

The base Impreza comes standard with dual-zone automatic climate control, steering-responsive LED headlights, dual seven-inch touchscreens, auto stop-start, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, keyless entry, carpet floor mats, and welcome lighting.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a USB-A input/charging port, and SiriusXM Travel Link are also standard. An optional $350 package adds 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

Impreza Sport

Starting MSRP: $26,665.

The Impreza Sport expands on the Base model by offering 18-inch dark gray wheels, LED fog lights, keyless access with push-button start, an 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with six speakers, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM with 360L (four-month trial included).

On the inside, the Sport features premium black cloth upholstery with red stitching, a rear seat armrest with two cupholders, and a USB-C input/charging port in the front center console.

Sport models have a $1,900 option that adds the All-Weather Package, a power moonroof, and active safety features like automatic emergency steering and blind-spot detection with rear-cross traffic alert. The All-Weather Package is ideal for buyers in colder locations, as it includes heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, and windshield wiper de-icer.

2025 Subaru Impreza Sport. Photos: Subaru of America, Inc.

Impreza RS

Starting MSRP: $29,555.

The top-of-the-line RS includes the more potent 182-horsepower Boxer engine and eight-speed CVT with paddle shifters. Aside from the power increase, the RS is the most stylish Impreza in the group, with dark gray 18-inch alloy wheels and a black-themed exterior. The front grille, side spoilers, and side mirrors each receive a bespoke black finish.

It’s also more stylish inside with gunmetal and simulated carbon fiber interior accents, black cloth seating with red accents, aluminum-alloy pedals, and RS-branded carpet floormats. Other standard features include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless phone charger, and illuminated USB-A and USB-C charging ports in the rear center console.

Although optional on the Impreza Sport, the RS model receives the All-Weather Package as standard. An additional $2,070 option package includes 10-way power front seats, a power moonroof, and a Harman Kardon stereo with 10 speakers and a 432-watt amplifier.

2025 Subaru Impreza Safety Ratings & Features

The Subaru Impreza has a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA and is an IIHS Top Safety Pick (2024 Impreza).

All 2025 Imprezas are standard with EyeSight, Subaru’s driver assist package. The EyeSight package includes pre-collision braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control with lane centering.

2025 Subaru Impreza Warranty

The 2025 Impreza leaves the Gunma, Japan, factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Subaru offers three extended warranty plans, each providing up to 10 years or 100,000 miles of coverage against mechanical defects.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.