2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid: Fuel Economy, Cargo Space & Starting MSRP

2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid Summary Points

Subaru has unveiled the 2025 Forester Hybrid, the first in its lineage to receive the brand’s next-gen hybrid powertrain.

The Forester’s series-parallel hybrid system produces 194 horsepower while returning up to 40 percent better fuel economy than a non-hybrid variant.

The Subaru Forester Hybrid arrives in the spring of 2025 with a $36,415 (including destination) starting MSRP. An exclusive Daybreak Blue Pearl paint for an additional $395 is available for the Premium, Limited, and Touring.

New Subaru Hybrid Powertrain

The 2025 Forester Hybrid has a 2.5-liter Atkinson/Miller-cycle Boxer four-cylinder gas engine and a hybrid transaxle with two electric motors and a sealed lithium-ion battery. One electric motor works with the gas engine for propulsion, while the second functions like a starter generator. The power output is a combined 194 horsepower and is remarkably similar to the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid.

The hybrid system collectively sends power to all four wheels using a Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission) and a symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain (AWD) that connects the front and rear axles mechanically, enabling the Forester Hybrid to wander beyond your everyday city streets.

Lest we forget, Subaru was among the progenitors of the crossover genre with the first-gen Forester. The new hybrid version hasn’t lost any ruggedness with its 8.7-inch ground clearance, dual X-Mode, and hill descent control. Moreover, Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain has active torque vectoring and “vehicle dynamics control” for enhanced traction, no matter where or when you are driving.

Fuel Economy

The 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid could go 581 miles on a full tank, equating to an EPA-estimated 35 in the city, 34 on the highway, and 35 combined.

By contrast, the 2025 Subaru Forester with a Boxer four-cylinder achieves an EPA-rated 26 in the city, 33 on the highway, and 29 combined. Sport and Touring models are EPA-rated at one less in every category (25/32 city/highway and 28 combined).

Max Towing Capacity

When properly equipped with a class 1 trailer hitch, the 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid can tow up to 1,500 lbs.

According to Subaru, the 2025 Forester Hybrid provides up to 40 percent better fuel economy than a non-hybrid model. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Interior Room & Cargo Space

The 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid has 106.6 cubic feet of passenger room across two rows of seating. It offers 27.5 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats upright, expanding to 69.1 cubic feet when folded. The max opening width of the rear gate is 49.2 inches.

Meanwhile, headroom for front passengers is 40 inches, while rear passengers have 37.7 inches of headroom.

2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid Starting MSRP

The Subaru Forester Hybrid is available in Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,420 destination charge. If you have questions about financing, see this helpful video from our YouTube channel.

Forester Premium Hybrid

Starting MSRP: $36,415.

The base Forester Hybrid has 18-inch aluminum wheels, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, an 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a power rear liftgate with a hands-free foot-activated sensor.

Forester Sport Hybrid

Starting MSRP: $39,415.

The Sport trim level adds 19-inch bronze aluminum-alloy wheels, a gloss black front grille, an 11-speaker Harman Kardon stereo, animal-free StarTex upholstery, and reverse automatic braking.

Forester Limited Hybrid

Starting MSRP: $40,830.

The Limited builds on the Sport with an eight-way power front passenger seat, rain-sensing wipers, chrome black exterior badges, a Harman Kardon stereo with 11 speakers, StarTex upholstery with blue stitching, and reverse automatic braking.

Forester Touring Hybrid

Starting MSRP: $43,115.

The top-of-the-line Touring has 19-inch dark gray aluminum-alloy wheels, leather upholstery with Ultrasuede inserts, an 11-speaker Harman Kardon stereo, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a smart rearview mirror.

The equipment list also includes a 360-degree surround view monitor and a DriverFocus driver monitoring system. The Touring Hybrid has an optional two-tone paint scheme. Buyers can pair a Crystal Black silica roof with Autumn Green Metallic, Brilliant Bronze Metallic, Magnetite Gray Metallic, or River Rock Pearl.

2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid Safety Features

All 2025 Forester Hybrids have an updated version of EyeSight driver assist technology. It now has new control software, a wider field of view, and an electric brake booster. As described by Subaru, EyeSight can identify cyclists and pedestrians at intersections sooner and, when necessary, alert the driver and apply the brakes to avoid collisions.

New for the Forester Hybrid is Emergency Stop Assist. The system can stop the vehicle, activate the hazard lights, and unlock the doors if the driver becomes unresponsive while using adaptive cruise control. Subaru’s Connected Services feature will then place a call to first responders.

Subaru Factory Warranty

The 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Hybrid models receive an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty to cover the battery pack, electric motors, and electronics. Subaru offers three extended warranty plans, each providing up to 10 years or 100,000 miles of coverage against mechanical defects.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.