2025 Subaru Crosstrek Overview: Updated Premium Trim Level, Rugged Wilderness Model & Affordable Starting MSRP

2025 Subaru Crosstrek Summary Points

Fresh from its third-generation debut in 2024, Subaru has reconfigured its 2025 Crosstrek lineup by upgrading the Premium trim with the 2.5-liter Boxer engine.

The 2025 Crosstrek is riding on a stiffer yet lighter Subaru Global Platform, a benefit of the third-generation redesign for the 2024 model year.

The Crosstrek Wilderness offers 9.3 inches of ground clearance, all-terrain tires, a ladder-type roof rack, and adventure-ready upgrades to make it the most rugged Crosstrek yet.

2025 Subaru Crosstrek Powertrain

Subaru has shaken things up for its 2025 Crosstrek lineup. The Premium trim has received a powertrain upgrade and now has the 2.5-liter Boxer four-cylinder, which previously came standard in the Sport, Limited, and Wilderness.

The burlier engine produces 182 horsepower and 178 lb-ft. of torque, sending power to all four wheels using a symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain and a Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission) with X-Mode and hill descent control. The gearbox includes a manual mode and paddle shifters to select between eight pre-set gear ratios manually.

Meanwhile, the base Subaru Crosstrek is soldiering on with a 2.0-liter Boxer four-cylinder that generates 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft. of torque. The engine connects to a Lineartronic CVT and a symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain.

2025 Subaru Crosstrek Sport. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Fuel Economy

The 2025 Subaru Crosstrek achieves an EPA-rated 27/34 city/highway and 29 combined with the 2.0-liter Boxer engine. Interestingly enough, Crosstreks with the 2.5-liter Boxer four return similar numbers: an EPA-rated 27 in the city, 33 on the highway, and 29 combined.

The Crosstrek Wilderness returns an EPA-rated 25/29 city/highway and 27 combined. The equipment upgrades of the Wilderness are likely the reason for the lower fuel economy versus other 2025 Crosstrek models.

Every 2025 Subaru Crosstrek has a 16.6-gallon fuel tank.

Towing Capacity

The 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness has a max towing capacity of 3,500 lbs. Other trim grades can tow up to 1,500 lbs. when properly equipped. An additional transmission oil cooler (air-cooled) for the Wilderness increases the towing capacity.

Interior Room & Cargo Space

The 2025 Crosstrek is riding on a stiffer yet lighter Subaru Global Platform, a benefit of the third-generation redesign for the 2024 model year. Features of the new platform include a full inner frame construction with stronger welding techniques and more structural adhesive (from 26.2 feet to 88.5 feet). The result is a 10 percent higher torsional rigidity for an improved ride and a quieter cabin.

Despite its smaller stature, the 2025 Crosstrek has a roomy five-seat cabin with 42.9 inches of front legroom and 36.5 inches in the rear. The passenger volume is 100.5 cubic feet. Front headroom is 39.8 inches, while rear occupants have 38 inches of headroom (the front headroom does decrease by about an inch with a moonroof).

The trunk space is 19.9 cubic feet with the rear seats upright (20 cubic feet for Crosstrek Wilderness). Folding the second row unveils 54.7 cubic feet of storage space, with the Wilderness offering just a tad more with the second row folded.

2025 Subaru Crosstrek Starting MSRP

The 2025 Crosstrek is available in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and Wilderness trim models. Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited have 8.7 inches of ground clearance, although the Wilderness offers 9.3 inches of ground clearance.

Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,420 destination charge. If you have questions about financing, see this helpful video from our YouTube channel.

Crosstrek Base

Starting MSRP: $27,115.

The base Crosstrek has 17-inch dark gray alloy wheels, steering-responsive LED headlights, tire pressure monitoring (with an individual tire display), automatic climate control, and dual seven-inch touchscreens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other standard features include auto stop-start, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, USB-A charging, a 3.5mm auxiliary input in the front center console, welcome lighting, and crossbar mounting points.

Crosstrek Premium

Starting MSRP: $28,365.

The Premium has the 2.5-liter Boxer engine and driver-selectable X-Mode with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud settings. The standard equipment includes an 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, a six-speaker stereo, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB-A and USB-C charging ports (front and rear), roof rails, and LED fog lamps.

Premium models have an available $2,245 option package. It includes the All-Weather Package (heated windshield, front seats, and mirrors), a 10-way power driver’s seat with lumbar settings, a power moonroof, automatic emergency steering, and blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert.

Crosstrek Sport

Starting MSRP: $30,915.

Building on the Premium trim level, the Sport has 18-inch dark gray alloy wheels and yellow accents on the front, side, and rear panels. The custom look carries over inside with gray cloth seats, yellow contrast stitching, faux carbon fiber trim, and yellow metallic trim rings on the instrument panel.

The standard equipment list includes the All-Weather Package from the Premium model, updated headlights with LED turn signals, wireless smartphone charging, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Buyers can opt for an additional package with a moonroof, 10-way power driver’s seat, automatic emergency steering, and blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert. The optional package is a $1,920 upgrade.

2025 Subaru Crosstrek Sport.

Crosstrek Limited

Starting MSRP: $32,815.

The Limited has 18-inch machine-finish alloy wheels in dark gray and body-color side mirrors with integrated turn signals. On the inside, Limited models have black or gray perforated leather seats with orange stitching, chrome trim, accent lighting, and a 10-way power driver’s seat with two-way lumbar settings.

A $1,795 option package includes a moonroof and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon stereo with a 432-watt amplifier. A second option package ($2,445) retains the Harman Kardon stereo and moonroof but adds an 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with TomTom navigation.

Crosstrek Wilderness

Starting MSRP: $33,915.

After debuting for the 2024 model year, the Wilderness returns for the 2025 Crosstrek. The Wilderness has a more rugged look, as seen in the bumpers, matte-black anti-glare hood decal, hexagon-style front grille, and larger wheel arch claddings. Interior features include Subaru’s water-resistant StarTex material, an embossed Wilderness logo on the front headrests, and copper accents.

As its name suggests, the Wilderness has a revised final drive ratio (4.111 vs. 3.700) and bespoke Lineartronic CVT tuning for better performance on non-paved and slippery surfaces. Other add-ons include a transmission oil cooler, a higher 9.3-inch ground clearance, 17-inch matte black wheels wrapped in Yokohama Geolandar A/T tires, and a ladder-type roof rack.

It has an approach angle of 20 degrees, a 33-degree departure angle, and a breakover angle of 21.1 degrees (other Crosstrek models have an approach, departure, and breakover angle of 18, 30.1, and 19.7 degrees, respectively).

Finally, the Crosstrek Wilderness has an available $2,270 option package that adds a 10-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, a power moonroof, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon stereo.

The ladder-style roof rack of the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness has a dynamic load capacity of 165 lbs. and a 700 lbs. static load capacity.

2025 Subaru Crosstrek Safety Ratings

The 2025 Crosstrek received Good scores in crashworthiness and child restraint from the IIHS and a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA.

Every 2025 Subaru Crosstrek comes standard with EyeSight driver assist technology. The package includes pre-collision throttle management, pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure and sway warning. Meanwhile, Crosstrek variants with blind-spot detection, lane-keeping assist, and rear cross-traffic alert have automatic emergency steering. The feature works with EyeSight and blind-spot detection to assist with steering control within the lane of travel, helping to avoid forward crashes at speeds under 50 mph.

Subaru Crosstrek Factory Warranty

The 2025 Subaru Crosstrek has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Subaru offers three extended warranty plans, each providing up to 10 years or 100,000 miles of coverage against mechanical defects.

Subaru manufactures the Crosstrek Base and Premium at the Gunma plant in Japan, while it assembles the Sport, Limited, and Wilderness in Lafayette, Indiana.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.