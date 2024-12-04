2025 Subaru BRZ: New Series.Purple Model, Manual Gearbox Fun, Revised Interior Accents & Starting MSRP

2025 Subaru BRZ Summary Points

New for the 2025 Subaru BRZ is the Series.Purple, a special edition model based on the Limited trim.

The 2025 BRZ has a 228-horsepower 2.4-liter naturally aspirated Boxer engine paired with a six-speed manual and a rear-wheel drivetrain. However, the BRZ Limited has an optional automatic.

Every 2025 BRZ has Subaru’s EyeSight driver assist package as standard.

2025 Subaru BRZ Powertrain

The 2025 Subaru BRZ remains part of the second generation that debuted for the 2022 model year. There are three trim levels for 2025: Premium, Limited, and tS. Each is standard with a manual transmission, although the Limited is available with an automatic.

Under the hood is a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated Boxer four-cylinder that generates 228 horsepower (7,000 rpm) and 184 lb-ft. of torque (3,700 rpm). Key features of the Boxer DOHC engine include an aluminum alloy cylinder block and cylinder heads, direct and port fuel injection with multi-spray injectors, and an electronic throttle control system.

The Boxer engine is paired with a six-speed close-ratio manual gearbox and a rear-wheel drivetrain with a Torsen limited-slip differential. All-wheel drive is not available for the BRZ.

New for 2025 is a Sport mode for manual transmission BRZ cars, which Subrau said will sharpen the throttle response. Meanwhile, the BRZ Limited and its optional six-speed automatic will have paddle shifters.

The 2025 Subaru BRZ has an aluminum hood, front fenders, and roof, supported by a unibody construction with a ring-shaped frame reinforcement structure. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2025 Subaru BRZ Fuel Economy

Subaru recommends premium fuel for the 2025 BRZ. When running 93 octane, the 2025 BRZ Limited with the automatic returns an EPA-rated 21 in the city, 30 on the highway, and 25 combined. Manual transmission models drop to 20/27 city/highway and 22 combined.

The 2025 Subaru BRZ has a 13.2-gallon gas tank.

Interior Room & Cargo Space

The Subaru BRZ has a 2+2 interior, but the rear seats are for kids or small, fluffy pets. For example, the rear legroom is only about 30 inches (front legroom is 41.5 inches).

Despite its smaller footprint, the 2025 BRZ still offers up to 6.3 cubic feet of trunk space, and folding the rear seats unveils enough room to carry a set of wheels and tires for track days. Every 2025 BRZ is standard with a tire repair kit.

Series.Purple Edition

Based on the Limited trim, only 500 Series.Purple edition BRZ cars will be produced for the 2025 model year.

Bespoke features include Galaxy Purple Pearl paint, satin silver 18-inch alloy wheels, black decklid badges, an upgraded stereo (with a two-channel amplifier and two additional speakers), heated and power side mirrors, and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires.

Additional goodies include Ultrasuede front seats, black upholstery with gray stitching throughout the cabin, a leather steering wheel and shift knob, and an STI short throw shifter with a Flexible V-Bar.

The Series.Purple starts at $36,615 (including destination), although its limited production run will likely make it a hot commodity.

The 2025 Subaru BRZ Series.Purple edition is limited to just 500 units.

2025 Subaru BRZ Starting MSRP

The 2025 BRZ is available in Premium, Limited, and tS models. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,170 destination charge.

If you have questions about vehicle financing, see this helpful video from our YouTube channel.

BRZ Premium

Starting MSRP: $32,265.

The Premium has 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights (high and low beams), keyless entry with push button start, a power fuel door lock, incline start assist, vehicle stability control with Track mode, and a Sport mode.

Other standard features include a seven-inch digital instrument panel, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, a rear vision camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, SiriusXM, and active sound control. The latter, as described by Subaru, enhances engine sound within the cabin for a more engaging drive.

The tire pressure monitoring enables two sets of wheels to be ID-registered into the system, enabling drivers to enjoy the feature whether using the standard wheel and tire combo or when installing a new set for track duties. If you need a portable tire inflator, here are the ones we currently own and use.

BRZ Limited

Starting MSRP: $34,915 (manual) and $35,765 (automatic).

The Limited builds on the Premium model above by adding 18-inch matte gray alloy wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires, steering-responsive headlights, and heated power mirrors.

Interior features include the Ultrasuede front seats with dual-mode seat heater controls, red leather accents, and an updated audio system similar to the one in the Series.Purple BRZ.

BRZ tS

Starting MSRP: $37,415.

The performance-minded BRZ tS returns after its 2023 Subiefest California reveal. It was a pleasant surprise for many Subie enthusiasts when it debuted, and perhaps as just much that Subaru kept it in the lineup for 2025.

Standard features include front and rear Hitachi dampers and a Brembo braking system with four-piston front and two-piston rear gold calipers and larger pads and rotors. According to Subaru, the Hitach dampers lower the center of gravity and reduce weight, resulting in better handling and stability. The enhanced Brembo braking system maximizes stopping power and reduces fade.

BRZ tS models are standard with 18-inch dark gray alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.

The BRZ tS has black upholstery with blue stitching and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shifter boot, and parking brake boot. Moreover, the equipment list includes premium Brin Naub materials on the instrument panel and door trim, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, red starter button, and tS-exclusive red accents.

2025 Subaru BRZ tS.

EyeSight Driver Assist Technology

Standard for the 2025 BRZ is Subaru’s EyeSight suite of driver assistance features. The package includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane departure warning, sway warning, and lead vehicle alert start.

Subaru Factory Warranty

The 2025 Subaru BRZ has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Subaru offers three extended warranty plans, each providing up to 10 years or 100,000 miles of coverage against mechanical defects or breakdowns.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.