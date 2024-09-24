2025 Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two: Hybrid Powertrain, Four Unique Curated Themes, Body & Soul Seats

Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two Summary

Land Rover has revealed the Edition Two model of the Range Rover Sport SV, a follow-up to the Edition One variants that debuted for the 2024 model year.

For 2025, the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two will be available in Blue Nebula, Marl Grey Gloss, Sunrise Copper Satin, and Ligurian Black Gloss themes.

Under the hood is a 626-horsepower twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter mild-hybrid V8 that enables a zero to 60 mph time of 3.6 seconds.

Four Curated Models

The Edition Two models of the 2025 Range Rover Sport SV have grown from three in the Edition One to four. First is Blue Nebula, which has matte finish paint inspired by the North Atlantic coast, with a slightly greenish hue and a color-shifting effect.

The package includes a painted carbon fiber hood (part of the Satin Forged Carbon exterior pack), 23-inch forged black alloy wheels, Blue Nebula brake calipers, and SV Performance seats in Light Cloud and Ebony Windsor leather.

Next is Marl Grey Gloss with the Gloss Carbon Twill exterior pack. It includes 23-inch Carbon Gloss wheels that are 41 percent lighter than cast alloys, a critical factor in minimizing unsprung weight. The additions include an exposed carbon twill hood, Sunrise Copper brake calipers, and a Rosewood and Ebony Windsor interior.

The third Edition Two theme model is Sunrise Copper Satin with the Satin Carbon Twill exterior pack. It has matte copper paint, red anodized brake calipers, 23-inch forged black alloy wheels, and Ebony Windsor leather seats,

Last but not least is Ligurian Black Gloss. It includes glossy black paint, an exposed Twill Carbon fiber hood, Nano Yellow brake calipers, 23-inch carbon gloss wheels, and a unique Cinder Gray and Ebony Ultrafabrics interior.

Potent Mild Hybrid Powertrain

Edition Two variants feature a similar twin-turbocharged V8 mild hybrid powertrain, eight-speed automatic, and all-wheel drivetrain as the Edition One model. The V8 boasts 4.4 liters of displacement and produces 626 horsepower, making it the most powerful Range Rover ever.

More importantly, the powertrain unleashes 553 lb-ft. of torque from 1,800 to 5,855 rpm, enabling the Range Sport SV to rocket from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, the quickest numbers registered by a Range Rover. The top speed is a thrilling 180 mph, not bad for an SUV with a curb weight of 5,475 lbs.

Standard Brembo “Octyma” carbon ceramic brakes with eight-piston front calipers keep the sunny side up. Meanwhile, the 6D Dynamics suspension, described as a “hydraulic interlinked” suspension with “pitch and roll control,” helps the Edition Two stay balanced during acceleration, braking, and cornering.

Other standard hardware includes all-wheel steering and an electronic active differential with torque vectoring.

Fuel Economy

The Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two returns an EPA-estimated 16 in the city, 22 on the highway, and 18 combined. Fuel tank capacity is 23.8 gallons.

Cargo & Towing Capacity

The Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two is a five-seat SUV with up to 40.3 and 37.8 inches of front and rear legroom. In terms of cargo space, it offers 31.9 cubic feet behind the second row and up to 118 cubic feet when folded. Roof carrying capacity, including the cross bars, is 220.5 lbs.

Max towing capacity, when properly equipped, is 7,716 lbs.

SV Mode & LED Edge-Lighting Technology

All Edition Two models have a new steering wheel with a thicker rim, beefier thumb grips, and an illuminated SV mode button.

A short press of the button drops the vehicle into “SV Mode,” configuring the suspension, powertrain, steering, and quad tailpipe exhaust for increased performance. By contrast, a long press opens the Configurable Dynamics menu, where drivers can tailor things to their liking.

The Edition Two’s gearshift lever incorporates what Range Rover calls LED Edge-Lighting Technology. It features illuminated +/- symbols in white when the engine comes to life. Pressing the SV mode button on the steering wheel changes the lighting to red.

Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two interior layout. Photo: Jaguar Land Rover.

Body & Soul Seat (BASS)

Standard in every 2025 Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two are SV Performance seats with integrated headrests, carbon fiber seatbacks, sculpted bolstering, and an illuminated SV logo. The total package features 16-way power adjustability, heating, cooling, and matching rear seats with similar heating and cooling functions.

However, the Range Rover Body and Soul Seat (BASS) is the most compelling. The front seats incorporate four SUBPAC transducers that produce low-frequency sounds and work together with two speakers in the seats.

It includes an AI module that channels the low-frequency signals to the transducers while feeding the seat-mounted speakers and the rest of the 29-speaker Meridian stereo with mid and high signals. The system essentially separates and enhances the basslines from the melodies, creating a more immersive listening experience for any music genre.

Driving Assist Features

The Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two has adaptive cruise control with steering assist, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot assist, a 3D surround camera, emergency braking, rear traffic monitoring, traffic sign recognition, park assist, and more.

Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two Blue Nebula. Photo: Jaguar Land Rover.

Range Rover Sport Warranty

The Range Rover Sport leaves the factory with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance until the warranty expires. Here is a closer look at Range Rover’s factory warranty and whether or not you need additional coverage.

Starting MSRP

According to Jaguar Land Rover’s U.S. retail website, the 2025 Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two has a starting MSRP of $180,700, not including destination and handling charges.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Jaguar Land Rover.