2025 Ram 1500: New Hurricane Engines, Three Axle Ratio Options, Luxurious Tungsten Model & More

The 2025 Ram 1500 completes the brand’s future truck lineup after debuting the Ramcharger PHEV and the REV battery-electric truck.

Making its way to the new Ram 1500 is the Stellantis Hurricane twin-turbo engine family, a pair of 3.0-liter gas-fed straight-six engines that come in standard and high-output flavors.

The onboard power inverter features two covered outlets inside the bed, allowing buyers to power items such as lights, reciprocating saws, and fans.

2025 Ram 1500: What’s New

The 2025 Ram 1500 will arrive in its usual Tradesman, Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, Limited, and Limited Longhorn trim grades. For the first time, buyers have the option for a new, ultra-luxurious Tungsten trim level at the top of the range.

Tungsten models have an Indigo/Sea Salt theme with platinum patina/semi-bright dual-textured metal accents and heated and ventilated quilted Natura Plus leather for both the driver and front passenger. The seats feature 24-way power operation, including memory settings with power lumbar support and massage functionality.

The 2025 Ram 1500 is available with the brand’s Active Driving Assist, which provides “hands-on-wheel” and “eyes-on-road” automated driving using lane centering with adaptive cruise control. Active Driving Assist leverages multiple sensors, including radars and cameras, to determine the appropriate roads and conditions for usage.

2025 Ram 1500 Hurricane Engines

The standard engine is a Pentastar V6 with eTorque that creates 305 horsepower (6,500 rpm) and 271 lb-ft. of torque (4,900 rpm).

However, the spotlight is on two new 3.0-liter inline-six turbo powerplants from parent company Stellantis, known as the Hurricane Engine family. The Hurricane engine has two versions: a Standard Output version and a High Output version. Longhorn, Limited, RHO, and Tungsten models are available with the High Output mill.

Both engines utilize cooled exhaust gas recirculation to help with fuel efficiency, with the High Output version optimized for heavy use, such as when you have a trailer behind the truck or a payload in the bed.

In essence, the new Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six engines are designed to deliver V8 power while reducing tailpipe emissions and providing better fuel economy. The engines are deployed elsewhere across the Stellantis lineup, including the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona.

The High Output version churns out a meaty 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft. of torque, while the Standard Output variant creates 420 horsepower and 469 lb-ft. of torque. Both Hurricane engines and the Pentastar V6 are connected to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic.

Material Construction

The Stellantis Hurricane engines have a deep-skirt cast-aluminum block, a structural aluminum alloy oil pan, cross-bolted steel main bearing caps, a forged steel crankshaft, and forged steel connecting rods to handle the higher power outputs.

Other key features of the Hurricane engines include:

Two low-inertia, high-flow turbochargers, optimized for each engine, feed three cylinders for better response to throttle inputs.

Plasma transfer wire arc (spray bore) coating in the cylinder bores for an ultra-thin, low-friction wear surface.

High-pressure (5,075 psi/350 bar) direct fuel injection.

Engine-mounted water-to-air charge cooler with a dedicated cooling circuit.

2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten. An optional digital rearview mirror with a tow mode displays video in real-time from a rear-facing camera. The feature provides a view unobstructed by the D-pillars or rear seats. Photo: Ram Truck Brand.

Towing, Payload Capacity & Axle Ratios

When properly equipped and configured, the 2025 Ram 1500 has a max towing capacity of 11,580 lbs. and a max payload of 2,300 lbs. Max water fording depth is 24 inches.

The 2025 Ram 1500 promises to retain its foothold in ride quality with its double-wishbone front and five-link rear axle suspension. Ram’s four-corner adjustable air suspension is optional and includes five modes: Entry/Exit, Aero, Normal, Off-Road 1, and Off-Road 2.

Ram 1500 trucks with the High Output Hurricane engine receive an optimized rear axle. Available in 2WD or 4×4 configurations, an open or limited-slip differential automatically divides torque between the rear wheels to maximize traction at each wheel. An electronic locking rear differential is optional.

Moreover, the 2025 Ram 1500 is available with a 3.21, 3.55, or 3.92 axle ratio.

RamBox & Power Inverter

The multi-function tailgate (photos below) and the available RamBox enhance the bed’s versatility. Complete with a 115-volt outlet, the RamBox is weatherproof, lockable, and illuminated with drainable storage bins. Available with the RamBox is a bed divider and cargo rail system with four sliding and adjustable cleats.

An onboard power inverter provides additional functionality on the job or extra fun during tailgate parties. Trucks with a Hurricane engine will offer up to 1.8 kilowatts of power with two covered outlets inside the bed. With the engine running in park, owners can turn the inverter on via the touchscreen and with a switch located to the left of the outlets. The engine will then ramp up the rpm to support the power inverter.

Models with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with eTorque can run the inverter while the truck is in motion.

Inside The Cab

Ram is going for a cabin that is resplendent in terms of curated materials and color themes.

Bighorn/Lone Star models feature a new Gridiron paint with laser-etched trim accents on the dashboard, doors, and console. Laramie trucks feature new Chevron film decorative trim accents and an optional Bison Brown and Sea Salt Gray two-tone interior in addition to the standard black. Rebel models feature a new red and black ombre mesh insert material on the standard cloth/vinyl seats.

Tungsten models have a badge on the center console featuring inlaid metal lettering and diamond knurling with the VIN number. The Klipsch audio system with 23 speakers, dual wireless chargers, and a metal pedal kit are all standard for the Tungsten.

Connectivity & Safety Features

Drivers and passengers can access updated 12-inch and 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreens powered by the latest Uconnect 5 software. There’s an available 10.25-inch passenger touchscreen and a standard 12.3-inch digital instrument display for the driver.

The passenger touchscreen has three main functions: co-pilot (navigation and device management), entertainment (via HDMI), and the ability to view the exterior cameras.

On the safety front, the 2025 Ram 1500 includes six airbags, a rear backup camera, and the latest advanced driving assistance systems like blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, parallel and perpendicular park assist, and full-speed forward collision warning, to name a few.

2025 Ram 1500 Rebel interior layout. Photo: Ram Truck Brand.

2025 Ram 1500 Starting MSRP

The Ram 1500 will start around $46,000 (with the destination fee roughly) for the entry-level Tradesman 4×4. Big Horn 4×4 models will start above $50,000, while the Rebel will push toward $67,000. The Tungsten, at the top of the lineup, will start around $89,000.

Available colors include Diamond Black, Bright White, Ivory White Tri-coat, Delmonico Red, Flame Red, Hydro Blue, River Rock, Baltic Grey, and Billet Silver.

