2025 Ram 1500 RHO: Unofficial TRX Successor Offers Good Looks, Off-Road Chops & Latest Tech Features

2025 Ram 1500 RHO Summary Points

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO replaces the TRX as the top dog with a 540-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six and beefed-up underpinnings.

“All that we’ve learned from developing every truck in Ram’s legendary lineup has led us to the most capable light-duty pickup truck, offering the best value with more horsepower per dollar than any other off-road truck,” said Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis.

The all-new Ram 1500 RHO is arriving at dealerships with a $71,990 base price (including the $1,995 destination fee), about $30,000 less than the Ram TRX.

Powered By Hurricanes

The Ram 1500 TRX was as good as it could get for Mopar enthusiasts, but no underhood trickery could make it emissions-certified in the foreseeable future. The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is the apparent successor to the now-defunct TRX, but the latter’s inheritance is evident in the brand’s newest sport-themed light-duty truck.

Powering the Ram 1500 RHO is the high-output version of parent company Stellantis’ Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six, the same 540-horsepower mill available in a traditional 2025 Ram 1500. “The 2025 Ram RHO is the latest result of a relentless pursuit to engineer, design, and deliver a truck that charges into the segment head down and horn up,” Kuniskis added (a hint that RHO might stand for Rhinoceros).

Capable of producing up to 521 lb-ft. of torque, the 3.0-liter inline-six features a high-flow air induction system with a radial air filter tucked in an open-top box for easy cleaning. Ram engineers designed the hood duct of the air induction system to drain water and prevent debris from entering the Hurricane engine.

No V6 could replicate the roar of a supercharged V8, but Ram gave the RHO a low-restriction “Sport Tune” exhaust system with dual pipes to ensure a throaty soundtrack through massive five-inch exhaust tips. Moreover, the new engine is 150 lbs. lighter and contributes to a more balanced weight distribution across the RHO’s platform.

According to Ram, the 2025 RHO offers more horsepower per dollar than any other off-road truck ($129.60 for every one horsepower). Photo: Ram Truck Brand.

Material Construction

The Stellantis Hurricane engines have a deep-skirt cast-aluminum block, a structural aluminum alloy oil pan, cross-bolted steel main bearing caps, a forged steel crankshaft, and forged steel connecting rods to handle the higher power outputs.

Other key features of the Hurricane engines include:

Two low-inertia, high-flow turbochargers, optimized for each engine, feed three cylinders for better response to throttle inputs.

Plasma transfer wire arc (spray bore) coating in the cylinder bores for an ultra-thin, low-friction wear surface.

High-pressure (5,075 psi/350 bar) direct fuel injection.

Engine-mounted water-to-air charge cooler with a dedicated cooling circuit.

Transmission & Active Transfer Case

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO has a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission that routes power to all four wheels via a full-time all-wheel drivetrain. The driveline features a BorgWarner 48-13 full-time active transfer case with fortified internals and 2.64:1 low-range gearing.

It also allows the Ram RHO to be flat-towed while in neutral.

Towing & Payload Capacities

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is exclusively available as a four-door crew cab with a five-foot, seven-inch bed. It has a max towing capacity of 8,380 lbs. and a max payload of 1,520 lbs.

The towing and payload numbers are much less than a standard 2025 Ram 1500, but the RHO could tow more than the TRX’s 8,100 lbs. Aftermarket 360-degree camera systems for towing are also available to assist with longer trailers.

Zero to 60 Times

Ram claims a zero to 60 mph time of 4.6 seconds for the RHO, only a tenth of a second shy of the TRX’s time (4.5 seconds). However, the RHO and TRX share the same 118 mph top speed. The Ram RHO is standard with launch control.

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO boasts a quarter-mile time of 13.1 seconds at 105 mph, an excellent figure for a high-riding off-road truck with 35-inch knobby tires. The TRX was slightly faster during its quarter-mile run (12.9 seconds at 108 mph), but it has a supercharged V8 instead of a turbo inline-six.

The Dana 60 rear axle features full floating axle shafts to help handle the rear electronic locking differential and 35-inch tires. Likewise, the Dana 60 rear axle uses an axle hop damper, enabling improved traction and axle control on rough surfaces. Photo: Ram Truck Brand.

Suspension & Increased Wheel Travel

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO has an independent front suspension with forged aluminum front upper and lower control arms, which are longer than usual to accommodate more wheel travel and improve the axle track width.

Meanwhile, the five-link coil rear suspension is unique to the Ram 1500 RHO versus the standard 2025 Ram 1500. The frame of the RHO features reconfigured hard points, enabling up to 14 inches of rear axle travel, or 40 percent more than the rest of the Ram 1500 lineup.

Altogether, the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO offers a ground clearance of 11.8 inches due in part to a two-inch ride height increase when compared with the rest of the 2025 Ram 1500 lineup.

Bilstein Black Hawk e2 Shocks

Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive shock absorbers give the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO an edge when the pavement ends.

The shocks feature a single-piece, precision-machined aluminum construction with dual electronic proportional valves to deliver independent control of rebound and compression. Each damper has a nitrogen-charged remote reservoir with a hot-formed, zero-leak tube closure for increased off-road performance.

The Bilstein Black Hawk e2 performance shocks have a unique finish and directional-machined cooling fins to help increase corrosion protection and dissipate heat. Likewise, the pressure-activated “Triple Rod” seal was field-tested for contamination and leaks.

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO uses a stainless-steel braided high-pressure hose to combat corrosion and abrasion while resisting up to 5,800 PSI. As described by Ram, the high-strength rock shield protects the piston rod against incoming rubble with a custom-molded escape path for debris.

Moreover, the Bilstein Black Hawk e2 shocks feature an internal three-stage progressive hydraulic jounce control or jounce cut-off to prevent the suspension from bottoming out. Ram said the RHO’s drive modes allow the suspension to reach peak compression damping, which is good news for enthusiasts and overlanders.

The Active Terrain Dynamics suspension management system governs the handling, ride, and body control. New body mounts and shock tuning are also key features of the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO. Photo: Ram Truck Brand.

TRX-Inspired Stance

Ram could go on about the RHO’s “hourglass body design” or “aggressive stance,” but the higher ride height, 35-inch tires, and optional 18-inch beadlock wheels make it quite a head-turner.

The RHO has wider steel box outers and is eight inches wider than any Ram truck, thanks to composite fender flares enabling an additional six-inch increase in track width.

It has standard LED headlamps, LED clearance markers, animated lighting sequences, and LED taillights with built-in bezels for blind-spot monitoring sensors. Unique to the Ram 1500 RHO is a front grille with an oversized, flow-through Ram badge, skid plates, king-size tow hooks, and steel bumpers.

The optional exterior extras include full-length rock rails or running boards and graphics for the hood and body, which are available separately or as a pair.

Luxurious Accommodations

Ram has not exactly said what “RHO” stands for. But if the interior is any clue, we figure RHO means Ram Heightened Opulence.

The cabin has 12-way power front seats with memory and massaging functions, heated and ventilated front and rear bench seats, and Natura Plus premium leather upholstery with perforated suede accents.

Drivers can access a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with over 20 menus and a configurable 10-inch full-color heads-up display (HUD). At the center is a 14.5-inch touchscreen powered by Uconnect 5 software that is five times faster than previous generations. The front passenger has a 10.25-inch touchscreen for navigation, entertainment, and camera view functionality.

Driving tunes are courtesy of a standard 10-speaker stereo with SiriusXM, voice-activated audio control, and Bluetooth connectivity. Optional is a 900-watt Harman Kardon premium stereo with 19 speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer.

Other features include dual wireless phone charging, a multifunction switch bank, and trailer reverse steer control. Every Ram 1500 RHO receives a commemorative badge in the center console that indicates the vehicle-specific VIN.

2025 Ram 1500 RHO interior layout. Photo: Ram Truck Brand.

Hands-Free Driving Assist

Ram’s Level 2+ Hands-Free Driving Assist is standard for the RHO. The system offers hands-off driving capabilities, lane centering on approved roadways, and can predictively slow the truck down through tight curves.

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO also has adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure assist, active driving assist, and drowsy driver detection.

Ram 1500 Warranty

Every 2025 Ram 1500 RHO leaves the Sterling Heights, Michigan, manufacturing plant with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty.

The factory coverage also includes a five-year/unlimited miles corrosion perforation warranty and roadside assistance for five years or 60,000 miles (whichever comes first). Options are available to extend the factory coverage on any Ram truck, including the RHO.

2025 Ram 1500 RHO Starting MSRP

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO starts at $71,990 (including the $1,995 destination charge). If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 guide will help get you started.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Ram Truck Brand.