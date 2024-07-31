2025 Porsche Macan EV: New Macan RWD, Midrange Macan 4S, Off-Road Design Package & More

2025 Porsche Macan EV Summary Points

Porsche has expanded its Macan EV lineup with a single-motor RWD model and a Macan 4S variant with up to 509 horsepower in overboost mode.

New for the 2025 Porsche Macan EV is an off-road design package that combines rugged good looks with trail-proven hardware.

Unlike its gas-only sibling, the Macan EV rides on Porsche’s 800-volt Premium Platform Electric architecture while sharing a similar body style.

2025 Porsche Macan EV: What’s New?

The all-new Porsche Macan EV launched for the 2024 model year in Macan 4 and Macan Turbo trim grades. For 2025, the German automaker has added a new base Macan RWD with a single electric motor and a midgrade Macan 4S that slot between the spicy-flavored Macan 4 and the scorching hot Macan Turbo.

Other updates include a new Slate Gray Neo paint option and 20-inch Macan S wheel designs.

The Porsche Driver Experience offers a combination of digital and analog elements for drivers and passengers. It consists of a curved 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.9-inch Android Automotive OS infotainment center touchscreen, an additional 10.9-inch front passenger display, interior ambient lighting, and a heads-up display (HUD) with augmented reality.

Porsche Macan RWD

The newest base Macan EV is the Macan RWD with a 100 kWh battery. It utilizes the rear-axle motor from the Macan 4 to drive the rear wheels and produce 335 horsepower. The rear-axle electric motor is equipped with a 480-amp pulse inverter and silicon carbide transistors to increase efficiency, according to Porsche.

In concert with launch control and overboost mode, the Macan RWD can muster up to 355 horsepower and 415 lb-ft. of torque.

With that much power, the base Macan EV can hit 60 mph from a standstill in 5.4 seconds and reach an impressive 136 mph top speed. Without the additional components for all-wheel drive, the base Macan RWD is 243 lbs. lighter than the Macan 4.

Despite being the newest entry-level Macan EV, the RWD model has a standard air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic dampers. Interestingly enough, the Macan RWD is optional with rear-wheel steering.

Porsche Macan 4S

If the Macan EV Turbo’s 630-horsepower seems too overwhelming (but the Macan 4’s 402-horsepower isn’t enough to stir the loins), Porsche has the Macan 4S. It has a new rear-axle electric motor and a front-axle motor inherited from the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, enabling it to produce 442 horsepower.

In overboost mode, the Macan 4S delivers up to 509 horsepower. With the launch control engaged, the Macan 4S cranks out 578 lb-ft. of torque, enough to hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds with a top speed of 149. For context, the Macan 4 EV does the same in 4.9 seconds, while the hotrod Macan Turbo Electric could blast to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds with launch control.

Meanwhile, the Macan 4S also comes standard with an adaptive air suspension and PASM electronic damping control. Optional features include Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV PLUS) and rear-wheel steering.

Battery, Charging & Range

All Porsche Macan EVs have a 100 kWh battery. The official EPA range figures for the 2025 Macan EV, including the base Macan RWD and new Macan 4S, remain forthcoming.

However, Porsche did say that the Macan EV’s 800-volt architecture allows DC fast charging of up to 270 kW, sufficient for replenishing 10 to 80 percent of the battery in around 21 minutes in ideal conditions.

Macan EV Off-Road Design Package

All trim grades of the 2025 Porsche Macan EV are available with the brand’s off-road design package. The updates include a raised air suspension that sits 7.68 inches (195 mm) higher than stock to help navigate over rugged terrain.

When the going gets tough, the ground clearance could rise to 8.8 inches (225 mm) in the highest setting, unlocking a max wading depth of over 13 inches.

The package includes an off-road front bumper that enables up to a 17.5-degree approach angle, suitable when traversing the wilderness. The bespoke front bumper, side skirts, roof railings, and diffuser panels are available in a contrasting Vesuvius Gray finish or can be matched to the Macan EV’s color. Moreover, the package unlocks optional 21-inch Vesuvius Wheels if so preferred.

2025 Porsche Macan EV Starting MSRP

The 2025 Porsche Macan EV RWD starts at $77,295 while the Macan 4S starts at $86,895. Meanwhile, the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo EV start at $80,795 and $107,295, respectively. The price figures include the $1,995 destination charge.

Porsche’s factory warranty provides bumper-to-bumper coverage for four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first.

