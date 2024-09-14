2025 Nissan Sentra: Efficient Powertrain, New Maintenance Program, Connected Services & Starting MSRP

2025 Nissan Sentra Summary Points

The 2025 Nissan Sentra gets a handful of new tidbits after receiving a basketful of interior and exterior updates for the 2024 model year.

Every Sentra is now standard with the Nissan Maintenance Care Program. It includes up to three oil changes for two years or 24,000 miles (whichever comes first).

The 2025 Sentra has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas engine and an Xtronic CVT that returns an EPA-rated 34 combined (city/highway). Compact sedans like the 2025 Nissan Sentra are good options if efficient transportation is your number one goal.

2025 Nissan Sentra: What’s New?

Japanese carmaker Nissan got busy updating its Sentra compact sedan for 2024. The changes included reconfigured front and rear fascias, new connectivity options, and a new Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission) for better fuel economy.

Nissan’s All-Weather Package is optional for SV models. The package adds dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated exterior mirrors, and a remote start.

For 2025, the Sentra SV is also available with the optional NissanConnect Services package. It includes a Wi-Fi hotspot and MyNissan app control. The 2025 Sentra remains part of the eighth-generation variant that Nissan introduced in 2019.

Fuel-Sipping Powertrain

All 2025 Nissan Sentras are motivated by a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder that generates 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft. of torque. The numbers may sound uninspiring, but the fuel efficiency is worth writing home about.

Nissan’s new Xtronic CVT, introduced for the 2024 Sentra, will help the 2025 model achieve strong fuel economy numbers. The 2024 Sentra with the updated CVT returns an EPA-estimated 30 in the city, 40 on the highway, and 34 combined, one mpg higher across the board than the 2023 Sentra.

Ultimately, the Sentra’s frugal powertrain keeps it on par with other small and efficient sedans. The fuel tank capacity for the 2025 Sentra is 12.4 gallons.

Under the hood of the 2025 Nissan Sentra is a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder that generates 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft. of torque. The engine has an idle stop/start system to help save fuel. Photo: Nissan North America.

Interior Room & Cargo Space

The Sentra offers decent room within its compact body. The cabin could accommodate up to five in a pinch, delivering 43.8 and 34.9 inches of front and rear legroom.

Meanwhile, the trunk provides up to 14.3 cubic feet of cargo space. The 60/40-split rear seats allow owners to fold them down to make room for longer items.

2025 Nissan Sentra Starting MSRP

The 2025 Sentra is available in S, SV, and SR trim grades. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,140 destination charge. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

Sentra S

Starting MSRP: $22,730

The base Sentra S has 16-inch steel wheels, intelligent automatic halogen headlights, a chrome V-Motion front grille, remote keyless entry, and body-color side mirrors. Interior features include cloth seats, a four-speaker audio system, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and push-button start.

Sentra SV

Starting MSRP: $23,430

The midgrade SV has 16-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, two additional USB ports, SiriusXM, and a seven-inch drive-assist display in the instrument cluster.

The SV Premium Package ($2,620) adds 17-inch alloy wheels, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, quilted leather seats, a leather shift knob, a power driver’s seat, power moonroof, and an intelligent around-view monitor. Rear passengers receive a center armrest with two cupholders as part of the SV Premium Package.

Sentra SR

Starting MSRP: $25,730

The range-topping SR has LED headlights, 18-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, heated front seats, and red-orange interior stitching. SR models have a two-tone paint option that pairs a black roof with an Aspen White Tricoat, Atlantic Gray Metallic, Monarch Orange Metallic, or Electric Blue Metallic body paint.

The SR Premium Package ($2,590) adds a power moonroof, a heated leather steering wheel, an eight-speaker Bose stereo, an around-view monitor, and more.

Nissan Sentra Safety Ratings & Features

The Nissan Sentra earned a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA for the 2024 model year.

All 2025 Sentras are standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360. The package includes automatic emergency braking (with pedestrian detection), rear automatic braking, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and high beam assist.

Other safety features include an energy-absorbing steering column, body-side reinforcements, crumple zones, and traction control.

2025 Nissan Sentra Factory Warranty

The 2025 Nissan Sentra leaves the Smyrna, Tennessee, manufacturing plant with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty.

There are options to extend the factory warranty on any Nissan vehicle, including the Sentra. This comprehensive guide outlines Nissan’s extended protection plans and whether or not you need the additional coverage.

