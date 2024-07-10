2025 Nissan Rogue Debuts With Outdoorsy Rock Creek Variant, ProPilot Assist 2.1 & Invisible Hood View

2025 Nissan Rogue Summary Points

Fresh from a styling and equipment update for the 2024 model year, the 2025 Nissan Rogue debuts a rugged Rock Creek variant with all-terrain tires, bespoke exterior detailing, and an off-road camera.

The 2025 Nissan Rogue SL and Platinum are optional with ProPilot Assist 2.1, a hands-off driving assistance technology similar to Ford’s Blue Cruise and GM’s Super Cruise.

The optional Technology Package includes a new 3D Intelligent Around View Monitor with a front-wide view and invisible hood view camera settings.

2025 Nissan Rogue: What’s New?

Not long after giving the 2024 Rogue a comprehensive exterior and technology makeover, Nissan is rolling out its bestselling crossover SUV with updated safety features, a hands-free driving assistance function, and a new Rock Creek variant with chunkier off-road rubber, more rugged styling elements, and red accents.

Nissan Rogue Rock Creek Edition

The 2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek Edition responds to the new trend of fortifying an otherwise tarmac-based crossover with outdoorsy styling and equipment. Toyota has done it with the RAV4 TRD Off-Road, while Honda has the Passport Trailsport.

Exterior Flair

The Rock Creek Edition follows the same formula as the competition. Available in Everest White, Boulder Gray, Baja Storm, and Super Black paint colors, the standard kit includes 17-inch satin black wheels wrapped in 235/65R17 Falken Wildpeak all-terrain rubber, a custom glossy black front grille with silver accents, black mirror caps, and a tubular roof rack with Lava Red cross bars.

Interior Treatments

The Rock Creek Edition has water-repellent leatherette upholstery, Lava Red stitching, and Piano Black dashboard trim. The equipment list includes heated front seats, a 12-volt power outlet in the rear cargo bay, and an HD Intelligent Around View Monitor. The latter offers an Off-Road View at speeds up to 12 mph to spot obstacles when forging the great outdoors.

Premium Package

The available Premium Package infuses a touch of luxury with a heated steering wheel, a four-way power front passenger seat, memory settings for the driver’s seat and wing mirrors, wireless smartphone charging, a motion-activated power liftgate, integrated turn signals in the side mirrors, LED interior lighting, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek Edition. Photos: Nissan North America.

2025 Nissan Rogue Powertrain

The 2025 Rogue has a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder gas engine with variable compression technology (Nissan refers to it as “VC-Turbo” for short). The engine produces 201 horsepower and a hearty 225 lb-ft. of torque.

Front-wheel drive (FWD) is standard, while all-wheel drive (AWD) is optional. The all-new Rock Creek is standard with hill decent control and is exclusively available with AWD. The standard gearbox for all 2025 Rogue models is an Xtronic CVT.

Fuel Economy

The EPA fuel economy figures will vary slightly by trim level or whether the Rogue is FWD or AWD.

The base Nissan Rogue S returns 30 in the city, 37 on the highway, and 33 combined with FWD. The numbers drop slightly to 28/35 city/highway and 31 combined with AWD.

Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Rogue Platinum delivers 29 in the city, 36 on the highway, and 32 combined with FWD. Choosing AWD nets 28/34 city/highway and 31 combined. All Nissan Rogues have a 14.5-gallon fuel tank.

2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek Edition interior layout. Photo: Nissan North America.

More Convenience Technologies

The S, SV, and Rock Creek have a standard eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM radio. Meanwhile, the SL and Platinum have a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google built-in and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other standard features include a rear door alert (which reminds the driver of forgotten stuff in the rear seats) and an easy-fill tire alert system. The latter makes it easier to fill the tires with air by honking the horn upon reaching the correct tire pressure.

Nissan ProPilot Assist 2.1

The 2025 Rogue SV and Rock Creek come standard with ProPilot Assist, which combines intelligent cruise control with steering assist. Meanwhile, ProPilot Assist 1.1 for the SL and Platinum will proactively adjust the Rogue’s speed before freeway interchanges or curves using data from the navigation system.

Nissan’s ProPilot Assist 2.1 is a new optional feature for the SL and Platinum. The system enables attentive drivers to take their hands off the wheel while on single-lane roadways and thoroughfares in the continental United States. ProPilot Assist 2.1 will also handle acceleration and braking and provide steering assistance when needed.

Advanced Camera Views

The 2025 Nissan Rogue SL and Platinum have a new 3D Intelligent Around View Monitor that displays a three-dimensional perspective of the vehicle’s surroundings.

Selecting the available Technology Package will add two camera angles: a 176-degree front-wide view and an invisible hood view. The latter is a first for Nissan and uses advanced image processing to project a view of the road under the engine bay. It’s a similar technology we saw first in the Range Rover many years ago.

Nissan Safety Shield 360

All 2025 Rogues come standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360. The advanced driving assistance package includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warnings, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, rear automatic braking, and high beam assist.

2025 Nissan Rogue Starting MSRP

The 2025 Rogue will arrive at dealerships later this summer. The official MSRP figures remain forthcoming, but we expect the base prices to start at or under $30,000 for the Rogue S and around $40,000 for the range-topping Platinum.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek Edition Gallery

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.