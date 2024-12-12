2025 Nissan Murano Offers Enhanced Styling, Refined Interior w/ Google built-in & Active Safety Tech

2025 Nissan Murano Summary Points

The 2025 Nissan Murano is the fourth-generation model of the Japanese automaker’s midsize two-row SUV. Three trim levels are available for 2025: SV, SL, and Platinum.

The new Murano has similar dimensions to the 2024 Murano but is 2.6 inches wider to offer more interior room and a hunkered-down stance.

The 2025 Murano is the first in its lineage to receive a 3D Intelligent Around View Monitor and Invisible Hood View for easier parking and obstacle avoidance.

2025 Nissan Murano Powertrain

For the 2025 model year, Nissan ditched the V6 and CVT (Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission) of the 2024 Murano. Under the hood is Nissan’s 2.0-liter KR20DDET four-cylinder with variable compression turbocharging (VC-Turbo) shared with the Altima sedan and Infiniti QX50.

The VC-Turbo four-cylinder produces 241 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque. For context, the 2024 Murano and its V6 have 19 more horsepower, but the VC-Turbo has 20 more lb-ft. of torque. The engine connects to a new nine-speed automatic transmission.

Interestingly enough, the 2025 Murano is the first Nissan vehicle to pair the VC-Turbo engine with a nine-speed. The Murano SV is available with front-wheel drive (FWD) or an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD), while the SL and Platinum are standard with AWD.

2025 Nissan Murano. Photo: Nissan North America.

Fuel Economy

The 2025 Nissan Murano returns an EPA-estimated 21 in the city, 27 on the highway, and 23 combined (FWD and AWD). By contrast, the 2024 Murano has an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 20/28 city/highway and 23 combined.

The 2025 Murano has an 18.7-gallon fuel tank.

Towing Capacity

The 2025 Murano has a max towing capacity of 1,500 lbs. when properly equipped, the same as the 2024 Murano.

Legroom & Cargo Space

The 2025 Nissan Murano is 2.6 inches wider but shares a similar 111.2-inch wheelbase as the 2024 Murano. It offers 44.3 inches of legroom in the front and 36.3 inches in the second row while offering more second-row knee room due to thinner front seats.

Moonroof-equipped models offer 39.4 inches of headroom in the first row and 37.9 inches in the second row. Without a moonroof, headroom increases to 41.1 inches in the first row and 39.7 inches in the second row.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Murano delivers 32.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. Folding it reveals up to 63.5 cubic feet of room. The second row includes additional safety reinforcements with seat belt load limiters and pre-tensioners. A passenger-side knee airbag is standard.

Clean Sheet Design

Every generation of the Nissan Murano seemed to push the boundaries of crossover design, and the fourth-generation Murano continues this trend. But this time, the Murano has a more pronounced sloping roofline, rounded edges, and cleaner front and rear façades.

It has Nissan’s ultra-slim Crystal Cube LED headlights accented by gloss-black trim, while the redesigned V-motion front grille sits lower with “hidden” LED daytime running lamps on both sides. Bulbous fender flares enhance the 2025 Murano’s hunkered-down silhouette.

The rear design is equally appealing, with a wide-spanning LED light strip and hidden exhaust tips. Moreover, Nissan designers relocated the rear wiper above the rear window for a cleaner appearance.

California-Inspired Cabin

Accompanying the 2025 Nissan Murano’s newfound exterior style is a restyled cabin and minimalist dashboard with more soft-touch and premium-feeling materials.

The dual 12.3-inch display screens feature stitched materials for a more posh vibe, while the push-button shifter provides more space for the cupholders and wireless charging pad. Whether for easier ingress and egress or added style points, the steering wheel has a flat bottom design (a heated steering wheel is optional).

Nissan said the sights and colors of the California coast during golden hour inspired the three interior color themes of the 2025 Murano. Available features include a panoramic moonroof, 64-color ambient lighting, and heated, cooled, and massaging front seats.

Other changes for the 2025 Murano include a new driver’s seat (with a more extensive range of slide and lift adjustments), Zero Gravity rear seats, wider-opening rear doors, a capacitive touch panel for the climate controls, and a standard power liftgate. The Murano Platinum receives a motion-activated liftgate.

Google built-in

The 2025 Nissan Murano has a 12.3-inch display for the reconfigurable instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. The SL and Platinum receive Google built-in with Google Maps, Google Assistant, and downloadable apps via the Google Play Store.

The standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, four USB-C charging ports (two in the front and two in the back), and active sound cancellation for a quieter ride. The SL and Platinum have a Bose 10-speaker stereo.

New Camera Technologies

The 2025 Nissan Murano has an available 3D Intelligent Around View Monitor. It improves upon the 2024 Murano’s bird’s eye view feature by offering up to eight virtual vantage points around the vehicle.

Also new is the Invisible Hood View feature. It offers a view of the road “through the engine bay” so the driver can spot and avoid curbs or obstacles. For example, Invisible Hood View could be used to help line the Murano up on the tracks of an automatic wash. The 2025 Nissan Armada and 2025 Rogue also have Invisible Hood View technology.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 & ProPILOT Assist

All 2025 Muranos have Nissan Safety Shield 360. The package includes blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear automatic braking.

The Murano SV has ProPILOT Assist with intelligent cruise control and steering assist. Meanwhile, the SL and Platinum have ProPILOT Assist 1.1, which utilizes navigation data to adjust the Murano’s speed when approaching curves.

Nissan Factory Warranty

Every Nissan Murano leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Nissan’s extended warranty options are called “Security+Plus Extended Protection Plans.” There are three coverage levels, each extending up to eight years or 120,000 miles beyond the factory coverage.

2025 Nissan Murano Starting MSRP

The 2025 Nissan Murano will be available in SV, SL, and Platinum trim variants and will go on sale in early 2025. The official MSRP information remains forthcoming, but we expect the starting MSRP to be between $40,000 and $50,000, depending on the trim level. If you have any questions about new vehicle financing, see our helpful Auto Loans 101 guide.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.