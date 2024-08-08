2025 Nissan Frontier Arrives With Updated Styling, Long Wheelbase Body & Stronger Towing Numbers

2025 Nissan Frontier Summary Points

The 2025 Nissan Frontier is debuting a new Long Wheelbase variant with a six-foot bed that stretches nearly 14 inches longer than a standard wheelbase model (or “Short Wheelbase” as it’s referred to on the 2025 Frontier’s spec sheet).

The all-new Frontier receives updated comfort and convenience features like a telescoping steering wheel and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen (SV models and higher).

More capable than prior model years with an updated max tow rating of up to 7,150 lbs. when properly equipped.

2025 Nissan Frontier Wheelbase Models

Nissan has given the 2025 Frontier a collection of mindful updates to keep it competitive against midsize stalwarts like the Toyota Tacoma, Chevy Colorado, Honda Ridgeline, and Ford Ranger. Chief among those is a new Crew Cab Long Wheelbase body with a six-foot bed for more cargo-hauling capability.

The 2025 Nissan Frontier with a crew cab configuration is available in two wheelbase models: Short (SWB) and Long (LWB). Here is the breakdown:

The SWB Frontier’s wheelbase measures 126 inches, whereas the LWB model measures 139.8 inches.

The overall length of the 2025 Frontier SWB is 210.2 inches, while the overall length of the Frontier LWB is 224.1 inches.

The LWB option with a six-foot bed is available for every 2025 Nissan Frontier with a crew cab configuration, from the entry-level S to the top-end PRO-4X. The LWB and six-foot bed can be optioned with either a 4×2 or 4×4 drivetrain.

Nissan offers its Utili-Track system for the 2025 Frontier with adjustable tie-down cleats, along with an optional factory spray-in bedliner. Buyers can also option a 120-volt power outlet for the bed. Photo: Nissan North America.

Max Towing & Payload

The 2025 Nissan Frontier’s towing and payload ratings will vary by body style and trim level.

The base Frontier S 4×2 King Cab is the most capable hauler and can tow up to 7,150 lbs. when properly equipped. The S 4×2 Crew Cab can tow up to 7,040 lbs. Both numbers are better than those of a 2024 Frontier.

Max payload, depending on the trim level and configuration, is 1,620 lbs. for the King Cab and 1,480 lbs. for Crew Cab variants. The PRO-4X Crew Cab LWB has a maximum payload of 1,100 lbs. when properly equipped.

Engine & Transmission

Standard in every 2025 Nissan Frontier is a 3.8-liter naturally aspirated gasoline V6 (with idle stop/start) that produces a healthy 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft. of torque.

It connects to a nine-speed automatic transmission that turns the rear wheels (4×2), but an all-wheel drivetrain (4×4) remains optional. Nissan’s Active Brake Limited Slip is standard for all 2025 Frontier trucks.

2025 Nissan Frontier interior layout. Photo: Nissan North America.

Refreshed Inside & Out

The 2025 Nissan Frontier remains part of the third-gen variant that debuted for the 2022 model year. The exterior refresh includes a redesigned front grille, a reshaped front bumper, and a new tailgate finisher for the PRO-X and PRO-4X. Also included are new 17-inch wheel designs and an optional Afterburn Orange paint.

Frontier drivers could also look forward to a mildly revised interior. Front and center is a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen (SV and higher) with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All 2025 Frontier trucks receive new dashboard trim, a telescopic steering wheel, a sliding rear window, and a sunglasses holder in the overhead console.

Other changes include a six-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar support (SV and higher) and a four-way power passenger seat (PRO-X, PRO-4X, and SL). Furthermore, the SL gets wireless smartphone charging and an Intelligent Around View Monitor.

PRO-X & PRO-4X: Ready for Adventure

The PRO-X and PRO-4X are the most rugged of the lot. Available in a crew cab body style with either a 4×2 or 4×4 drivetrain, the PRO-X series includes trail-ready hardware like a Bilstein off-road suspension, meatier all-terrain tires, skid plates, red tow hooks, and a locking rear differential.

In addition, the PRO-4X receives an enhanced Intelligent Around View Monitor with an off-road viewing function that works while driving at up to 12 mph.

On the other end of the spectrum is the luxury-themed Frontier SL. It has standard leather seating, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, a Fender premium stereo with 10 speakers, and LED exterior lighting.

Secretly, we are hoping for another retro-inspired Hardbody Edition for the 2025 Frontier.

2025 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X. Photo: Nissan North America.

Standard Safety Features

The 2025 Frontier model range includes advanced safety features like lane departure and blind spot warnings, rear cross-traffic alert, rear automatic braking, rear parking sensors, high beam assist, and intelligent cruise control.

Nissan Frontier Warranty

The 2025 Nissan Frontier has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Nissan vehicle, including the Frontier.

Starting MSRP

The 2025 Nissan Frontier will arrive at dealerships later in the summer of 2024. The official starting MSRP figures remain forthcoming, although we reckon the base prices will be around $32,000 for the Frontier S King Cab 4×2 and $42,000 for the top-of-the-line Frontier SL 4×2.

