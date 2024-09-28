2025 Nissan Armada: Powerful Twin-Turbo V6, Rugged PRO-4X Trim, Google Built-In & ProPilot Assist

2025 Nissan Armada Summary Points

The 2025 Nissan Armada is all-new, complete with an updated twin-turbo V6, a PRO-4X option, and more legroom for passengers.

Also called the Patrol in other markets, the 2025 Armada has a posh and roomy seven or eight-seat interior with available open-pore wood trim, ambient lighting, and quilted leather seats.

The first-ever Armada PRO-4X combines lavishness with sure-footed off-road capabilities thanks to intelligent 4WD, a locking rear differential, and all-terrain tires.

All-New From The Ground Up

Nissan is leveling the playing field with its all-new third-generation Armada, the latest and much-awaited iteration of its contender in the hotly-contested full-size SUV segment. Nissan adding an off-road-focused PRO-4X trim level may even sway some towards the 2025 Armada, say over a Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro or GMC Yukon AT4 Ultimate.

The 2025 Nissan Armada shares its ladder frame underpinnings and mechanical components with the newly redesigned 2025 Infiniti QX80. When compared to the 2024 Armada, the new frame of the 2025 model offers greater torsional rigidity (25 percent) and increased lateral stiffness (57 percent) for improved ride quality and lower road noise levels in the cabin.

The 2025 Nissan Armada is available in Alpine Metallic, Aspen White Tricoat, Everest Pearl Tricoat, Deep Ocean Bue Pearl, Brilliant Silver Metallic, Gun Metallic, Coulis Red Pearl, and Super Black. The Platinum, PRO-4X, and Platinum Reserve are available in two-tone paint with a black roof.

2025 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve. Photo: Nissan North America.

2025 Nissan Armada Powertrain

The 2025 Armada has a twin-turbocharged V6 under the hood, a derivative of the mighty 3.8-liter VR38DETT V6 of the GT-R supercar. While it’s not a supercar, the 2025 Armada isn’t exactly a couch potato either, as its 3.5-liter VR35DDTT direct-injected V6 produces 425 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque.

The 2024 Nissan Armada is the last to feature the naturally aspirated 5.6-liter V8, which produced 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft. of torque. Nissan’s new twin-turbo V6 for the 2025 Armada provides 25 more horsepower and an additional 103 lb-ft. of torque over the V8.

Meanwhile, a new nine-speed automatic transmission replaces the seven-speed automatic of the 2024 Armada. Nissan said the new transmission produces quicker upshifts and has a 40 percent increased gear ratio range than the seven-speed. Rear-wheel drive (RWD) is standard, but an intelligent four-wheel drivetrain is optional (standard for PRO-4X).

Fuel Economy

The 2025 Armada’s EPA fuel economy numbers have not been posted at the time of this writing. We’re confident they won’t stray far from the 2025 Infiniti QX80’s EPA ratings (16/18 city/highway and 20 combined with RWD or 16/19 city/highway and 17 combined with AWD).

The new V6 features mirror-bore coated cylinders (to reduce friction) and idle stop-start for better efficiency. Similarly, the new nine-speed automatic should improve the 2025 Nissan Armada’s fuel economy numbers over the 2024 model.

The 2025 Nissan Armada has a 23.6-gallon fuel tank.

Towing Capacity

All 2025 Nissan Armadas are standard with a Class IV tow hitch and a seven-pin harness with pre-wiring, enabling a max towing capacity of up to 8,500 lbs. when properly equipped. The Armada PRO-4X and Platinum Reserve include an integrated trailer brake controller.

Nissan’s trailer blind-spot monitoring feature is standard across the lineup. The configurable system allows drivers to input the length of the trailer (up to 33 feet) to warn of other vehicles in the Armada’s blind spots while towing. Aftermarket 360-degree camera systems for towing are also available.

2025 Nissan Armada PRO-4X. Photo: Nissan North America.

2025 Nissan Armada PRO-4X

New for the 2025 model year and a first for the Armada, the PRO-4X trim has migrated to Nissan’s full-size SUV. Since the PRO-4X continues to be a popular option for Nissan trucks, like the Frontier, it’s a welcome addition to the Armada.

The 2025 Armada PRO-4X has trail-rated standard goodies like intelligent 4WD, an electronic locking rear differential, 20-inch wheels garbed in chunky all-terrain rubber, and an adaptive electronic air suspension.

Meanwhile, the Armada PRO-4X offers 9.6 inches of ground clearance, a 33.0-degree approach angle, a 25.5-degree breakover angle, and a 24.5-degree departure angle with the air suspension in the highest setting (2.1 inches above standard height). A PRO-4X-specific fascia improves the SUV’s approach angle.

Moreover, it has the usual PRO-4X accessories like a metal underbody skid plate, Lava Red accents, LED fog lights, tow hooks, bespoke letterings on the wheel caps, and black exterior trim.

Invisible Hood View & Around View Monitor

The 2025 Nissan Armada PRO-4X has a collection of unique trail-rated technologies. It has an off-road information display with an inclinometer, steering angle indicator, and a slip indicator. It even has hill descent control and eight driving modes (Standard, Eco, Sport, Tow, Snow, Sand, Rock, Mud/Rut) to conquer varying terrain.

However, the Armada PRO-4X’s camera technologies are worth praising. It has an invisible hood view that provides a virtual view of the road “through the engine bay,” like what you’ll find in a Land Rover. Drivers can also see a wide-angle view of the front of the Armada.

Nissan’s 3D Intelligent Around View Monitor provides a 360-degree vantage point from nearly any angle. Standard for the PRO-4X, drivers can “rotate” the viewing angle on the infotainment display to check for objects in their path.

Interior Seating & Cargo Space

The 2025 Nissan Armada offers more room to move inside its luxurious, tech-laden cabin. Front-row occupants have 4.2 inches more legroom (43.8 inches total), while legroom in the third row is 5.7 inches more than in the 2024 Armada, which is now 32.9 inches. Second-row occupants have 39.2 inches of legroom.

Depending on the trim level, the 2025 Nissan Armada will seat seven or eight. For example, the SV and SL will have a standard second-row bench to seat a total of eight, while the SL is optional with captain’s chairs. PRO-4X Armadas only have the second-row bench, while the Platinum and Platinum Reserve have the option for either the second-row bench or the captain’s chairs.

Cargo room has also grown considerably, up by 24 percent or 20.4 cubic feet behind the third row and 56.3 cubic feet behind the second row. Folding the second and third rows reveals 97.1 cubic feet of storage room. SL and higher grades are available with an optional power liftgate, while Armada Platinum and higher get a motion-activate liftgate.

All 2025 Armadas have wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and six USB-C charging ports. A wireless smartphone charger is standard on SL grades and higher.

Google Built-In & Klipsch Stereo

The 2025 Nissan Armada has dual 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. PRO-4X, Platinum, and Platinum Reserve swap the 12.3-inch screens for a 14.3-inch driver’s display and a 14.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. SL grades and higher receive Google built-in with Google Maps, Google Assistant, and downloadable apps via the Google Play Store.

Meanwhile, the Klipsch Premium Audio System is standard in the Armada SL, PRO-4X, Platinum, and Platinum Reserve. Developed with Panasonic, the 600-watt stereo has 12 speakers (including one-inch titanium tweeters), an eight-inch DualPower subwoofer, and DJX surround sound processing.

“The Klipsch Premium Audio System is one of many advanced new features for Armada that demonstrate how we leverage the latest technology to elevate the ownership experience and deliver a better experience with every drive,” said Scott Shirley, Nissan U.S. Vice President and Chief Marketing Manager.

Panasonic’s proprietary DJX Surround algorithm is a key feature of the Klipsch audio system, which includes 6×9-inch mid-bass drivers in the front doors and an eight-inch DualPower subwoofer. The system is powered by a 12-channel amplifier with a one GHz digital signal processor and a precision processing dual-core system on chip architecture (SoC) that delivers 600 watts of power. It’s the most immersive audio system ever to grace a large Nissan SUV. Photo: Nissan North America.

Nissan ProPilot Assist 2.1

Nissan’s ProPilot Assist 2.1 is optional for the Armada SL, Platinum, and Platinum Reserve. The system enables drivers to take their hands off the wheel while it handles the steering, acceleration, and braking on single-lane freeways across a growing network of roads in the United States and Canada.

On the other hand, ProPilot Assist is standard for Armada SV and PRO-4X. It’s a system that combines intelligent cruise control with steering assistance to keep the Armada centered in the lane while maintaining a set speed and distance to the vehicle in front.

Meanwhile, ProPilot Assist 1.1 is standard for Armada SL, Platinum, and Platinum Reserve. The upgraded system utilizes navigation data to adjust the Armada’s speed proactively for curves or interchanges.

Safety Shield 360

The 2025 Armada leaves the factory with Nissan Safety Shield 360. The package includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high beam assist, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, rear automatic braking, rear cross-traffic alert, intelligent forward collision warning, intelligent blind spot intervention, and intelligent lane intervention.

Nissan Armada Warranty

The 2025 Nissan Armada has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Nissan vehicle, including the Armada.

Starting MSRP

Expect the 2025 Nissan Armada to arrive at dealerships in late 2024. The available trim grades are SV, SL, PRO-4X, Platinum, and Platinum Reserve.

The official MSRP information remains forthcoming, but we expect the base prices to start at around $61,000 for the SV and $73,000 for the range-topping Platinum Reserve. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, see our helpful Auto Loans 101 guide.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.