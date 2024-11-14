2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e: Plug-In Hybrid SUV Offers New Tech, DC Fast Charging & 54 Miles of All-Electric Range

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC Summary

German legacy automaker Mercedes-Benz has expanded its compact SUV lineup with the 2025 GLC 350e 4MATIC, an efficient plug-in hybrid that delivers an EPA-estimated 54 miles of all-electric range.

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e is compatible with up to 60 kW of DC fast charging, enough to replenish its 23.3 kWh battery in 30 minutes.

It’s available in three well-equipped trim levels—Standard, Exclusive, and Pinnacle—starting at $61,050 (including the $1,150 destination charge).

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC Powertrain

Under the hood of a 2025 GLC 350e is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine shared with the non-hybrid GLC 300. It produces 201 horsepower and 236 lb-ft. of torque.

The engine connects to a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic that turns all four wheels via the brand’s 4MATIC all-wheel drivetrain.

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e. Photo: MBUSA.

Electric Motor & Hybrid Battery

What sets the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e apart from its luxury SUV compatriots (like the BMW X3 and Audi Q5, to name a few) is a plug-in hybrid powertrain comprising a single electric motor and a 23.3 kWh battery. The electric motor churns out 134 horsepower and 325 lb-ft. of torque.

Combined Output & Range

The combined output of the turbocharged four-cylinder and electric motor is 313 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. of torque. According to a spec sheet provided by Mercedes-Benz, the 2025 GLC 350e achieves an EPA-rated 54 miles of all-electric range with the 23.3 kWh battery on a full charge.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e has a standard 11 kW AC recharger. However, it is compatible with up to 60 kW of DC fast charging to charge the battery pack in about 30 minutes.

Fuel Economy

According to that same spec sheet provided by Mercedes-Benz, the 2025 GLC 350e achieves an EPA-rated 60 in the city, 70 on the highway, and a combined 64 MPGe.

By contrast, the 2.0-liter turbo engine achieves an EPA-rated 23/28 city/highway and 25 combined by itself.

Zero to 60 Time

With 313 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. of torque, the Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e is quite zippy.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the 2025 GLC 350e goes from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds and has a 130 mph top speed. The top speed is 87 mph on all-electric power.

If outright speed is preferable, the Mercedes-AMG GLC is available in a traditional SUV or Coupe body style, rushing to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds in its high-strung GLC 63 S E Performance guise.

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e menus and modes. Photos: MBUSA.

Starting MSRP

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC is available in Standard, Exclusive, and Pinnacle. Below is a breakdown of each model and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,150 destination charge.

If you have questions about new vehicle financing, our Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

GLC 350e Standard

Starting MSRP: $61,050

The GLC 350e is standard with keyless go and keyless start, a center airbag, a self-leveling rear air suspension, and an MBUX infotainment system with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch center touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

GLC 350e Exclusive

Starting MSRP: $62,700

The Exclusive has all the same features as the Standard model above.

However, it adds illuminated door sills, enhanced ambient lighting, a Burmester 3D Surround audio system, a surround-view 360-degree camera, and the brand’s Guard 360 vehicle security system with picture-taking functionality.

GLC 350e Pinnacle

Starting MSRP: $64,650

The Pinnacle combines all the goodies from the Standard and Exclusive models but adds more delightful features like a heads-up display (HUD), digital headlights with projections, and heat and noise-insulating glass.

Advanced Safety Equipment

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e has PRE-SAFE, PRE-SAFE Sound, active brake assist, attention assist, blind-spot assist, adaptive high beam assist, emergency call service, adaptive braking, adaptive highbeam assist, a rearview camera, and more.

Mercedes-Benz Warranty

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC leaves the Bremen, Germany, manufacturing facility with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/62,000-mile hybrid battery warranty.

The hybrid battery warranty extends to 10 years or 150,000 miles in some U.S. states (CA, CT, MA, MD, ME, NJ, NY, RI, and VT). Options are avaialbe to extend the coverage on any Mercedes-Benz vehicle, including the GLC 350e.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: MBUSA.