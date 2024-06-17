2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet to Feature Updated M256M Turbo Inline-Six, Rear-Axle Steering & Sporty Interior

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet Summary Points

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet is the performance version of the CLE Cabriolet, powered by an AMG-enhanced inline-six turbocharged gas engine with an exhaust gas turbocharger, electric auxiliary compressor, and 48-volt mild hybrid system.

“The new CLE 53 Cabriolet brings our hallmark AMG Performance into the open air,” said Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “It’s a real dream car that’s lots of fun to drive.”

Featuring similar horsepower and torque figures as its AMG CLE 53 Coupe sibling, the CLE 53 Cabriolet is the second drop-top performance variant from Mercedes-AMG after debuting the reborn AMG SL roadster in 2022.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet: What’s New?

Think of the 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet as a more aggressive CLE Cabriolet imbibed with the same recipe perfected in the CLE 53 Coupe. That means an AMG-tuned 3.0-liter inline six with a larger exhaust gas turbocharger, a 48-volt mild hybrid system, and neat features that debuted in the non-AMG CLE Cabriolet, like AIRSCARF neck-level heating and ventilation and AIRCAP wind deflectors.

Moreover, it also got a dose of aggressive styling cues. It has a broader front (+2.3 inches) and rear (three inches) track with bulbous wheel arches to accommodate custom 19-inch wheels. It has an AMG-specific front grille and a bespoke front bumper with an A-wing middle section and larger air inlets.

The AMG Performance Studio Package adds aero flics, a ducktail rear spoiler, and a rear diffuser. Further customization is possible with two AMG Night Packages and an AMG Carbon Fiber Package.

2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet Powertrain

The gas engine is a 3.0-liter M256M inline-six with redesigned intake and exhaust ports, enhanced injectors, optimized combustion chambers, new piston rings, and a larger exhaust gas turbocharger producing 22 psi of boost. Mercedes-AMG said the updated electric auxiliary compressor operates almost continuously for a longer period to deliver more torque over a more comprehensive rpm range, most noticeably in the mid-range.

Meanwhile, a second-gen ISG or integrated starter generator inside the nine-speed automatic transmission’s bell housing helps overall vehicle efficiency.

“As a central component of the 48-volt electrical system, it functions as an electric generator and enables mild hybrid functions,” Mercedes-AMG wrote in its press release about the ISG. “This includes support at lower engine speeds with 23 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque, recuperation, load point shifting, gliding, and seamless operation of the start-stop function.”

The 3.0-liter M256M inline-six of the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet delivers 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft. of torque. However, that torque figure can jump to 443 lb-ft. for up to 10 seconds when using the overboost function.

4MATIC+ Fully Variable All-Wheel Drive

Every 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet is standard with a 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive system. An AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G nine-speed automatic delivers quick shifts, multiple downshifts, and a double-declutching function. In manual mode, drivers can rifle through the gears via the steering wheel paddle shifters.

AMG Dynamic Select

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet has five driver-selectable AMG Dynamic Select drive programs (Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual) with integrated AMG Dynamics settings (Basic, Advanced, and Pro) to customize the car’s behavior and responsiveness. Likewise, the nine-speed transmission is calibrated to respond accordingly to the selected driving mode.

In addition, the optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package includes unique drive programs (Race Start and Race with Drift Mode), track-ready hardware like active engine mounts, and red front brake calipers with AMG lettering. An AMG Performance steering wheel with Nappa leather is also available as part of the package.

Zero to 60 Times

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet is a tad slower than its hardtop stablemate but still quick nonetheless. It rushes from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds (4.1 seconds in overboost mode) and achieves a top speed of 155 mph. For context, the CLE 53 Coupe goes from zero to hero in four seconds flat but has the same top speed.

The 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive system distributes torque based on the driving situation. When driving casually and in situations where all-wheel drive is unnecessary, the front axle is decoupled to increase efficiency. From the Sport setting onwards, torque distribution is more rear-biased, becoming completely rear-wheel-biased when Drift mode is engaged. Photo: MBUSA.

AMG Ride Control Suspension

The standard AMG Ride Control Suspension consists of steel springs, adaptive dampers, and pre-mapped damper settings (Comfort, Sport, and Sport+) to ensure a delicate balance of comfort and tautness.

Meanwhile, the AMG high-performance braking system consists of 14.6 x 1.4-inch ventilated discs at the front with four-piston calipers and 14.2 x one-inch discs at the rear with single-piston floating calipers (the AMG Dynamic Plus Package outlined above adds red brake calipers).

Rear-Axle Steering

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet has three-stage steering that adapts to the chosen AMG Dynamic Select drive program, providing more feedback in the Sport and Sport+ suspension settings.

The standard rear-axle steering (i.e., the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction of the front wheels) operates with a maximum steering angle of 2.5 degrees at speeds up to 60 mph. This “virtual shortening” of the wheelbase makes the Cabriolet more agile, with less steering effort exerted by the driver. Likewise, the virtual shortening of the wheelbase makes it easier to maneuver the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet in a crowded parking lot.

At speeds above 60 mph, the rear wheels turn parallel to the front wheels up to a maximum of 0.7 degrees.

Sport-Themed Cabin

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet’s seats are wrapped in black MB-Tex/microfiber upholstery with custom AMG graphics and contrast red stitching. Options include Nappa leather seats or specially treated leather upholstery that cools the seating surfaces by up to 53 degrees Fahrenheit when exposed to direct sun.

Front and center is a tilting 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment touchscreen display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with AMG-specific graphics. Other details include chrome accent trim and 64-color dynamic ambient lighting. Practical touches include a 9.6 cubic-foot trunk, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, touch-enabled locking and unlocking, and a hands-free trunk lid.

Safety Features

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet has rigid A-pillars, a rollover protection system, PRE-SAFE collision protection, and 11 airbags, including front-center and head airbags for the rear passengers.

2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet MSRP

Official pricing information remains forthcoming for the 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet, but we expect the MSRP to be above $86,000 for the newest drop-top AMG. The first deliveries will arrive at Mercedes-Benz dealers in mid-2024.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: MBUSA.