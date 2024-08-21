2025 Mazda CX-50: New Hybrid Variant, Updated Equipment, i-Activ AWD & Starting MSRP

2025 Mazda CX-50 Summary Points

The 2025 CX-50 is entering the new model year with a hybrid variant that utilizes hardware derived from the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

The all-new Mazda CX-50 Hybrid is available in three well-equipped trim grades and returns an EPA-estimated 38 mpg combined. Non-hybrid CX-50s remain available with naturally aspirated or turbocharged powerplants rated up to 256 horsepower.

Overall, the 2025 Mazda CX-50 is cementing its status as a family-friendly, semi-luxurious, and mildly rugged compact SUV with a fun-to-drive demeanor.

2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Powertrain

Riding on a platform designed to accommodate the Toyota Hybrid System (THS), the all-new Mazda CX-50 Hybrid has a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine, three electric motors, a hybrid EV battery, an electronically-controlled continuously variable automatic transmission (eCVT), and an electric all-wheel drivetrain (eAWD).

With a combined 219 horsepower and 163 lb-ft. of torque on regular 87-octane fuel, the CX-50 Hybrid returns an EPA-estimated 38 mpg combined, which Mazda claims is a 40 percent improvement over a CX-50 2.5 S with the naturally aspirated four-cylinder alone.

In case you’re wondering, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid has the same 219 horsepower output but returns 39 mpg combined.

2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

2025 Mazda CX-50 Gas Powertrains

The CX-50 Hybrid will sell alongside its gas-only brethren, slotting between the 2.5 S and Turbo models.

All CX-50 2.5 S variants have a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G four-cylinder with 187 horsepower and 185 lb-ft. of torque. Mazda engineers optimized the gas engine to return better fuel economy numbers than the 2024 model, promising an EPA-estimated 25 in the city, 31 on the highway, and 28 combined (up one mpg across the board).

Meanwhile, all CX-50 Turbo models have a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder that generates 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft. of torque on premium 93 octane gas. Filling the tank with 87-octane fuel reduces the power output to a still-healthy 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft. of torque.

Mazda’s Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic and i-Activ all-wheel drive with Sport and Off-Road driving modes are standard for the 2.5 S and Turbo variants.

Towing Capacity

The 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid could tow up to 1,500 lbs. when properly equipped, while the non-turbocharged 2.5 S is rated to pull up to 2,000 lbs.

If you wish for more pulling capabilities, the Mazda CX-50 Turbo’s 3,500 lbs. max towing capacity is the way to go.

Mazda CX-50 Safety Ratings & Features

The Mazda CX-50 is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with a five-star NHTSA rating.

All CX-50s have advanced driving aids like smart brake support with nighttime pedestrian detection, head-on collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring, driver attention alert, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.

2025 Mazda CX-50 interior layout. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

2025 Mazda CX-50 Starting MSRP

The 2025 Mazda CX-50’s expanded lineup has three categories with varying trim models: 2.5 S, Hybrid, and Turbo. Below is a breakdown of each category, trim grade, and the corresponding MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,420 destination charge.

If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 guide will help you through the process.

2025 Mazda CX-50 2.5 S

The 2025 Mazda CX-50 2.5 S is available in Select, Preferred, Premium, and Premium Plus trim grades.

2.5 S Select

Starting MSRP: $31,720.

The standard equipment includes a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, four USB-C ports, and keyless entry with push-button start.

On the inside, buyers will also find dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, leatherette upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and LED interior lighting.

Other features include 17-inch black metallic alloy wheels, LED headlights, a rear roof spoiler, roof rails, black mirror caps with LED turn indicators, dual exhaust, high beam control, and rain-sensing wipers.

2.5 S Preferred

Starting MSRP: $33,070.

The 2.5 S Preferred includes all the niceties from the Select trim but adds heated side mirrors, heated wipers, a power rear liftgate with programmable height adjustment, an eight-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, heated front seats, and wireless smartphone charging.

2.5 S Premium

Starting MSRP: $35,420.

The 2.5 S Premium adds more features like a power-sliding panoramic moonroof (with one-touch open and close), a 12-speaker Bose stereo, and SiriusXM satellite radio.

Meanwhile, it has updated safety features like Mazda radar cruise control with stop and go, speed limit assist, and traffic sign recognition.

2.5 S Premium Plus

Starting MSRP: $39,920.

The Premium Plus builds upon the Premium variant while adding 20-inch alloy wheels and automatic power-folding side mirrors on the outside.

Inside, it has ventilated front seats, a power front passenger seat, black leather upholstery with camel stitching, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, a full-color heads-up display, and two-position memory settings for the driver’s seat.

2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Starting MSRP

The Mazda CX-50 Hybrid is available in Preferred, Premium, and Premium Plus. All CX-50 Hybrids receive bespoke styling cues, including custom wheel designs, a new lower bumper design, and an optional red leather interior.

CX-50 Hybrid Preferred

Starting MSRP: $35,390.

The Hybrid Preferred has most of the standard equipment from the 2.5 S Preferred listed above, including 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, heated front seats, and an eight-speaker stereo.

CX-50 Hybrid Premium

Starting MSRP: $38,820.

The Hybrid Premium includes black roof rails, black exhaust tips, black or red leather seats, a power-sliding moonroof, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, and SiriusXM.

Moreover, it inherits the added safety features from the non-hybrid 2.5 S Premium. It includes Mazda radar cruise control with stop and go, speed limit assist, and traffic sign recognition.

CX-50 Hybrid Premium Plus

Starting MSRP: $41,470.

Standard exterior features include 19-inch turbine-inspired alloy wheels, bright roof rails, and power-folding side mirrors. Standard interior features include an auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, two-position memory settings for the power driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, a full-color heads-up display, and black metal trim inserts.

2025 Mazda CX-50 with Meridian Edition hood graphic.

2025 Mazda CX-50 2.5 Turbo Starting MSRP

The Mazda CX-50 2.5 Turbo is available in Meridian Edition, Turbo Premium, and Turbo Premium Plus. All CX-50 Turbos have adaptive LED headlights with auto leveling, LED taillamps, larger exhaust pipes, unique badging, and a towing mode.

CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition

Starting MSRP: $42,220.

The Turbo Meridian Edition features 18-inch alloy wheels garbed in all-terrain tires, side rocker garnishes, hood graphics, and power side mirrors with memory settings. Interior features include heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, navigation with route guidance and off-road trail mapping, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium

Starting MSRP: $42,270.

The 2.5 Turbo Premium has upgraded equipment like 20-inch wheels, a heads-up display, traffic sign recognition, and Mazda’s Cruising & Traffic Support technology (CTS).

The CTS system is Mazda’s most advanced driving assistance technology to date. It utilizes highway speed lane centering and adaptive cruise control to deliver a hands-on automated driving experience.

CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus

Starting MSRP: $$44,720.

The range-topping 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus adds a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, a 360-degree monitor with a See-Through View function, front and rear parking sensors, emergency lane keeping, blind-spot assist, front cross-traffic alert, and smart brake support.

Mazda Factory Warranty

The 2025 Mazda CX-50 has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Additional guarantees include a five-year corrosion and perforation warranty with unlimited mileage and three years/36,000 miles worth of free roadside assistance.

CX-50 Hybrids have an eight-year/100,00-mile warranty for the battery and hybrid components. Options are available to extend the warranty on any Mazda vehicle, including the CX-50.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Mazda North American Operations.