2025 Mazda CX-5: Standard All-Wheel Drive, Updated Trim Models, Safety Features & Starting MSRP

2025 Mazda CX-5 Summary Points

The 2025 Mazda CX-5 is not to be outdone by the newer CX-50 and returns for the 2025 model year with a more affordable 2.5 S base trim grade.

Mazda’s popular CX-5 remains standard with an all-wheel drivetrain and two available engine choices.

The base 2.5 S starts at $29,990 (including the $1,420 destination charge), which is about $700 less than the 2024 model.

2025 Mazda CX-5: What’s New?

We’re still pondering what Mazda intends to do with its top-selling CX-5 after introducing the all-new CX-50 in 2023. Rumors are ripe of a hybridized next-gen CX-5 that, unlike the CX-50 Hybrid’s Toyota-sourced components, will receive an all-Mazda hybrid powertrain and arrive to market sooner than expected.

Until then, the 2025 Mazda CX-5 remains a stellar option in the small SUV category despite competing head-on with its fresher CX-50 sibling. Mazda is putting more emphasis on value by bringing back the base 2.5 S trim grade for the 2025 model year, making it a stellar option for budget-conscious SUV buyers.

Mazda CX-5 Powertrain & Fuel Economy

The 2025 Mazda CX-5 remains available with a naturally aspirated or turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. All-wheel drive is standard for both engines.

Every CX-5 2.5 S receives a 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G four-cylinder with 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft. of torque. Equipped with cylinder deactivation and i-stop technology, the non-turbo engine returns an EPA-estimated 26 in the city, 30 on the highway, and 28 combined.

Meanwhile, CX-5 Turbo models have a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder that alters its power output based on the driver’s choice at the pump. It produces 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft. of torque on premium 93 octane gas or 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft. of torque on a diet of 87 octane fuel.

The turbo engine returns an EPA-rated 22/27 city/highway and 24 combined on regular gasoline.

Towing Capacity

When properly equipped, the 2025 Mazda CX-5 can tow up to 2,000 lbs. regardless of engine choice. These numbers are on par for a smaller five-seat family crossover but lag behind the CX-50 Turbo’s 3,500 lbs. towing capacity.

2025 Mazda CX-5 Starting MSRP

The 2025 Mazda CX-5 has five trim grades for the 2.5 S and three for the 2.5 Turbo. Below is a breakdown of each model and the corresponding MSRP. The price figures include the $1,420 destination charge.

CX-5 2.5 S

The base 2.5 S includes cloth seats, a push-button start, a leather-wrapped tiller and shift knob, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB-C ports, a four-speaker audio system, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Meanwhile, the 2.5 S also comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic on/off LED headlights with high beam control, rain-sensing wipers, and a roof-mounted sharkfin antenna.

Starting MSRP: $29,990.

CX-5 2.5 S Select

The 2.5 S Select adds more standard features, such as auto-leveling headlights, rear privacy glass, body-colored lower bumpers, a six-speaker audio system, and dual automatic climate control.

Moreover, the 2.5 S Select trim includes a six-speaker stereo, a power driver’s seat, black leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, keyless entry, rear A/C vents, and two additional USB-A charging ports in the second row.

Starting MSRP: $31,320.

CX-5 2.5 S Preferred

The 2.5 S Preferred includes a power liftgate, a power sliding glass moonroof, black or parchment leather seats, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, memory settings and lumbar support for the driver’s seat, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Starting MSRP: $32,670.

CX-5 2.5 S Carbon Edition

The Carbon Edition features Polymetal Gray paint, black or red leather seats, 19-inch alloy wheels, and gloss black exterior trim.

Inside, the Carbon Edition boasts a 10-speaker Bose stereo with Centerpoint and AudioPilot technology, a leather steering wheel with red stitching, gloss black interior panels, wireless smartphone charging, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (new for 2025).

Starting MSRP: $34,020.

CX-5 2.5 S Premium Plus

The Premium Plus includes 19-inch gray alloy wheels, adaptive headlamps, power-folding and heated wing mirrors, windshield wiper de-icer, body-colored exterior trim, and Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) with Normal, Off-Road, and Sport driving modes.

Other standard features include a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, ventilated front seats, a seven-inch LCD multi-information display, paddle shifters, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a full-color heads-up display (requires the optional Mazda navigation system).

Starting MSRP: $36,620.

Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

CX-5 2.5 Carbon Turbo

The Carbon Turbo is available exclusively in Rhodium White or Zircon Sand Metallic with contrasting black exterior panels. The features list includes 19-inch black metallic alloy wheels, heated and ventilated front seats, a black headliner, terracotta leather-trimmed seats, paddle shifters, and a 360-view monitor with front and rear parking sensors.

Starting MSRP: $38,420.

CX-5 2.5 Turbo Premium

The Turbo Premium features a leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching, heated rear seats, traffic jam assist, and black décor on the doors and instrument cluster.

Starting MSRP: $39,220.

CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature

The Turbo Signature stands apart from the rest of the herd with silver metallic 19-inch wheels, aluminum front and rear bumper trim, and a gunmetal front grille.

Meanwhile, the standard niceties include Caturra Brown Nappa leather seats, woodgrain paneling, LED interior lighting, navigation, a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, and more safety features like driver attention alert and smart city brake support reverse.

Starting MSRP: $42,020.

2025 Mazda CX-5 interior layout. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

Mazda i-Activsense

Every 2025 Mazda CX-5 is standard with i-Activsense. The package includes blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, advanced smart city brake support with pedestrian detection, Mazda radar cruise control with stop-and-go, rear cross-traffic alert, rear seat alert, and smart brake support.

Mazda Warranty

The 2025 Mazda CX-5 leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Also included is a five-year (unlimited mileage) corrosion warranty and three years/36,000 miles of complimentary roadside assistance.

Photos & Source: Mazda North American Operations.