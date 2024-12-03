2025 Mazda CX-30 Overview: Standard AWD, Alexa Built-in, Safety Features & Starting MSRP

2025 Mazda CX-30 Summary Points

The 2025 Mazda CX-30 will offer helpful connectivity features, including Alexa Built-in and navigation with live traffic updates.

The CX-30 remains available with a naturally aspirated or turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder with up to 250 horsepower.

The 2025 Mazda CX-30 starts at $26,415 (including the $1,420 destination fee), with the range-topping Turbo Premium Plus starting at $38,370.

2025 Mazda CX-30: What’s New?

The CX-30 received minimal updates for the 2025 model year, although Mazda did expand the CX-30’s tech and connectivity feature set.

Alexa Built-in is now standard for all CX-30 trim levels minus the base 2.5 S variant. Drivers can use the voice command prompts of Alexa Built-in to change the inside temperature, play their favorite music or podcasts, or control smart home devices.

Online Navigation provides additional map data with live traffic updates through Mazda Connected Services (it also supports over-the-air updates). The 2.5 Turbo Premium and Turbo Premium Plus are standard with Online Navigation.

Meanwhile, the CX-30 has inherited the MX-5 roadster’s Aero Gray Metallic paint option. The new premium color joins Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Machine Gray Metallic, Polymetal Gray Metallic, Snowflake White Pearl Mica, and Ceramic Metallic.

Premium paint colors for the 2025 Mazda CX-30 add an additional $450 to $600 to the starting MSRP.

The 2025 CX-30 is standard with Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel drive system. Whether equipped with a naturally aspirated or turbocharged engine, the 2025 CX-30 has a six-speed automatic with manual shift and sport modes. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

2025 Mazda CX-30 Powertrain Lineup

2025 CX-30 S models have a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft. of torque.

Turbo CX-30 models, as the name implies, receive a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder that outputs 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft. of torque with premium 93 octane gas. Feeding it with regular 87 octane yields 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft. of torque.

Both engines connect to a six-speed automatic that turns all four wheels via a standard i-Activ all-wheel drivetrain. As described by Mazda, the i-Activ system monitors the weight distribution and sends power to the appropriate wheels. The drivetrain includes Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus and Off-Road Traction Assist.

Fuel Economy

The 2025 Mazda CX-30 with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder achieves an EPA-rated 26 in the city, 33 on the highway, and 29 combined.

2025 CX-30 models with the turbocharged engine return an EPA-rated 22/30 city/highway and 25 combined.

Legroom & Cargo Space

The 2025 Mazda CX-30 offers seating for five with 41.7 and 36.3 inches of legroom in the front and rear, respectively. With the second row upright, there is 20.2 cubic feet of cargo space, expanding to 45.2 when folded.

Exterior features of the 2025 Mazda CX-30 include automatic on/off LED headlights, LED taillights, and daytime running lights. The black rear roof spoiler and gray metallic 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels help complete the exterior look.

2025 Mazda CX-30 Starting MSRP

The 2025 Mazda CX-30 is available in five trim grades with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine. By contrast, the turbocharged engine is available in three trim models.

Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,420 destination fee. If you have questions about vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 guide will help you through the process.

CX-30 2.5 S

Starting MSRP: $26,415.

The entry-level 2.5 S has 16-inch alloy wheels, a matte finish front grille, automatic on/off LED headlamps, LED taillights, a black roof spoiler, and black cloth seating.

Interior amenities include an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker stereo with Mazda Harmonic Acoustic speakers, dual USB-C ports, and climate control.

Other standard features include remote keyless illuminated entry, speed-sensitive door locks, push-button start, and an electronic parking brake.

CX-30 2.5 S Select Sport

Starting MSRP: $28,070.

The Select Sport has 18-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, heated door mirrors, black leatherette seats, Alexa Built-in, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear A/C vents, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an illuminated vanity mirror, and rear privacy glass.

Other standard convenience features include the overhead console with a sunglasses holder and a rear armrest with cup holders.

CX-30 2.5 S Preferred

Starting MSRP: $30,360.

The 2.5 S Preferred has silver metallic 18-inch wheels, a gloss black front grille, and body-color wing mirrors with memory and tilt settings when shifting into reverse.

Other standard features include an eight-way power driver’s seat with memory settings and lumbar support, heated front seats, a power-sliding glass moonroof, and black or greige leatherette upholstery.

CX-30 2.5 S Carbon Edition

Starting MSRP: $31,360.

The Mazda CX-30 Carbon Edition has the Polymetal Gray exterior color, black 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, and black heated door mirrors, all contrasted by a red-themed interior and red leather seats.

The Carbon Edition expands on the 2.5 S Preferred package, adding an upgraded eight-speaker audio system with Mazda Harmonic Acoustics and HD Audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless smartphone charging.

CX-30 2.5 S Premium

Starting MSRP: $33,560.

The 2.5 S Premium has all the standard features of the Preferred model but adds silver metallic 18-inch alloy wheels, unique LED headlamps and taillights, and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Other standard features include Mazda Online Navigation, a 12-speaker Bose stereo, SiriusXM, black or white leather seats, and a power liftgate.

CX-30 2.5 Carbon Turbo

Starting MSRP: $34,360.

The Carbon Turbo has black roof rails, black metallic 18-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, black mirror caps (with heating, memory, and tilt functions), black suede and Terracotta leather seats, and a black front grille. Mazda’s Zircon Sand exterior color is exclusive to the 2.5 Carbon Turbo.

Meanwhile, all CX-30 Turbos have a 10.25-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other goodies include an eight-speaker stereo and wireless smartphone charging.

CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium

Starting MSRP: $36,560.

The Turbo Premium has the option for black or white leather seats. Standard features include a heated steering wheel, a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bose 12-speaker stereo, and Mazda’s Online Navigation and Active Driving Display, the latter providing traffic sign recognition.

Other standard features include signature LED headlights and taillights with adaptive front lighting, 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, black lower front grille trim, and a windshield wiper de-icer.

CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus

Starting MSRP: $38,370.

The top-of-the-line Turbo Premium Plus has a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink connectivity, an auto-dimming driver’s side mirror, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree view monitor.

Smart Brake Support-Rear and Rear Crossing, Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, and Cruising and Traffic Support are also standard for the Turbo Premium Plus.

As Mazda describes, these systems work together to allow the driver to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle ahead without using the accelerator or brake pedals. An additional steering assist function helps keep the CX-30 in its intended lane.

Mazda CX-30 Safety Ratings & Features

The 2025 Mazda CX-30 received a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA. Every CX-30 is standard with the LATCH system for car seats (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) and side-impact airbags.

All Mazda CX-30s are standard with the i-Activesense package. It includes radar cruise control with stop and go, smart brake support, high beam control, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

In addition, the 2025 Mazda CX-30 comes with a one-year complimentary subscription to Connected Services. Owners can use this feature to monitor and control the CX-30 with the MyMazda app. The package also includes a Wi-Fi hotspot for three months or a 2GB trial, whichever comes first.

Mazda Factory Warranty

The 2025 Mazda CX-30 has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and 24/7 roadside assistance for three years or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first). Mazda extended warranties have three levels of coverage, including a comprehensive Platinum option.

