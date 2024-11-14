2025 Lexus RX: Available Hybrid & PHEV Powertrains, Black Line Special Edition, New F Sport Design & Starting MSRP

2025 Lexus RX Summary Points

The 2025 Lexus RX is the brand’s top-selling midsize crossover available in gas-only, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or a performance hybrid powertrain.

New for 2025 is an F Sport Design trim level exclusive to the RX 350 and RX 350h. It has 21-inch metallic black alloy wheels, an F Sport front grille, and black open-pore wood trim.

Limited to 500 units for 2025, the RX 500h F Sport Black Line Special Edition includes bespoke Incognito paint, gray interior stitching, and 21-inch split five-spoke wheels.

2025 Lexus RX Powertrain Options

The 2025 Lexus RX has four variants: gas, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and a performance hybrid. When shopping for the 2025 RX, Hybrid models are denoted by a little “h” while “h+” is used to denote the Plug-In Hybrid.

The 2024 RX is available with front-wheel drive (FWD) or an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD).

Lexus RX 350

The gas-only RX 350 has a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft. of torque. It mates to an eight-speed automatic with standard front-wheel drive.

The optional full-time all-wheel drive system varies the front and rear torque distribution from 75:25 to 50:50 as needed.

Lexus RX 350h AWD

The hybrid Lexus RX 350h has a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle gasoline four-cylinder engine and a hybrid electric motor that produces 246 horsepower and 233 lb-ft. of torque.

Supporting the gasoline engine and the hybrid motor is a 216-cell nickel metal hydride battery under the rear seat. According to Lexus, the battery’s position below the rear seat does not detract from passenger comfort or cargo space.

The standard E-Four AWD system includes an electric motor in the rear axle. The standard gearbox is an E-CVT with paddle shifters.

Lexus RX 450h+ AWD

The plug-in hybrid RX 450h+ has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine, an electric motor, and a high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack. The system produces a combined 304 horsepower, while the larger battery enables up to an EPA-estimated 35 miles of all-electric range.

The standard gearbox is an E-CVT with paddle shifters. The electronically controlled, full-time AWD system utilizes front and rear torque distribution to maximize handling and grip.

Standard is a 120V Level 1 charging cable, a 6.6 kW onboard charger, and a J1772 Type 1 socket for at-home and public charging. Replenishing the batteries takes 2.5 hours using a max charging current of 240V (with the 6.6 kW onboard charger).

Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD

The RX 500h F Sport Performance has a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, a high-output, low-resistance nickel-metal hydride battery, and a six-speed automatic with an integrated electric motor and power control unit.

The rear axle has an 80 kW electric motor and inverter to form the DIRECT 4 AWD system. Total system output for the RX 500h F Sport Performance is 366 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. of torque.

2025 Lexus RX 350 F Sport Handling AWD in the Grecian Water exterior color. Photo: Lexus.

2025 Lexus RX Max Towing Capacity

When properly equipped, the 2025 Lexus RX has a 3,500 lbs. max towing capacity across the model range.

Architecture & Suspension

The 2025 Lexus RX has a reinforced platform, an available Adaptive Variable Suspension, and a rear steering system. Here is a breakdown of each aspect:

GA-K platform

The 2025 Lexus RX rides on a fortified GA-K platform with optimized welds and adhesives.

The architecture utilizes robust metals (1180 MPa steel on the side rockers, 1470 MPa steel for the roof, and 2GPa steel for the B-pillars) to lower the center of gravity. Additional bracing at the radiator, center floor, rear suspension towers, and rear door openings contribute to the platform’s rigidity.

Meanwhile, the rear section of the platform features a high-torsion body frame and a multi-link suspension that delivers consistent input or travel when accelerating, decelerating, or steering.

Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS)

The Lexus RX has MacPherson struts in the front and a compact five-arm multi-link suspension in the rear to yield more space for the battery pack, hybrid powertrains, and cargo area.

The optional adaptive variable suspension (AVS) features linear solenoid-type actuators to adjust the damping force when necessary. The AVS system improves the ride quality without penalizing handling, stability, and steering response.

Braking

Fitted as standard for the 2025 Lexus RX are two-piston brake calipers and 13.39-inch front and rear rotors. The F Sport Handling and F Sport Performance gain six-piston aluminum calipers and 15.74-inch front rotors.

Dynamic Rear Steering (DRS)

The Lexus RX F Sport has an optional dynamic rear steering (DRS) system for improved maneuverability at low speeds and better handling at highway speeds. Rear-axle steering is becoming more common in performance sedans, crossovers, and SUVs.

The system tilts the rear wheels up to four degrees in the opposite direction of the front at low speeds to reduce the turning circle, which is excellent when parking or making tight U-turns. On the other hand, the Lexus DRS system turns the rear wheels in the same direction as the front at higher speeds for better stability.

2025 Lexus RX 350 Premium interior layout. Photo: Lexus.

Interior Room & Cargo Space

The Lexus RX has a 112.2-inch wheelbase to accommodate five adults.

The interior offers 41.1 inches of legroom in the front and 37.4 inches in the second row. Available space is 29.6 cubic feet behind the second-row seats and up to 46.2 cubic feet when they are folded.

Lexus RX F Sport Design

New for the 2025 model year is the F Sport Design trim level. It’s exclusively available for the RX 350 and RX 350h and includes 21-inch gloss black metallic wheels, an F Sport front fascia, a unique front grille, and a sporty rear valence.

F Sport Design exterior colors include Ultra White, Iridium, Cloudburst Gray, Copper Crest, Caviar, and Grecian Water. The interior options include Black or Birch upholstery and black open-pore wood trim.

Black Line Special Edition Package

The Black Line package includes custom-issued Incognito paint, black exterior trim, orange brake calipers, and bespoke 21-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the black interior receives contrast gray stitching.

Technology Highlights

All trim levels of the 2025 Lexus RX have a 12.3-inch multi-information display and ambient lighting with indirect illumination that features 64 selectable colors and 14 themes.

Lower trim levels receive a 9.8-inch touchscreen, while others get a 14-inch high-definition infotainment touchscreen with an intelligent assistant, cloud navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a digital key.

The available Mark Levinson premium stereo has 21 speakers and quantum logic surround technology.

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0

The 2025 RX comes standard with the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0. The package includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, risk avoidance emergency steer assist, left turn oncoming vehicle detection with braking, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, and proactive driving assist.

Lexus Warranty

The 2025 Lexus RX leaves the Ontario, Canada, manufacturing plant with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Meanwhile, hybrid variants receive an additional eight-year/100,000-mile Lexus Hybrid Warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile battery warranty. Based on industry data, servicing and maintaining a Lexus might be more affordable than expected despite being a luxury vehicle.

Starting MSRP

The 2025 Lexus RX is available in Standard, Premium, Premium+, Luxury, F Sport Design, and F Sport Handling. The chart below shows the starting MSRP by trim level and includes the $1,350 destination charge.

Model & Trim Level Starting MSRP RX 350 Standard FWD $50,325 RX 350 Premium FWD $52,575 RX 350 Premium+ FWD $56,065 RX 350 Luxury FWD $61,120 RX 350 F Sport Design FWD $54,905 RX 350 Standard AWD $51,925 RX 350 Premium AWD $54,175 RX 350 Premium+ AWD $57,665 RX 350 Luxury AWD $62,720 RX 350 F Sport Design AWD $56,505 RX 350 F Sport Handling AWD $59,175 RX 450h+ Luxury AWD $72,610 RX 350h Standard AWD $52,475 RX 350h Premium AWD $54,725 RX 350h Premium+ AWD $58,215 RX 350h Luxury AWD $63,270 RX 350h F Sport Design AWD $57,055 RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD $66,150

Photos & Source: Lexus.