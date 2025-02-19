2025 Lexus RC Bids Adieu With Unique Styling & Enhanced Performance

Summary Points

2025 is the final model year for the Lexus RC and RC F sport-touring coupe.

Lexus RC F Sport RWD models have red brake calipers that were previously available in orange.

The performance-focused RC F Final Edition has a re-tuned 472 horsepower 5.0-liter V8, a handcrafted rear differential, and commemorative interior and exterior trim.

Powertrain Configurations

The 2025 Lexus RC has three powertrain configurations, each with a different engine, transmission, and drivetrain combo.

RC 300

The Lexus RC 300 has a direct-injected turbocharged (twin-scroll) 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder with 241 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque (from 1,650 to 4,400 rpm). The engine turns the rear wheels (RWD) using an eight-speed Sport Direct-Shift automatic gearbox.

Meanwhile, the RC 300 all-wheel drive (AWD) has a 3.5-liter V6 with variable valve timing to produce 260 horsepower and 236 lb-ft. of torque (from 2,000 to 4,800 rpm). The engine sends power to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

RC 350

On the other hand, the RC 350 and RC 350 AWD have a 3.5-liter V6 with direct and port fuel injection. It produces 311 horsepower and 280 lb-ft. of torque (4,800 rpm). The RC 350 RWD has an eight-speed automatic, while AWD models have a six-speed automatic. The RC 350 RWD F Sport has an optional Torsen limited-slip differential.

RC F

The sport-tuned RC F soldiers on with a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 (2UR-GSE) with 472 horsepower. It connects to an eight-speed automatic (with paddle shifters) and an exclusive rear-wheel drivetrain with a hand-made rear differential to “improve acceleration and deceleration responses,” Lexus said.

Meanwhile, Lexus reconfigured the free-revving V8 to be smoother while producing a more aggressive sound. The standard hardware includes six-piston front and four-piston rear Brembo brakes, an adaptive variable suspension, and 19-inch BBS wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires.

After a decade on the market and more than 90,000 units sold across 62 countries and regions, the Lexus RC and RC F will be discontinued after the 2025 model year. Photo: Lexus.

Zero to 60 Times

Lexus said the RC 350 can go from zero to 60 mph in an estimated 5.8 seconds for RWD models or six seconds for AWD models. By contrast, the V8-powered RC F takes 4.2 seconds to reach 60 mph from a complete stop. The RC F has a 168 mph top speed.

EPA Fuel Economy

The Lexus RC’s fuel economy ratings will depend on the model. The RC 300 RWD returns an EPA-rated 21/31 city/highway and 25 mpg combined, while the AWD variant can achieve 19/26 city/highway and 22 combined.

The RC 350 has an EPA rating of 20 in the city, 28 on the highway, and 23 combined. The RC 350 AWD is EPA-rated at 19/26 city/highway and 22 combined.

The high-performance RC F is EPA-rated at 16 in the city, 24 on the highway, and 19 combined. All 2025 Lexus RC models have a 17.5-gallon fuel tank.

Interior Room & Trunk Space

The 2025 Lexus RC and RC F are two-door coupes with a four-seat interior. They offer comfortable accommodations in the front row, with up to 45.4 inches of legroom. However, the RC’s rear quarters are strictly for kids or pet carriers, offering a paltry 27.3 inches of legroom. All RC coupes provide up to 10.4 cubic feet of trunk space.

2025 Lexus RC F Final Edition

Lexus is launching a Final Edition model for the 2025 RC F. The standard equipment includes triple-beam LED headlights, a carbon fiber roof, an active rear wing, lightweight 19-inch BBS wheels, red brake calipers, and electric folding wing mirrors with black caps.

The RC F Final Edition is available in four custom paint colors: Incognito, Iridium, Infrared, and Ultra White. The bespoke interior includes black and red leather with Ultrasuede upholstery, a 10.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a Mark Levinson stereo, a digital instrument cluster, and a carbon fiber Final Edition emblem on the front console.

2025 Lexus RC F Sport interior layout. Photo: Lexus.

Safety Features

The 2025 RC and RC F are standard with the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5. The advanced driver assistance package includes automatic high beams, pre-collision with pedestrian detection, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, lane tracing assist, and road sign assist.

Lexus Factory Warranty

The 2025 Lexus RC and RC F leave the Tahara, Japan, manufacturing plant with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. Based on industry data, maintaining a Lexus might be more affordable than expected despite being a luxury vehicle.

2025 Lexus RC Starting MSRP

The chart below shows the starting MSRP for the 2025 Lexus RC and RC F, which includes the $1,175 destination charge. If you have questions about vehicle financing, see our helpful Auto Loans 101 guide.

Model Starting MSRP RC 300 $46,445 RC 300 F Sport $51,065 RC 300 AWD $49,135 RC 300 AWD F Sport $53,355 RC 350 $49,375 RC 350 F Sport $53,995 RC 350 AWD $51,540 RC 350 AWD F Sport $55,720 RC F Final Edition $94,000

Photos & Source: Lexus.