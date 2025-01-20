2025 Lexus GX Overview: Powerful V6, Cargo Capacity, New Suspension Lift & Starting MSRP by Trim Level

2025 Lexus GX Summary Points

The 2025 Lexus GX has a twin-turbo V6, seating for up to seven in certain configurations, and a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection.

New for the Lexus GX Overtrail and Overtrail+ is a one-inch suspension lift that raises the ground clearance to 9.84 inches.

Standard is the Lexus Memory System for the driver’s seat, outside mirrors, and the power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Multiple drivers can save their preferred positions for each.

2025 Lexus GX Powertrain

The longstanding Lexus GX has a reputation linked to its standard V8 engine, but as the old saying goes, times change. The 2023 GX 460 was the last to have a standard V8, but the third-generation GX that debuted in 2024 has ditched V8 power for a turbocharged V6.

Unlike its corporate platform mates, the 2025 Lexus GX makes do without a hybrid powertrain, but rumors are ripe of a GX Hybrid breaking through soon enough (a good example is the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, available for the 2025 Toyota 4Runner and 2025 Tundra pickup).

The Lexus GX is only available with a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 connecting to a 10-speed Direct Shift automatic. It produces 349 horsepower and 479 lb-ft. of torque. The twin-turbo V6 and 10-speed automatic offer peppy performance, pushing the 5,700 lb. Lexus GX to 60 mph in around 6.5 seconds—not bad for a six-or-seven-seat family SUV!

4WD Drivetrain & Fuel Economy

The 10-speed gearbox turns all four wheels using a full-time four-wheel drivetrain (4WD) with a Torsen limited-slip center locking differential.

The 4WD system splits engine power 50:50 between the front and rear axles to minimize wheel spin. Lexus stated in its press release for the 2025 GX that when accelerating while turning, the Torsen differential distributes driving force according to the load on the rear wheels to achieve better control for the driver.

GX Overtrail and Overtrail+ add an electronic locking rear differential to split the power evenly between the left and right rear wheels. Furthermore, the system can help divert power to the wheel with more traction in specific scenarios, added Lexus. New for the Overtrail and Overtrail+ is a factory one-inch suspension lift, enough for 9.84 inches of total ground clearance.

The 2025 Lexus GX delivers a manufacturer-estimated 15 in the city, 21 on the highway, and 17 mpg combined. All Lexus GX variants have a 21-gallon fuel tank.

The 2025 Lexus GX Overtrail and Overtrail+ have an Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS). Depending on the road conditions, speed, steering input, and multi-terrain select setting, the E-KDSS will independently lock or unlock the front and rear stabilizer bars as needed. Photo: Lexus.

Multi-Terrain Select & Multi-Terrain Monitor

The 2025 GX Overtrail and Overtrail+ come equipped with a multi-terrain select system. In low range (L4), there are four driving modes: Auto, Sand, Mud, and Rock. Five modes are available in high range (H4): Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud, and Deep Snow.

When the multi-terrain select system is activated, the multi-terrain monitor runs simultaneously so drivers can see their immediate surroundings while off-roading. It utilizes four cameras within the panoramic view monitor to display images from the front, sides, rear, and underneath on the 14-inch interior screen.

The 2025 Lexus GX has up to a 26-degree approach, 24-degree breakover, and 21-degree departure angles.

Max Towing Capacity

The 2025 Lexus GX is a capable hauler despite not having a burly V8 like its predecessors. Equipped with the twin-turbo V6, the Lexus GX Premium, Premium+, and Overtrail+ could tow up to 9,063 lbs. when properly equipped and configured. Meanwhile, the Overtrail has a slightly higher max towing capacity of 9,096 lbs. with the standard tow hitch receiver.

Luxury and Luxury+ trim levels offer lower max towing capacity numbers overall, ranging between 7,601 lbs. and 8,020 lbs. depending on the interior seating configuration. However, the 2025 GX can tow more across the board than the previous generation, the 2023 Lexus GX 460, and its 4.6-liter V8, rated at 6,500 lbs.

For owners who are interested, aftermarket options, including 360-degree camera systems, are available to assist with towing. A trailer brake controller for the 2025 Lexus GX is standard from the factory.

2025 Lexus GX Premium interior layout. Photo: Lexus.

Interior Space & Cargo Room

The 2025 Lexus GX Premium, Premium+, Luxury, and Luxury+ have a three-row, seven-seat interior. Second-row captain’s chairs are optional for most trim models. Meanwhile, the GX Overtrail and Overtrail+ have a two-row, five-seat interior.

The roomy cabin offers 41.1 and 36.7 inches of legroom in the front and second rows, respectively. Seven-seat models provide up to 31.8 inches of legroom in the third row.

Three-row variants have 10.3 cubic feet of rear cargo space with all seats upright. Folding only the third row provides 40.2 cubic feet of space while folding all the rear seats provides 76.9 cubic feet of storage room.

The five-seat, two-row Overtrail and Overtrail+ have the most rear cargo space among the group. It offers 45.6 cubic feet with the second row upright and 90.5 cubic feet when it’s folded.

2025 Lexus GX Starting MSRP

The 2025 Lexus GX is available in Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+, Overtrail, and Overtrail+ trim models. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,350 destination charge. If you have questions about financing, see this helpful video from our YouTube channel.

GX 550 Premium

Starting MSRP: $65,285.

The Lexus GX 550 Premium has triple-beam LED headlights, power-folding side mirrors, a power tailgate with a pop-out window, 20-inch dark gray wheels, running boards, a power tilt-and-slide moonroof, roof rails, and a tow hitch.

Technology highlights include the Lexus Memory System for the driver’s seat, outside mirrors, and steering wheel positions, a 14-inch Lexus Interface touchscreen display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-speaker stereo, Lexus Drive Connect with cloud navigation (three-year trial), and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

GX 550 Premium+

Starting MSRP: $69,750.

The Lexus GX 550 Premium+ adds LED fog lamps, heated second-row seats, a power rear liftgate with a kick sensor, power-folding third-row seats, a heated leather steering wheel, thematic ambient lighting, and wireless smartphone charging.

GX 550 Luxury

Starting MSRP: $77,750.

The GX 550 Luxury comes standard with semi-aniline leather seats, 10-way adjustable front seats that are heated and ventilated, front massaging seats, a heated steering wheel, illuminated door sills, 22-inch wheels, running boards, and wing mirrors with puddle lamps.

GX 550 Luxury+

Starting MSRP: $81,750.

The Luxury+ builds on the Luxury with a cooler box, Mark Levinson surround sound with 21 speakers, automatic power-extending running boards, and a panoramic glass roof.

GX 550 Overtrail

Starting MSRP: $72,930.

The Overtrail has 18-inch matte gray metallic alloy wheels, 33-inch all-terrain tires, an Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS), an adaptive variable suspension, a multi-terrain select system, and a one-inch suspension lift. Other standard features include downhill assist control, headlamp washers, an aluminum front skid plate, a pre-wired auxiliary switch bank, and an onboard air compressor.

The standard crawl control feature can be engaged in low range (L4), allowing the GX Overtrail to move forward or in reverse at one of five selectable low-speed settings. Crawl control manages engine output and hydraulic braking pressure to help reduce tire slippage while off-road.

GX 550 Overtrail+

Starting MSRP: $80,395.

Overtrail+ models have all the features of the Overtrail listed above but add a power rear tailgate with a kick sensor, NuLuxe-trimmed seats, heated and ventilated driver’s seat, and front massaging seats.

2025 Lexus GX Luxury+ in Eminent White Pearl. Photo: Lexus.

2025 Lexus GX Safety Features

Every 2025 GX is standard with a pre-collision system (PCS) with pedestrian detection, which uses a camera and millimeter-wave radar. The system is designed to detect a vehicle, pedestrian, or cyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. As described by Lexus, if the driver does not react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking between seven and 110 mph.

When the PCS is turned on, a separate system (Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist) can provide additional steering torque during an evasive maneuver initiated by the driver. It has some parameters in which it can operate. For example, the turn signal cannot be engaged, and the speed of the GX must be between 25 and 50 mph (similarly, the relative speed to the detected object must be between 25 and 50 mph).

Other standard active safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, and road sign assist.

Lexus GX Warranty

The 2025 Lexus GX leaves the Tahara manufacturing plant in Japan with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty, and complimentary factory maintenance for one year or 10,000 miles. Based on industry data, maintaining a Lexus might be more affordable than expected despite being a luxury vehicle.

Photos & Source: Lexus.